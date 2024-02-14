Most crew members of Russian Tsezar Kunikov ship did not survive – Defence Intelligence
Ukraine's military intelligence says most crew members of the large Russian landing ship Tsezar Kunikov, which was destroyed in the Black Sea, did not manage to survive.
Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, in a commentary for journalists
Quote: "Everything went according to plan. We have witnessed good results. An enemy ship is destroyed and cannot be repaired. Apart from the cargo, there was also ammunition on board.
Reportedly, most crew members of the large landing ship Tsezar Kunikov did not manage to survive."
Details: The information about the number of the killed crew members is being specified.
Yusov added that the ship was destroyed about 4 km away from the shore near the town of Alupka in Crimea.
Background:
On the morning of 14 February 2024, explosions from the sea were heard in Russian-occupied Crimea, especially in Yalta, Miskhor, Alupka and Simeiz. It was reported via public channels that a large landing ship was attacked near Miskhor, and the Russians sent another ship and Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters for rescue operations. The Russian Ministry of Defence only reported the interception of six drones over the sea.
Sources of Ukrainska Pravda in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that DIU’s drones struck the large Russian landing ship Tsezar Kunikov in the Black Sea. Later, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine officially reported that the warship was sunk by Magura V5 maritime drones and released a video.
Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed reports of the destruction of the Tsezar Kunikov, a large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which was in Ukrainian territorial waters near Alupka at the time.
Now that the Tsezar Kunikov is sunk, only 5 of the 13 ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet remain in service.
Support UP or become our patron!