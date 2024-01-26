Most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas revealed
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a post on X Thursday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials revealed the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas according to data the department compiled.
LVMPD officials compiled data from December 2023 within the department’s ten command areas. The information reveals the intersections with the highest concentration of vehicle collisions in each area.
Northeast Area Command
Lake Mead and Lamb
Cheyenne and [Las] Vegas Boulevard
Carey and Nellis
Pecos and Washington
Las Vegas Boulevard and Nellis
Northwest Area Command
Lake Mead and Rainbow
Decatur and Tropical Parkway
Rainbow and Smoke Ranch
Alexander and Decatur
Durango and Gowan
Enterprise Area Command
Blue Diamond and Jones
Durango and Warm Springs
Amigo and Cactus
Las Vegas Boulevard and Silverado Ranch
Decatur and Pyle
Downtown Area Command
Bonanza and Wardelle
Eastern and Searles
Fourth and Stewart
Eastern and Stewart
Bolden Area Command
Charleston and Rancho
Alta and Valley View
Alta and Decatur
Decatur and Oakey
Oakey and Torrey Pines
Convention Center Area Command
Koval and Tropicana
Flamingo and Las Vegas Boulevard
Harmon and Las Vegas Boulevard
Dean Martin and Tropicana
Flamingo and Linq
Spring Valley Area Command
Jones and Russell
Flamingo and Rainbow
Spring Mountain and Valley View
Buffalo and Tropicana
Flamingo and Tenaya
Southeast Area Command
Sahara and Sloan
Sahara and Lamb
Desert Inn and Nellis
Charleston and Nellis
Mountain Vista and Russell
South Central Area Command
Eastern and Karen
Maryland Parkway and Sahara
Eastern and Russell
Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn
Maryland Parkway and Tropicana
Summerlin Area Command
Ft. Apache and Lake South
Flamingo and Ft. Apache
Hualapai and Town Center
Charleston and Durango
Durango and Sahara
According to LVMPD officials, the data reveals a common trend: the underlying cause of the crashes. The top three causes are failure to yield the right of way, failure to maintain lanes, and disregarding traffic control devices.
“We need everyone to do their part, both drivers and pedestrians, to help prevent more tragedy and death on the roads,” the post said, adding that a dozen people have died on Las Vegas roads within LVMPD jurisdiction in 2024.
