The most daring looks celebrities wore to the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Celebrities turned heads with their bold looks at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/ Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The People's Choice Awards took place on Tuesday in Santa Barbara, California.

Celebrities attended in daring looks, including gowns with bold cutouts.

Here's a look at the best outfits of the night.

Kim Kardashian West channeled her Met Gala look in this all-black Balenciaga outfit.

Kim Kardashian West at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She accepted the fashion icon award in a skin-tight black jumpsuit, gloves, boots, and sunglasses. During her acceptance speech, Kardashian West thanked her ex, Kanye West, for helping her with her style evolution.

"To Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world," she said. "I fell in love with fashion and I'm so inspired by so many people but again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk. I'm so humbled."

Halle Berry looked fabulous in a sparkly jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

Halle Berry at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Styled by Lindsay Flores, Berry wore a sequined purple jumpsuit with a plunging neckline to receive the icon of 2021 award at the event. She paired the statement look with silver accessories.

Khloé Kardashian brought the disco vibes in this mirrored minidress.

Khloé Kardashian at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kardashian wore the completely see-through silver dress with clear heels.

JoJo Siwa looked chic in a tiered Jenny Packham dress with a plunging neckline.

JoJo Siwa at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Siwa paired the cute dress with sheer Christian Louboutin heels and a chain-link necklace that her "Dancing With the Stars" partner Jenna Johnson gave her on their last day of the competition, according to her Instagram stories.

Christina Aguilera re-created her iconic "Dirrty" music video look to perform a medley of her greatest hits and receive the music icon award.

Christina Aguilera at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Theo Wargo/WireImage

Aguilera's outfit was designed with sheer details and cutouts across her chest and midriff.

Maggie Q's two-piece gold dress had a stunning fishnet-like design.

Maggie Q at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The dress was also designed with a sheer skirt. She matched the color of her dress with gold accessories and shoes.

Becky G wore a jaw-dropping dress with a slit that went all the way to her hip.

Becky G at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The singer's Roberto Cavalli gown also had a cutout on her torso. Becky told E!'s red-carpet host Laverne Cox that her original outfit actually got stuck in customs, according to Popsugar.

"Outer Banks" star Carlacia Grant wowed in a two-piece set.

Carlacia Grant at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Grant's asymmetrical crop top had puffy sleeves, which paired perfectly with the skirt. She contrasted her matching green set with the pink accessories.

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause turned heads in this fun dress and her new brown hair color.

Chrishell Stause at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Stause wore the Genny dress with Femme La heels.

"Real Housewife of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley's dress was all about the cutouts.

Dorit Kemsley at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kemsley wore the vintage Agent Provocateur dress with black platform heels.

"Selling Sunset" star Emma Hernan looked chic in a sparkly black dress.

Emma Hernan at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hernan's SBB the Label dress was designed with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. She wore it with Fie Isolde jewelry.

Garcelle Beauvais brought the drama in a pink Carolina Herrera dress.

Garcelle Beauvais at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Beauvais paired the dress with silver Steve Madden thigh-high boots and gloves.

Gigi Gorgeous Getty wore a completely sheer look.

Gigi Gorgeous Getty at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The star paired the statement-making look with black heels and a bold red lip.

Heather Rae El Moussa also went for a completely sheer look in this silver minidress.

Heather Rae El Moussa at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

El Moussa wore the Berta dress with silver Aquazurra heels.

Laverne Cox's sheer dress was covered in feathers.

Laverne Cox at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cox wore the Jean-Louis Sabaji gown to host her first-ever red carpet for E!. She paired it with Ray Griffith and Candy Ice jewelry.

Lisa Rinna made a statement in this black YSL dress with dramatic sleeves.

Lisa Rinna at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star wore the YSL dress with heels from the same brand and statement silver earrings.

Madelyn Cline from "Outer Banks" looked chic in a black two-piece look.

Madelyn Cline at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cline attended the awards show in a Versace look.

Paris Jackson wowed in a brown Vivienne Westwood dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

Paris Jackson at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jackson wore the dramatic dress with fishnet stockings and plaid platform heels.

Porsha Williams wore a velvet gown designed with a sheer bodice and thigh-high slit.

Porsha Williams at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Williams wore a custom Valdrin Sahiti dress with House of Emmanuele jewelry and black heels.

Sarah Hyland turned heads in a daring two-piece set.

Sarah Hyland at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Hyland wore the Vera Wang look with white heels.

"Sex/Life" star Sarah Shahi rocked a ruched gown with a thigh-high slit.

Sarah Shahi at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Styled by Jason Bolden, Shahi wore the Balmain dress with simple black heels.

