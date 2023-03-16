Most Child Victims Act claims against NY are being dismissed: Why and what's being done

Bernard Musumeci remembers the names of the boys.

More than four decades ago, he was admitted to the state-run Sagamore Children's Psychiatric Center on Long Island. He was about 10 years old and was placed in a ward with much older boys.

Musumeci claims he was sexually abused throughout the six months he spent at the center. He remembers being attacked during gym class by older boys. He can also recall being pulled into the bathroom and attacked on his way to meet his older brother during a visit. He was hospitalized because the injuries he suffered required medical attention. He remembers telling a counselor and supervisors of the attacks, of which he said there were many, hoping someone could help him. No one did.

What he doesn't remember are the dates when the abuse took place.

Last year, Musumeci filed a claim against the state under New York's Child Victims Act. The legislation opened the door for survivors to hold accountable those individuals and entities they believe were responsible for abuse that happened decades ago.

Musumeci's case was dismissed because the judge, along with the state Attorney General's Office, believed the six-month date range he provided was not specific enough to allow for an investigation.

There were 10,925 CVA suits filed against schools, organizations and individuals during the act's roughly two-year window between 2019 and 2021. In addition, there were 283 suits against the state of New York filed in the Court of Claims, the venue by which a private individual or entity can sue the state.

While the majority of those thousands of cases filed are proceeding, 125 cases in the Court of Claims were closed by mid-September, according to data provided by the court. The majority of them, 75, have been dismissed due to verbiage that provides more protection to the state than to other organizations of individuals.

Language in the laws governing the Court of Claims, statute 11(b), which was not changed by lawmakers when writing the CVA, requires a claimant to provide details such as a "specific enough" time of the abuse, though it doesn't state how small of a timeframe is specific enough. That's given Court of Claims judges free reign to determine a threshold of specificity, and created a situation in which similar cases have been dismissed by one judge and heard by another.

Precise details of an attack are especially difficult to provide in child abuse cases, advocates and lawyers argue, given the traumatic nature of the alleged events, let alone cases regarding decades-old claims.

Judges who have been guided by statute 11(b) have said for these cases to proceed, legislators need to either amend the law or make CVA cases an exception to the rule.

A review of the 125 cases closed, using information provided by the Court of Claims, shows the extent by which the state has been protected from legal claims, and a level of inconsistency to the rulings:

101 cases were fully dismissed;

the lack of a specific enough time frame was listed as the primary or secondary reason for dismissal 75 times;

11 were dismissed due to a different reason, including eight cases in which specificity of time frame was ruled sufficient;

15 were dismissed because they were mailed incorrectly;

19 resulted in a discontinuance, though it is not clear how many, if any, of those resulted in settlement;

five could not be located in the electronic filing system.

Most of the claims that have been closed were based on allegations of abuse that took place in the foster care system, shelters, psychiatric centers, schools and group homes, or at the hands of law enforcement. Some alleged events happened more than a half-century ago.

The fate of many of these cases will now be decided by appellate courts, with 73 appeals already in progress, according to a court spokesperson. A panel of judges will decide whether the lower courts should reverse their decisions.

The precedent set would not only impact Child Victims Act claims against the state, but also likely cases brought under the Adult Survivors Act, which was signed in late May.

"On one hand, the state of New York passed the Child Victims Act, and then on the other hand it's like, 'but don't bring it against the state,'" said Kathleen Thomas, of Thomas Legal Counselors at Law, who is representing Musumeci.

Kat Thomas, an attorney with Thomas Legal Counselors at Law, is representing a Child Victims Act case against the state that was dismissed. She is photographed in her office Sept. 19, 2022 in Manhattan.

Thomas and other attorneys working on CVA cases in the Court of Claims have been collaborating in recent months as they wait to see how the appellate decision rules. Here, again, different departments of the appellate division may differ in their interpretations.

Court of Claims statute 11(b) requires claims satisfy a set of conditions that include time, place, what happened, what the injuries were and the total sum of the claim.

