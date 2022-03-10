This Is The Most Complained About Grocery Store In America

From dealing with customer service to getting to the store and realizing it's sold out of your favorite items, there are plenty of stressors that come along with grocery shopping.

Now, a recent report has revealed that one grocery store among the rest is the most-complained about online.

In a recent report by MrQ, Costco was voted the second-most complained about grocery store with 78% of its reviews being one star. That accounts for 1,660 total reviews compiled from TripAdvisor and Trustpilot.

In 2021, according to data, over 11 million people worldwide had Costco memberships—so the one-star reviews clearly aren't deterring many from shopping there.

Coming in at the number one store that is most complained about by Americans is Walgreens, with 82% of its 1,632 online reviews being one star. Third, fourth, and fifth on the list were Walmart, Kroger, and Target, respectively.

The one grocery store customers complained about the least was Trader Joe's, with just 27% of its reviews being one star. That may have something to do with the amount of reviews that the store garnered online; compared to the other stores, which had thousands of reviews, Trader Joe's had just 86 reviews.

Whether you're looking for a quick stop at the convenience store or a full-on warehouse shopping experience, these stores are go-tos for many people.

Whether or not to read and follow the reviews is clearly not stopping people from shopping at Walgreens, Costco, Walmart, Kroger, or Target. The giant companies are bringing in major profits regardless of the reviews, with Walmart being the most trusted grocery company in America, according to a recent poll.

