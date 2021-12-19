The most daring looks celebrities wore to 'The Matrix Resurrections' US premiere, from bold pops of color to revealing cutouts

In this article:

Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris and Eréndira Ibarra attend "The Matrix Resurrections" US premiere. Kelly Sullivan/Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Celebrities attended the US premiere of "The Matrix Resurrections" on Saturday in San Francisco.

Attendees like Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Priyanka Chopra opted for bright colors.

Others wore nontraditional leather suits and revealing cutouts.

"The Matrix Resurrections" star Neil Patrick Harris wore a bold green, mauve, and blue suit.

Neil Patrick Harris at the "Matrix Resurrections" US premiere. Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

Neil Patrick Harris wore an ombre suit and paired the look with a matching turtleneck underneath, straying away from traditional black-tie attire.

Jada Pinkett Smith wore a ruched red mini dress with a long train.

Jada Pinkett Smith at "The Matrix Resurrections" US premiere. Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

The "Matrix Resurrections" actress wore a red tube top mini dress with matching tights and stiletto heels. She also wore a glittery silver accessory on her right ear.

Priyanka Chopra opted for a long, sparkly, silver dress, accentuated with an accordion-like rust covering at the top.

Priyanka Chopra at "The Matrix Resurrections" US premiere. Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

According to a photo Chopra posted on her Instagram, the dress was made by designer Halpern and styled by celebrity stylist, Law Roach. The actress stars in the film and shared that her dress was selected as an "ode" to her character named Sati.

She completed the outfit with matching silver Louboutin heels and Bulgari jewelry.

Jaden Smith accompanied his mom Jada Pinkett Smith wearing an all-black ensemble with large puff sleeves.

Jaden Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at "The Matrix Resurrections" US premiere. Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

The musician and actor capped his outfit with shades, a long black trench coat, a black shirt, and white sneakers.

Ellen Hollman wore a long black dress with a corset that included white piping.

Ellen Hollman at "The Matrix Resurrections" US premiere. Steve Jennings/Getty Images/Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

"The Matrix Resurrections" actress Ellen Hollman wore a black, blunt bob and bangs with her bold dress. On Saturday ahead of the premiere, Hollman shared in her Instagram Stories that designer Charles Lu designed her gown.

"The Matrix Resurrections" star Carrie-Ann Moss wore a long black gown, with sheer sleeves and sparkling details at the bottom.

Carrie-Anne Moss at "The Matrix Resurrections" US premiere. Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

Carrie-Ann Moss returns to the "Matrix" franchise as her character Trinity. At the US premiere, Moss wore a long black gown and a deep plunging neckline with a cape that included sheer sleeves.

Actress Eréndira Ibarra wore a long, black dress with one sleeve and daring cutouts.

Eréndira Ibarra attends "The Matrix Resurrections" US premiere. Steve Jennings/Getty Images

The "Matrix Resurrections" star's dress appeared to be partially made of velvet and included a sheer side panel.

The dress was designed by Marika Vera and styled by Tino Portillo according to Ibarra's Instagram Stories.

She paired the ensemble with gold and diamond jewelry from Ero Jewelry, according to the brand's Instagram account.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen donned a black leather trench coat and matching pants.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II at "The Matrix Resurrections" US premiere. Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will reprise the role of Morpheus, originally played by Laurence Fishburne and channeled the character for his green carpet look. Abdul-Matten's pants included zippers at the bottom and he finished off his ensemble with black leather combat boots.

Pro-wrestlers Miro and CJ Perry attended the premiere in dual leather looks.

Professional wrestlers Miro and CJ Perry attend "The Matrix Resurrections" US premiere. Steve Jennings/Getty Images

CJ Perry wore a bright red leather ensemble, which included a leather trench coat cinched at her waist, a red lace sheer top, and matching leather pants. She completed the look with red strappy high-heeled sandals. Miro wore a black leather suit with snakeskin detail and white Nike sneakers.

