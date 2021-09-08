The most daring outfits celebrities have worn to the 2021 Venice Film Festival
The 2021 Venice Film Festival is being held from September 1 to September 11.
Zendaya wore several looks to the film festival, including a dress with a thigh-high slit.
Celebrities including Kate Hudson and Dakota Johnson also wore daring outfits to the event.
Adriana Lima attended the premiere of "Madres Paralelas" in a red Etro gown.
The Brazilian supermodel's sparkly dress featured a low-cut neckline, cutouts along the side and torso, and a thigh-high slit running up the middle.
The supermodel attended the premiere of "Dune" in another daring Etro dress.
Lima was glowing in a gold dress embroidered with glass beads and crystals throughout. It also had a low back and a cutout silhouette along her torso.
Cynthia Erivo showed off her massive leg tattoo in a dress that had a daring thigh-high slit.
Erivo arrived at the premiere of "Madres Paralelas" wearing a low-cut Atelier Versace dress, which she paired with silver jewelry and platform heels.
Mariacarla Boscono also attended the premiere of "Madres Paralelas" in a daring outfit.
The Italian model and actress wore a wine-colored Jean Paul Gaultier gown that had thigh-high slits on both legs. She accessorized the dress with an emerald necklace and ring from Cartier.
Spanish actress Milena Smit wore a black-and-white dress that had an open slit running down the length of it.
Smit attended the premiere of "Madres Paralelas" in a sequined Balmain gown.
Zoe Saldana attended the premiere of "The Hand of God" in a sequined Dolce & Gabbana gown.
Saldana paired the dress with black heels and minimal jewelry.
For the premiere of "The Power of the Dog," Kirsten Dunst wore a dress with floral details and a sheer skirt.
Dunst wore an Armani Privé gown and chandelier earrings.
Dakota Johnson turned to Gucci when it came to time to wear something for the premiere of "The Lost Daughter."
The actress wore a stunning gown with a sheer skirt and jeweled detailing.
For her first look at the multiday event, Zendaya wore a white Valentino dress with an oversized black blazer.
Law Roach styled the actress in a chic dress that had a deep neckline, thigh-high slit, and an oversized pink bow.
Zendaya arrived at the premiere of "Dune" in a custom Balmain design.
She paired her leather gown with a 93-carat emerald serpentine necklace from Bulgari, a matching ring, diamond studs, and Louboutin heels.
Kate Hudson wore a black Mônot dress with cutouts to the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala.
Sophie Lopez styled the actress in clear sandals and a diamond bracelet.
Hailee Steinfeld attended the premiere of the movie "Competencia Oficial" in a black dress that was full of daring details.
Steinfeld wore a sultry Armani Privé gown that had a thigh-high slit down the middle and small cutouts going down the plunging neckline.
Spanish actress Ester Exposito wore a lime-green dress to the premiere of "Competencia Oficial."
Exposito paired the Atelier Versace dress with a statement diamond bracelet and matching ring.
Kate Hudson opted for a sheer look at the premiere of "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon."
Also styled by Lopez, Hudson's Valentino dress had a high lace neckline, sheer balloon sleeves, and a mesh bodice that featured the same lace detail to cover her chest. The actress said on Instagram that the gown was an "Aries girl dress dream come true."
