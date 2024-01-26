Most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas revealed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a post on X Thursday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials revealed the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas according to data the department compiled.

LVMPD officials compiled data from December 2023 within the department’s ten command areas. The information reveals the intersections with the highest concentration of vehicle collisions in each area.

Northeast Area Command

Lake Mead and Lamb

Cheyenne and [Las] Vegas Boulevard

Carey and Nellis

Pecos and Washington

Las Vegas Boulevard and Nellis

Northwest Area Command

Lake Mead and Rainbow

Decatur and Tropical Parkway

Rainbow and Smoke Ranch

Alexander and Decatur

Durango and Gowan

Enterprise Area Command

Blue Diamond and Jones

Durango and Warm Springs

Amigo and Cactus

Las Vegas Boulevard and Silverado Ranch

Decatur and Pyle

Downtown Area Command

Bonanza and Wardelle

Eastern and Searles

Fourth and Stewart

Eastern and Stewart

Bolden Area Command

Charleston and Rancho

Alta and Valley View

Alta and Decatur

Decatur and Oakey

Oakey and Torrey Pines

Convention Center Area Command

Koval and Tropicana

Flamingo and Las Vegas Boulevard

Harmon and Las Vegas Boulevard

Dean Martin and Tropicana

Flamingo and Linq

Spring Valley Area Command

Jones and Russell

Flamingo and Rainbow

Spring Mountain and Valley View

Buffalo and Tropicana

Flamingo and Tenaya

Southeast Area Command

Sahara and Sloan

Sahara and Lamb

Desert Inn and Nellis

Charleston and Nellis

Mountain Vista and Russell

South Central Area Command

Eastern and Karen

Maryland Parkway and Sahara

Eastern and Russell

Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn

Maryland Parkway and Tropicana

Summerlin Area Command

Ft. Apache and Lake South

Flamingo and Ft. Apache

Hualapai and Town Center

Charleston and Durango

Durango and Sahara

According to LVMPD officials, the data reveals a common trend: the underlying cause of the crashes. The top three causes are failure to yield the right of way, failure to maintain lanes, and disregarding traffic control devices.

“We need everyone to do their part, both drivers and pedestrians, to help prevent more tragedy and death on the roads,” the post said, adding that a dozen people have died on Las Vegas roads within LVMPD jurisdiction in 2024.

