The most daring outfits celebrities have worn to the 2021 Venice Film Festival

Celebrities had fun embracing daring trends at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/John Phillips/Stringer/Getty Images

The 2021 Venice Film Festival is being held from September 1 to September 11.

Zendaya wore several looks to the film festival, including a dress with a thigh-high slit.

Celebrities including Kate Hudson and Dakota Johnson also wore daring outfits to the event.

Adriana Lima attended the premiere of "Madres Paralelas" in a red Etro gown.

Adriana Lima attended the premiere of "Madres Paralelas." Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Brazilian supermodel's sparkly dress featured a low-cut neckline, cutouts along the side and torso, and a thigh-high slit running up the middle.

The supermodel attended the premiere of "Dune" in another daring Etro dress.

Adriana Lima attended the premiere of "Dune." Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Lima was glowing in a gold dress embroidered with glass beads and crystals throughout. It also had a low back and a cutout silhouette along her torso.

Cynthia Erivo showed off her massive leg tattoo in a dress that had a daring thigh-high slit.

Cynthia Erivo attended the premiere of "Madres Paralelas." Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Erivo arrived at the premiere of "Madres Paralelas" wearing a low-cut Atelier Versace dress, which she paired with silver jewelry and platform heels.

Mariacarla Boscono also attended the premiere of "Madres Paralelas" in a daring outfit.

Mariacarla Boscono attended the premiere of "Madres Paralelas." Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

The Italian model and actress wore a wine-colored Jean Paul Gaultier gown that had thigh-high slits on both legs. She accessorized the dress with an emerald necklace and ring from Cartier.

Spanish actress Milena Smit wore a black-and-white dress that had an open slit running down the length of it.

Milena Smit attended the premiere of "Madres Paralelas." Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Smit attended the premiere of "Madres Paralelas" in a sequined Balmain gown.

Zoe Saldana attended the premiere of "The Hand of God" in a sequined Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Zoe Saldana attended the premiere of "The Hand of God." Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Saldana paired the dress with black heels and minimal jewelry.

For the premiere of "The Power of the Dog," Kirsten Dunst wore a dress with floral details and a sheer skirt.

Kirsten Dunst attended the premiere of "The Power of the Dog." Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Dunst wore an Armani Privé gown and chandelier earrings.

Dakota Johnson turned to Gucci when it came to time to wear something for the premiere of "The Lost Daughter."

Dakota Johnson attended the premiere of "The Lost Daughter." Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

The actress wore a stunning gown with a sheer skirt and jeweled detailing.

For her first look at the multiday event, Zendaya wore a white Valentino dress with an oversized black blazer.

Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival ahead of the premiere of "Dune." Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Law Roach styled the actress in a chic dress that had a deep neckline, thigh-high slit, and an oversized pink bow.

Zendaya arrived at the premiere of "Dune" in a custom Balmain design.

Zendaya attended the premiere of the movie "Dune." John Phillips/Stringer/Getty Images

She paired her leather gown with a 93-carat emerald serpentine necklace from Bulgari, a matching ring, diamond studs, and Louboutin heels.

Kate Hudson wore a black Mônot dress with cutouts to the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala.

Kate Hudson attended the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala. John Phillips/Stringer/Getty Images

Sophie Lopez styled the actress in clear sandals and a diamond bracelet.

Hailee Steinfeld attended the premiere of the movie "Competencia Oficial" in a black dress that was full of daring details.

Hailee Steinfeld attended the premiere of the movie "Competencia Oficial." Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Steinfeld wore a sultry Armani Privé gown that had a thigh-high slit down the middle and small cutouts going down the plunging neckline.

Spanish actress Ester Exposito wore a lime-green dress to the premiere of "Competencia Oficial."

Ester Exposito attended the premiere of "Competencia Oficial." Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Exposito paired the Atelier Versace dress with a statement diamond bracelet and matching ring.

Kate Hudson opted for a sheer look at the premiere of "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon."

Kate Hudson attended the premiere of "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon." Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Also styled by Lopez, Hudson's Valentino dress had a high lace neckline, sheer balloon sleeves, and a mesh bodice that featured the same lace detail to cover her chest. The actress said on Instagram that the gown was an "Aries girl dress dream come true."

