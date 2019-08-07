Here are all the most controversial things Fox News host Tucker Carlson has said over the years

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon





Fox News host Tucker Carlson has ignited multiple waves of controversy in recent years with contentious comments about journalists, immigrants, and women.

Since receiving his own show on the Fox News in 2016, Carlson has had several controversies play out in front of one of the country's largest audiences.

His most recent claim is that white supremacy is "actually not a real problem in America."

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is no stranger to controversy.

On Tuesday, three days after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, where the shooter is believed to have written a manifesto about a "Hispanic invasion of Texas," he told his near 3 million viewers that white supremacy was "not a real problem."

"It's a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power," he said. "That's exactly what's going on."

Since getting his own show on the network in 2016 — which would eventually move into former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly's prime time slot — Carlson's on-air comments about journalists, immigrants, and women have landed him in hot water.

Since late 2018, more than 30 companies have stopped airing advertisements during his show.

Here are the biggest controversies Tucker Carlson has been involved in.

Carlson was making headlines for controversial comments as early as 2011.

While guest-hosting for Sean Hannity one night, Carlson said Michael Vick should be "executed" for his mistreatment of dogs.

Carlson later appeared on Hannity's show to retract his comment, saying he "overspoke" because he got "too emotional."

