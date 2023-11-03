Most criminals never change. Will P.G. Sittenfeld be any different? | Opinion

P.G. Sittenfeld, former Cincinnati City Council member, walks out to a car after being sentenced for bribery and attempted extortion at Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

Although I don't know P.G. Sittenfeld personally, I know people who do and have known him for long periods of time. That's why I found the Oct. 16 Enquirer article, "Nearly 200 write in support of Sittenfeld," disturbing.

As someone who believes that change is possible for all of us, I see no reason at this time to believe all the "good reference" letters about this man who was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison on corruption charges. Two other Cincinnati City Council members − Tamaya Dennard and Jeff Pastor − had good references and clean records, too, before committing similar crimes.

The people I know familiar with Sittenfeld say his present behavior is manipulative. In the Enquirer's article, one person states that the political system enables manipulation, stealing and lying. If this is true, why didn't Sittenfeld enter into and remain in "the system" until he got caught?

Former Cincinnati City Councilman PG Sittenfeld, enters Potter Stewart United States Courthouse for his sentencing on bribery and extortion, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. He was accompanied by his wife, Dr. Sarah Coyne, left, and mom, Elizabeth Curtis.

It’s been four years since the incidents for which he was charged and he still hasn't served one day in prison. I worked in the criminal system for a long time before retiring, and I know criminals - career criminals and first-time offenders, those charged with misdemeanors and felonies − who have served two or more sentences since 2020. Meanwhile, Sittenfeld is still trying to get out of serving his time.

My parents and older family members used to remind me that "liars steal and thieves lie" without exception. They also told me that whenever these liars and thieves get caught (and they all do get caught eventually), they pay for all the previous times they thought they had escaped.

As lifelong Cincinnatian and human being, I pray for Sittenfeld and hope that he has learned from these experiences. If he has, we’ll see the change in his behavior. If he hasn’t and doesn’t learn from them, the public at large will have been right all along.

But from my experience with criminals, most of them do not change.

Otis Ray, Sr., lives in Roselawn

