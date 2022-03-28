The most daring looks celebrities wore to watch the Oscars at Elton John's annual viewing party
Elton John's AIDS Foundation hosted its annual Oscars viewing party in California on Sunday.
Celebrities including Christina Milian, Troye Sivan, and Maya Henry were there in sheer looks.
Others like Saweetie and Soo Joo Park rocked bold cutouts.
Heidi Klum hit the red carpet in a sheer, sparkling minidress and a matching shawl that was covered with feathers. Her look was designed by Elie Saab.
Christina Milian arrived in a strapless gown with a see-through corset bodice and sparkling cups. Its skirt was also daring thanks to its thigh-high slit.
Saweetie chose daring cutouts for the event. Her black, off-the-shoulder dress had attached gloves, four tears across its bodice, and a floor-length skirt.
Lucy Hale dazzled in a tan, single-shoulder gown created by Dolce & Gabbana. It had a corset bodice covered with a sparkling overlay that featured a thigh-high slit.
Troye Sivan opted for white pants, matching sneakers, and a see-through shirt made entirely from crystals.
Bobby Berk took the opposite approach in a multicolored, swirled suit and matching shirt.
Karrueche Tran walked the carpet in a black asymmetrical gown with a round train and feathers covering its neckline.
Soo Joo Park wore a halter dress with nine daring cutouts and a slit that reached her hips.
Maya Henry was in attendance and wore a strapless, peach leotard. On top of the garment, she wore a sheer, sparkling overlay with a high neckline, long sleeves, and feather details.
Model Cindy Kimberly walked the red carpet in a high-neck, long-sleeved Mônot dress that was backless and had scooped cutouts on each side of her waist.
Chef Sandra Lee opted for a white, see-through gown covered in a pink flowers made from beads.
