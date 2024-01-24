What are the 'most endangered places' in Providence? Here's a list

The Providence Preservation Society revealed its 2024 Most Endangered Places list on Wednesday, sounding the alarm on gentrification, the future of the Cranston Street Armory and public schools under threat of demolition.

Topping the list are neighborhoods being squeezed by college student populations, including College Hill, Elmhurst, Smith Hill, Wanskuck and Washington Park. PPS Executive Director Marisa Angell Brown raised concerns about developers scooping up and renovating homes, transforming them into luxury rental units. Several individuals wrote to PPS concerned about the trend, Angell Brown said.

The city has already struggled to rein in off-campus renters. Last year, the City Council weighed a proposal to cap the number of students who could occupy a single dwelling, but after significant pushback, the proposal died. Last summer, Mayor Brett Smiley hinted that the proposal "might bubble up again" in the future, though no formal announcement has been made.

Providence public schools also raise worries for preservationists

Schools such as Mount Pleasant High School also made the endangered places list as the Providence Public School District continues its "newer and fewer" mission to put students into modern buildings and possibly do away with old ones.

The current plan is for Mount Pleasant to be upgraded through partial demolition and some new construction, spurring criticism from preservationists who preferred to see all of the 85-year-old structure preserved.

Mount Pleasant High School is on the Providence Preservation Society's list of endangered buildings.

Angell Brown voiced skepticism about the cost estimates for rehabilitating vs. demolishing the school, wondering how the figures were calculated.

"I think the numbers that have been released haven’t been released with any context or information about how they were arrived at … I think people have a right to understand where the numbers are coming from," Angell Brown said.

Though the district said rehabilitating Mount Pleasant would cost too much at $190 million, a 2017 report stated it would take just $31 million. Yet the Rhode Island Department of Education later said that was merely the cost of making the structure warm, safe and dry.

"Some of the architects I've talked to who know the culture of PPSD have said internally there is a preference for demolition and new construction because they literally say it's easier," Angell Brown said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education has said many people were interested in the partial demolition as a midway point between a rehabilitation and a full demolition. More broadly, the department has said that some schools are simply too outdated to continue serving students.

Vacant buildings are lingering concern

Empty buildings including the Cranston Street Armory and the Industrial Trust Tower, aka Superman Building, are also deemed endangered by PPS. The armory's future has long been in question, making news again last year after the state dropped plans to redevelop it into offices, retail space and a soccer complex.

The 1907 Cranston Street Armory is on the Providence Preservation Society's list of endangered places.

Over the summer, Smiley's office said the city was "in ongoing discussions with the state regarding a transition in ownership" of the armory, though it remains state property.

As for the Superman Building, PPS hopes 2024 will mark the final year the structure is on its list, as it is being turned into apartments. But so far, it's been a slow transition.

"We are optimistic," said Angell Brown. "I think the pace of work inside the building is not quite fast enough to say we’re feeling fully like the job is done. It’s sort of a wait-and-see situation."

What else is on the list? Sacred places, waterfront history and more

Here are the other sites on Providence Preservation Society endangered list:

Grace Church Cemetery, where gravestones have been broken

Sons of Jacob Synagogue, Broad Street Synagogue, and Cathedral of St. John, which are showing the effects of dwindling congregations

The South Providence waterfront, which has experienced intense pollution impacting communities of color

Providence Gas Purifier Building, Allens Avenue's oldest standing structure, which is now vacant

Atlantic Mills Complex, which has suffered deferred maintenance and may be facing a potential sale of the building

