Most court records sealed in Manchester stabbing

Feb. 3—Most court records have been sealed from public view in the case of Manchester man who is accused of stabbing another man in the eye in May, putting him in critical condition for a time.

The sealing of the records probably indicates that the defendant, Earl E. Hairston Jr., 20, has applied for or been admitted to a pretrial diversion program, which can lead to dismissal of the criminal charge he is facing if he successfully completes some type of rehabilitation effort.

Hairston remained a prison inmate today, held in lieu of $200,000 bond at the Manson Youth Institution in Cheshire, according to online state Department of Correction records.

He is next due in Hartford Superior Court on March 15, according to the limited information on his case still available on the state's judicial website.

According to Manchester police, officers arrested Hairston shortly after responding to the fight at 20-22 Thompson Road around 11:45 p.m. on May 16.

Police said they found a 33-year-old man in the parking lot of the building, suffering what appeared to be a stab wound to the eye. He was bleeding heavily and was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition the following morning, police said.

Officers spoke with a witness, who reported seeing the victim fighting with another man in the parking lot. Hairston was identified as a suspect, and officers quickly located him, police said.

Hairston was initially charged with first-degree assault, which is a Class B felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. That is still the charge listed for him in the online Department of Correction records.

People charged with most Class B felonies, including first-degree assault, are ineligible for accelerated rehabilitation, one of Connecticut's most widely used pretrial diversion programs. But there are a number of other such programs, and their eligibility criteria may vary.

Prosecutors sometimes reduce the charge against a defendant to make him eligible for a pretrial diversion program. The limited judicial records still available on Hairston's case don't show whether that has happened.

