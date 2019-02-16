Most Cryptos See Gentle Green Amid Exceedingly Calm Market Picture

Saturday, Feb. 16: Cryptocurrencies are seeing mild price action, with virtually all of the top 20 coins by market cap seeing fluctuations of within 2 percent in both directions on the day, as data from Coin360 shows.

Market visualization by Coin360

Top cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has seen fractional 0.37 percent growth on the day and is trading at $3,631 to press time, according to CoinMarketCap data. On its 7-day chart, the coin has jaggedly traded downward from an intraweek peak of almost $6,700 on Feb. 11 to a low of $3,610 on Feb. 14 — subsequently recuperating some of its losses. On the month, the coin has seen virtually no movement, trading down by a mild 0.8 percent in value.Bitcoin 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Ethereum (ETH) — holding on to its newly-regained position as largest altcoin by market cap — is up around 1 percent on the day to trade at roughly $123 to press time. The altcoin has seen moderate and consistent growth over the past seven days, bringing its weekly gains to just over 4 percent.

On the month, Ethereum is similarly stable, trading at virtually the same price point (0.4 percent down) as in mid-January.

Ethereum 1-month price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

In the latest Ethereum core dev call, ETH co-founder Vitalik Buterin and others have dismissed allegations that a new smart contract creation feature set to be released in the forthcoming Constantinople hard fork will have negative security implications.