Most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas revealed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a post on X Thursday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials revealed the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas according to data the department compiled.

LVMPD officials compiled data from December 2023 within the department’s ten command areas. The information reveals the intersections with the highest concentration of vehicle collisions in each area.

Northeast Area Command

  • Lake Mead and Lamb

  • Cheyenne and [Las] Vegas Boulevard

  • Carey and Nellis

  • Pecos and Washington

  • Las Vegas Boulevard and Nellis

Northwest Area Command

  • Lake Mead and Rainbow

  • Decatur and Tropical Parkway

  • Rainbow and Smoke Ranch

  • Alexander and Decatur

  • Durango and Gowan

Enterprise Area Command

  • Blue Diamond and Jones

  • Durango and Warm Springs

  • Amigo and Cactus

  • Las Vegas Boulevard and Silverado Ranch

  • Decatur and Pyle

Downtown Area Command

  • Bonanza and Wardelle

  • Eastern and Searles

  • Fourth and Stewart

  • Eastern and Stewart

Bolden Area Command

  • Charleston and Rancho

  • Alta and Valley View

  • Alta and Decatur

  • Decatur and Oakey

  • Oakey and Torrey Pines

Convention Center Area Command

  • Koval and Tropicana

  • Flamingo and Las Vegas Boulevard

  • Harmon and Las Vegas Boulevard

  • Dean Martin and Tropicana

  • Flamingo and Linq

Spring Valley Area Command

  • Jones and Russell

  • Flamingo and Rainbow

  • Spring Mountain and Valley View

  • Buffalo and Tropicana

  • Flamingo and Tenaya

Southeast Area Command

  • Sahara and Sloan

  • Sahara and Lamb

  • Desert Inn and Nellis

  • Charleston and Nellis

  • Mountain Vista and Russell

South Central Area Command

  • Eastern and Karen

  • Maryland Parkway and Sahara

  • Eastern and Russell

  • Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn

  • Maryland Parkway and Tropicana

Summerlin Area Command

  • Ft. Apache and Lake South

  • Flamingo and Ft. Apache

  • Hualapai and Town Center

  • Charleston and Durango

  • Durango and Sahara

According to LVMPD officials, the data reveals a common trend: the underlying cause of the crashes. The top three causes are failure to yield the right of way, failure to maintain lanes, and disregarding traffic control devices.

“We need everyone to do their part, both drivers and pedestrians, to help prevent more tragedy and death on the roads,” the post said, adding that a dozen people have died on Las Vegas roads within LVMPD jurisdiction in 2024.

