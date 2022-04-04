The most daring outfits celebrities wore at the 2022 Grammys

In this article:

Tayla Parx, Jasmine Sanders, and Cynthia Erivo attend the 2022 Grammy Awards. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Many celebrities took risks with their outfits, from sheer gowns to bold-colored suits.

Doja Cat wore a sheer gown with corset detailing, while Laverne Cox wore a lingerie-inspired look.

Doja Cat wore a sheer one-shoulder mint-green gown by Versace to the 2022 Grammys.

Doja Cat wore a Versace gown on the Grammys red carpet. ANGELA WEISS

The singer, who's nominated for eight Grammys at this year's awards ceremony, wore a matching mint-green bodysuit with corset detailing under the bedazzled dress. She paired the look with a glass handbag by Coperni, which the singer filled with Werther's Originals candies.

Laverne Cox arrived wearing a completely sheer lingerie-inspired archival look by John Galliano.

Laverne Cox arrives for the 2022 Grammy Awards. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The "Inventing Anna" actress paired the see-through look with a matching black net fascinator and striking purple hair.

Olivia Rodrigo arrived on the red carpet wearing a black satin gown with crystals in the shape of an hourglass silhouette.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She paired the Vivienne Westwood look with two choker necklaces and opera-length gloves.

Rodrigo told "E!" red-carpet host Laverne Cox she was going for "something fun and young."

"It's the Grammys, it's classy," Rodrigo said.

Jasmine Sanders arrived in a sheer lace gown adorned with black and red butterflies.

Jasmine Sanders attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Jean-Louis Sabaji gown also featured a tulle train. Sanders finished the look with dangling earrings and a silver ring.

Billy Porter wore a bold fuchsia suit with ruffle details by Valentino.

Billy Porter attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Porter, who always wows on the red carpet, paired the bold look, which he called the color of the season, with silver shoes, a matching silver clutch bag, and hot-pink gloves.

Megan Thee Stallion stunned in a cheetah-print dress with a thigh-high slit by Roberto Cavalli.

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Grammy Awards Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The rapper piled on the gold jewelry, but she opted for simple black heels to finish the look. What better way to rock a cheetah-print dress than with a cat eye?

Cynthia Erivo was draped in silver Louis Vuitton on the Grammys red carpet.

Cynthia Erivo attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Erivo's long-sleeve silver gown gave way to thigh-high slit and silver platform heels. She finished the look with diamond jewelry.

St. Vincent was a vision in varying shades of pink.

St. Vincent attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Eric Jamison/CBS via Getty Images

St. Vincent stunned in a metallic, semi-sheer gown with a chest cutout and puffy pink trim.

H.E.R. wore a custom Dundas jumpsuit as a tribute to Aretha Franklin.

H.E.R. attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The singer's bright-yellow jumpsuit paid homage to Aretha Franklin, who wore a similar look at the 1976 American Music Awards. H.E.R. gave the look a cool spin with colored sunglasses, winged sleeves, and platform shoes.

Justin Bieber sported an oversized grey suit by Balenciaga and a neon-pink beanie.

Justin Bieber attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bieber matched his oversized suit with chunky boots, sunglasses, and a silver wallet chain.

Tayla Parx made a major statement with a spiked green jumpsuit and yellow platform boots.

Tayla Parx attends the 2022 Grammy Awards ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Parx wore an avant-garde jumpsuit with a spiked ball on the end of her braid.

SZA stunned in a tulle-and-floral gown with a long train.

SZA attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The singer's look was complete with multi-colored rosettes down the center of the gown. She went for a bare neckline and droplet earrings.

Dua Lipa wore a vintage "bondage" dress by Versace.

Dua Lipa attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

She paired the look with a new blonde hairstyle and matching gold accessories. The look was designed by Gianni Versace and first shown on the runway in 1992.

Paris Hilton dazzled on the red carpet in a jeweled sheer gown and matching cape.

Paris Hilton attends the 2022 Grammys. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The heiress paired the sparkling look with fingerless gloves and swept up her blonde hair into a high ponytail.

Jared Leto walked the red carpet in a plunging lace shirt and jacket with fur cuffs.

Jared Leto attends the 2022 Grammys. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

He topped off the head-to-toe look with a pair of black sunglasses.

Argentinian singer Maria Becerra wore a sheer gown with a bone-like harness.

Maria Becerra at the 2022 Grammy Awards. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Becerra and Colombian singer J Balvin performed their hit song "Qué Más Pues?" at the ceremony.

Leslie Odom Jr. walked the red carpet in a statement look by Dior.

Leslie Odom Jr. attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The jacket draped in the front, creating a bow-like detail. The performer topped off the look with a Dior necklace.

Rapper Jidenna wore a sleeveless floral outfit and brown leather boots.

Jidenna attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jidenna is best known for his 2015 hit song "Classic Man."

Chrissy Teigen attended the 2022 Grammys alongside her husband John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Teigen wore a bright pink gown with ruffled detailing. She joined Billy Porter in wearing the bold fuchsia color for the event.

London on da Track wore a floor-length leather vest.

London on da Track attends the 2022 Grammy Awards. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

He paired a black-and-white patterned shirt under the statement garment.

Aymée Nuviola wore a colorful dress with cape sleeves to perform at the 2022 Grammys.

Aymée Nuviola performs at the 2022 Grammy Awards. David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nuviola was nominated for best tropical Latin album.

