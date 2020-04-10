Most Consumers Believe Stores Should Reopen By End of May

While stores deemed nonessential have had to temporarily shut their doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many consumers are hopeful they will be able to reopen soon.

According to a survey fielded on April 3 by retail analytics firm First Insight, a majority of consumers — 60% — believe stores should reopen by the end of May. This is in contrast to the earliest days of the pandemic, when many consumers were wary about the idea of shopping in brick-and-mortar stores. However, some consumers’ perceptions may now be changing.

Hotspot areas looking for normalcy

Interestingly, consumers who live in some COVID-19 hotspots — regions that have seen the highest number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases — expect the nation to start regaining some sense of normalcy the soonest. When asked if they believe that stores should reopen by the middle of April or beginning of May, 43% of respondents in hotspot areas of Detroit, Chicago, New Orleans, Los Angeles and San Francisco said yes. In comparison, 32% of all respondents agreed.

Other hotspots were somewhat less optimistic, though:

Only 35% of respondents in the New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut metropolitan areas said yes.

Just 28% of respondents in the greater Seattle area said yes.

In comparison, 35% of respondents in rural communities and 26% of respondents in other non-hotspot areas said they expect that stores should reopen by mid-April or the beginning of May.

Men, millennials most optimistic

There are also differences in expectations based on gender and age. Men seem more hopeful than women, as 65% of men said they believe stores should reopen by the end of May compared with 54% of women. More than a third of men are even more optimistic, with 39% believing stores should reopen by the end of April or the beginning of May. Only 25% of women felt stores should reopen by that time.

When it comes to levels of optimism among different generations, millennials — those born between 1980 and 1994 — appear to be most hopeful that stores will soon be able to reopen their doors relatively soon. When asked whether they believed stores should reopen by the end of April or early May, 39% of millennials said yes. In comparison, only the following percentages held that belief among other generations:

31% of Generation Z (those born between 1995 and 2012)

30% of Generation X (those born between 1965 and 1979)

28% of baby boomers (those born between1946 and 1964)

While consumers are looking for signs of hope, First Insight also noted that concerns about the COVID-19 crisis continue to grow. An overwhelming 87% of consumers surveyed on April 3rd said they were worried about COVID-19 compared with 71% who said they were worried when the firm surveyed consumers in mid-March. In particular, many consumers expect long-term changes in shopping behavior as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Methodology

To find out when consumers expect stores to open, First Insight surveyed more than 500 respondents on April 3, 2020. The firm also analyzed previous surveys conducted on Feb. 28 and March 17.