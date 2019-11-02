The Most Cringe-Worthy 90s Internet Guides That We Can't Stop Watching

Back in the 1990s, we installed new software by using physical disks, and at the time, it wasn't always so easy to figure out how to use the dang programs, like Windows 95, unless you wanted to read the manual, which is not much of a page turner. The internet was also so new that commercials and how-to guides were all over the place—on VHS, television and the internet itself.

We rounded up some of our favorite commercials and internet guides. In the process, we laughed, we cried, we wondered why everything had to include such bad acting. But mostly, we learned how lucky we are to have digital tutorials to click through today.