Judge Catherine Leahy-Scott has issued the majority of the dismissals. In at least one decision Leahy-Scott reflected on the verbiage governing the Court of Claims going unchanged:

"Indeed, had the Legislature intended to amend (the language) as it relates to claims brought pursuant to the Child Victims Act, or specify that such claims should be treated differently than other claims brought before this court it could have easily done so," she wrote.

Leahy-Scott and Judge Faviola A. Soto have insisted through their decisions it is not up to court to create an exception for these cases. The third judge who has handled these claims, J. David Sampson, has differed in his interpretation.

"The court is mindful that during this time, claimant was a minor ward of the state in a foster care home when the abuse allegedly occurred ... Given these constraints, and the amount of time that has passed since the alleged abuse, it is not reasonable to expect claimant to be able to provide the exact date when the abuse occurred, nor is it required," stated Sampson in one of his decisions.

A fourth judge, Javier E. Vargas, was assigned CVA cases upon Soto's retirement, but had not yet issued any decisions as of the end of September.

Attempts to reach Leahy-Scott and Sampson were not successful; Leahy-Scott's clerk said she was not available.

"People walk down the street of New York, trip over the sidewalk and sue the city for millions of dollars, that happens every day. We're talking about kids that have been raped and brutalized, and that's the stuff they decide to throw out of court?" said Musumeci, who lives in South Carolina.

Dismissals 'troubling'

Those familiar with the Court of Claims see a "conflict" between the spirit of the CVA and the strict requirements of the court. Some believe legislators may have been unaware of how strictly judges would hold to law in deciding these cases, while others see it as the state protecting itself from litigation.

“It’s troubling to hear that any cases brought under the Child Victims Act are being dismissed on strict interpretations of technicalities when the point of the legislation was to remove procedural barriers for victims so that the substance of these claims could be brought to trial," said State Sen. Brad Hoylman, who sponsored the bill. "The law does not require ‘absolute exactness’ in stating a time and place, but simply enough of a description to allow the state to investigate the claims."

State Sen. Brad Hoylman.

Neither Hoylman nor Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie would comment on whether there was any consideration given to loosen the restrictions when the legislation was written. A Heastie comment, in which he said the act was intended to "treat public and private entities equally by removing the current notice of claim provisions for public entities, and further clarify that public and private entities are subject to the look-back window," has been used in some court decisions.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's Office would not comment on whether it was aware cases were being dismissed in the Court of Claims because of language not addressed in the CVA. Safe Horizons, one of the organizations that helped create the legislation, could not say if amending the pleading requirements was considered.

In November, the Adult Survivors Act one-year lookback window will go into effect allowing individuals over the age of 18 to sue their abusers regardless of how long ago the abuse took place.

"The intent of the Child Victims Act and the Adult Survivors Act is to hold offenders and institutions/entities accountable for the harm committed against survivors. Any bill that excluded the state of New York, or any other institution or entity, from this responsibility would be deficient," said Michael Polenberg, vice president of government affairs for Safe Horizons.

'Very demanding requirements'

Stephanie Weichsel claims she was sexually abused by a New York State trooper when she was a teenager attending Rhinebeck High School.

Stephanie Weichsel

Last year, the 37-year-old filed a complaint against Henry de Vries in Dutchess County Supreme Court, accusing him of abusing her from 1999 to 2003, and accusing his now ex-wife of knowing about the abuse, according to the complaint.

She also filed a claim against New York in the Court of Claims stating the alleged abuse, sometimes forced, took place while he was working as a state trooper and in a police vehicle; that the abuse was "open and obvious" so the state "should have known" it was going on; and that the state failed to investigate and "remedy" the problem.

While her complaint against de Vries continues to make its way through the county court system, her complaint against the state has been dismissed.

She provided the courts with a range of four years for her allegations. The state believed Weichsel's claim "fails to specify the date(s) of the alleged sexual abuse," according to Leahy-Scott's decision.

