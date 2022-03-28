The most daring looks celebrities wore to watch the Oscars at Elton John's annual viewing party

In this article:

Saweetie at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party. Michael Kovac / Contributor / Getty Images

Elton John's AIDS Foundation hosted its annual Oscars viewing party in California on Sunday.

Celebrities including Christina Milian, Troye Sivan, and Maya Henry were there in sheer looks.

Others like Saweetie and Soo Joo Park rocked bold cutouts.

Heidi Klum hit the red carpet in a sheer, sparkling minidress and a matching shawl that was covered with feathers. Her look was designed by Elie Saab.

Heidi Klum at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party. Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Christina Milian arrived in a strapless gown with a see-through corset bodice and sparkling cups. Its skirt was also daring thanks to its thigh-high slit.

Christina Milian at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party. Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Saweetie chose daring cutouts for the event. Her black, off-the-shoulder dress had attached gloves, four tears across its bodice, and a floor-length skirt.

Saweetie at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party. Michael Kovac / Contributor / Getty Images

Lucy Hale dazzled in a tan, single-shoulder gown created by Dolce & Gabbana. It had a corset bodice covered with a sparkling overlay that featured a thigh-high slit.

Lucy Hale at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party. Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

Troye Sivan opted for white pants, matching sneakers, and a see-through shirt made entirely from crystals.

Troye Sivan at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party. Michael Kovac / Contributor / Getty Images

Bobby Berk took the opposite approach in a multicolored, swirled suit and matching shirt.

Bobby Berk at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party. Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Karrueche Tran walked the carpet in a black asymmetrical gown with a round train and feathers covering its neckline.

Karrueche Tran at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party. Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

Soo Joo Park wore a halter dress with nine daring cutouts and a slit that reached her hips.

Soo Joo Park at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party. Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

Maya Henry was in attendance and wore a strapless, peach leotard. On top of the garment, she wore a sheer, sparkling overlay with a high neckline, long sleeves, and feather details.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party. Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Model Cindy Kimberly walked the red carpet in a high-neck, long-sleeved Mônot dress that was backless and had scooped cutouts on each side of her waist.

Cindy Kimberly at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 2022 Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

Chef Sandra Lee opted for a white, see-through gown covered in a pink flowers made from beads.

Sandra Lee at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party. Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

