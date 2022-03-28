The most daring looks celebrities wore to watch the Oscars at Elton John's annual viewing party

Saweetie at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation&#39;s Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Saweetie at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party.Michael Kovac / Contributor / Getty Images

  • Elton John's AIDS Foundation hosted its annual Oscars viewing party in California on Sunday.

  • Celebrities including Christina Milian, Troye Sivan, and Maya Henry were there in sheer looks.

  • Others like Saweetie and Soo Joo Park rocked bold cutouts.

Heidi Klum hit the red carpet in a sheer, sparkling minidress and a matching shawl that was covered with feathers. Her look was designed by Elie Saab.

Heidi Klum at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation&#39;s Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Heidi Klum at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party.Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Christina Milian arrived in a strapless gown with a see-through corset bodice and sparkling cups. Its skirt was also daring thanks to its thigh-high slit.

Christina Milian at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation&#39;s Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Christina Milian at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party.Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Saweetie chose daring cutouts for the event. Her black, off-the-shoulder dress had attached gloves, four tears across its bodice, and a floor-length skirt.

Saweetie at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation&#39;s Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Saweetie at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party.Michael Kovac / Contributor / Getty Images

Lucy Hale dazzled in a tan, single-shoulder gown created by Dolce & Gabbana. It had a corset bodice covered with a sparkling overlay that featured a thigh-high slit.

Lucy Hale at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation&#39;s Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Lucy Hale at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party.Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

Troye Sivan opted for white pants, matching sneakers, and a see-through shirt made entirely from crystals.

Troye Sivan at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation&#39;s Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Troye Sivan at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party.Michael Kovac / Contributor / Getty Images

Bobby Berk took the opposite approach in a multicolored, swirled suit and matching shirt.

Bobby Berk at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation&#39;s Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Bobby Berk at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party.Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Karrueche Tran walked the carpet in a black asymmetrical gown with a round train and feathers covering its neckline.

Karrueche Tran at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation&#39;s Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Karrueche Tran at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party.Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

Soo Joo Park wore a halter dress with nine daring cutouts and a slit that reached her hips.

Soo Joo Park at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation&#39;s Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Soo Joo Park at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party.Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

Maya Henry was in attendance and wore a strapless, peach leotard. On top of the garment, she wore a sheer, sparkling overlay with a high neckline, long sleeves, and feather details.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation&#39;s Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Liam Payne and Maya Henry at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party.Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Model Cindy Kimberly walked the red carpet in a high-neck, long-sleeved Mônot dress that was backless and had scooped cutouts on each side of her waist.

Cindy Kimberly at the Elton John AIDS Foundation&#39;s 2022 Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Cindy Kimberly at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 2022 Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

Chef Sandra Lee opted for a white, see-through gown covered in a pink flowers made from beads.

Sandra Lee at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation&#39;s Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Sandra Lee at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party.Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