“There should be some fair way in our government to address this for both the state and the individual, but it seems that the state has found a loophole to protect itself,” said Weichsel.

Richard Dollinger, a retired Court of Claims judge, said, "There’s a conflict between the very demanding requirements of the Court of Claims pleading statute 11(b), which is very demanding in the sense that it requires a detailed description of when (the incident) occurred, and the Child Victims Act, which opened the door to giving relief to people who had been victimized a long time ago.

“It’s entirely possible that they just never considered whether the strict language of 11(b) would work against potential victims making claims against state employees and state facilities,” Dollinger said.

Judges split on interpretation

A majority of cases that have been decided on and closed were assigned to Leahy-Scott, who is located in Albany. Many of her cases involve abuse that allegedly happened in New York City or lower New York State.

Many of her decisions to dismiss stem from a lack of specific-enough dates. In one of her decisions regarding abuse that took place over a six-year period, she decisively stated "Claimant’s failure to set forth any specific date(s), or even month(s), of the alleged abuse violates Court of Claims" statute 11(b).

However, she has also shown flexibility with the statute depending on what information is included in the claim. In one case in which she denied the Attorney General's Office's request for dismissal, she said the claimant did not provide specific dates, but provided enough detail of the abuse which resulted in hospitalization. She has also let claims proceed where the abuse happened during specific events, such as at a summer camp.

"The unfortunate result of the lower court’s erroneous decision, in the context of claims brought under the Child Victim Act, is that the longer a child suffered continued sexual abuse as a result of the state’s negligence, the more likely the claim will be dismissed," attorney Kelly Wolford stated in her brief. She has been representing Weichsel.

Soto, who decided on Musumeci's case, indicated in her decision he should have been able to be more specific in his claims: "The claim arises from multiple, specific incidents of sexual assaults where precise dates are ascertainable."

Though Sampson has also dismissed some cases, he has for the most part denied motions to dismiss based on the lack of time specificity. In a decision he wrote the state is "obligated to investigate or attempt to investigate" cases, noting in that instance "the state has not even alleged that it attempted to conduct a pre-answer investigation."

He has also pointed out several case law precedents used by other judges to support dismissal have not applied correctly. In Geneva Foundry v. State of New York, for example, 97 claimants alleged personal injury due to the state's alleged failure to warn them about contamination. The only dates provided were when the state notified them of potential contamination and a newspaper story. The claim did not include any dates as to when the injuries occurred. Sampson saw that Geneva Foundry does not apply to claims filed under CVA because CVA deals with one claimant and not multiple complaints.

Appeals ongoing

Wolford has filed to appeal Weichsel's case. While her claim has not been scheduled yet, she estimates she may be presenting before a panel of judges no earlier than next year.

One thing she plans to argue is the state's past negligence stopping bad actors, which theoretically allowed for isolated instances of abuse to become continuous abuse, contributed to a claimant's inability to assign specific dates to the abuse.

However, she said CVA decisions made by the Appellate Division Second Department before her own case is heard may impact her case.

And the appeals process does not create simple one-size-fits-all rulings that can be applied to every case. Different departments within the appellate division may differ in their interpretations of the court rulings.

Anyone denied by the appellate division can apply to be heard by the Court of Appeals, which chooses which cases it wants to hear and is not obligated to hear any.

A decision in the Court of Appeals, which reviews appellate court decisions, could be used in future appellate court arguments. However, if the Court of Appeals reverses one appellate decision, it directly applies only to the specific case it was hearing; other cases closed in appellate court may be out of luck. So a lawyer may decide to hold off on being heard by the appellate court before a Court of Appeals ruling is made on an early case.

That leaves the future of CVA and Adult Survivors Act cases against the state in the hands of judges, barring changes to the verbiage governing the Court of Claims.

"What's happening here is that they've been handed the ability to bring these cases and then it's taken right away," said Cynthia LaFave, an attorney with LaFave, Wein & Frament, who is representing CVA claimants. "It's almost worse than if they never had the opportunity to bring the case at all."

