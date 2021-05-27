Most executives say they want more contract and temp workers. A majority of those workers say that's not good enough.

Tyler Sonnemaker
·3 min read
Prop 22 protest
Jorge Vargas joins other rideshare drivers in a demonstration in November 2020 urging voters to vote reject Proposition 22, a ballot measure that exempted companies like Uber and DoorDash from California's AB-5 law. Al Seib /Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

  • Contract workers "overwhelmingly" want to be permanent employees, according to a new McKinsey-Ipsos survey.

  • But executives say they plan to rely more heavily on contract labor, McKinsey previously found.

  • The findings reveal a huge divide between workers' wants and those of their bosses.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Around a quarter of Americans say they work mostly in the gig economy, and 62% of those workers say that they'd rather not, according to a survey published Wednesday by McKinsey and Ipsos.

"Gig workers would overwhelmingly prefer permanent employment," the survey found.

That preference is even stronger among immigrants and workers of color, who disproportionately make up the gig workforce.

Among those groups, 72% of Hispanic and Latino gig workers, 71% of Asian American gig workers, and 68% of Black gig workers said they'd rather be permanent or non-contract employees, as did 76% and 73% of first- and second-generation immigrants, respectively.

McKinsey and Ipsos surveyed 25,000 Americans over the spring of 2021, and 27% percent of those surveyed said their primary job at the time was as a contract, freelance, or temporary work.

But their resounding preference for the security, benefits, and legal protections that come with employee status could encounter some tough resistance: their bosses.

Globally, 70% of executives - mostly from large US firms - said they plan to ramp up their reliance on contract and temporary workers, according to a McKinsey study from September.

Corporate America has aggressively opposed efforts to reclassify contractors as employees, in many cases arguing that workers prefer the flexibility that gig work claim to offer. But McKinsey's latest findings suggest that executives - often citing surveys that their own companies funded - may not be as in touch with workers' needs and wants.

While companies like Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Grubhub, Amazon, Facebook, and Google have played leading roles in familiarizing American consumers with the gig-based business model, they're far from the only ones who have leveraged contractors to skirt labor laws and minimize their costs. (Insider has contacted the above companies for comment, and will update this story if they respond.)

Executives in the lodging, food service, healthcare, and social assistance sectors, are especially keen on relying more heavily on contractors, according to McKinsey.

As Insider previously reported, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed how the tech industry's push to build their empires on the backs of contractors has failed American workers, who abruptly found themselves without healthcare, sick pay, workers' compensation, and other benefits guaranteed to employees.

Read more: Biden could be the most pro-labor president in decades. These 81 government power players will take a major role in shaping policy during his administration.

That model also hit taxpayers hard, as they subsidized unemployment benefits for contractors laid off by multibillion-dollar corporations that, despite record profits, hadn't contributed a dime to those funds on behalf of their workers. Taxpayers coughed up $80 million in pandemic assistance for around 27,000 Uber and Lyft drivers who lost their incomes.

State and federal lawmakers are increasingly considering ways to secure better pay, working conditions, and legal protections for contractors, from California's AB-5 to recent talks between unions and app companies in New York, though experts say more wide-reaching labor law reforms are needed.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • D’Angelo: Watch video of Brooks Koepka’s disgust with Bryson DeChambeau after Bryson’s snarky remark about Brooks’ putting

    The feud between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau is very much alive, and the jabs started long before the PGA Championship.

  • Ditched Olympics Could Wipe Out Most of Japan’s 2021 Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up here.Scrapping the Tokyo Olympics would inflict further damage on a Japanese economy already teetering on the brink of a double-dip recession, according to economists.While Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga insists the games will go ahead, he looks set to extend a virus emergency until the middle of June, barely a month before the Olympics are due to start. Analysts factoring in a longer emergency now see a larger chance of Japan suffering a second straight quarterly contraction.A last-minute ditching of the games on top of an extended emergency would inflict extra pain on the economy, slowing a hoped-for recovery in the summer and knocking back growth this year by as much as 1.7 percentage point, according to Bloomberg Economics’ Yuki Masujima.“Cancellation of the Olympics would result from the virus situation deteriorating further and that’s what would have the wider impact on the economy,” said Masujima, whose baseline scenario is that the games will take place.Other economists focusing on the direct impact of a scrapped games see a smaller hit to the economy. Some say that going ahead with the event could also put the economy at risk if it contributes to an acceleration of infections or the spread of new variants.Read More: Tokyo Olympics at Risk - What It Means for EconomyWhile Japan won plaudits for containing virus cases in the first phase of the Covid crisis, it’s now paying the price for a slow vaccine rollout as it keeps extending its emergency restrictions to stem the pressure on its medical system from high infection numbers.Amid the ongoing virus emergency, the debate over whether the games should proceed is intensifying. Recent opinion polls show a majority of the public against staging the Olympics this year and a number of prominent business leaders have called into question the wisdom of pressing ahead. The Asahi Shimbun, one of the nation’s biggest daily newspapers and a sponsor of the event, weighed in on Wednesday, calling for the games to be shelved.Some teams have canceled training camps in Japan over virus concerns. The U.S. national track & field team has scrapped its training in Chiba prefecture near Tokyo. The Australian rugby sevens team has called off its planned training in Odawara, the Sankei newspaper reported Wednesday.If a cancellation of the games occurs, economists agree it would come at a bad time when the economy is struggling to recover.“We shouldn’t be judging whether to hold the Olympics based on its economic impact,” said Toshihiro Nagahama, chief economist at Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute. “If the event can be done without causing any trouble for the medical system dealing with Covid, then we should do it. If not, we shouldn’t.”Cancellation would cause a direct economic loss of about 1.4 trillion yen ($12.9 billion), according to Nagahama. That compares with a 1.8 trillion yen estimate by Takahide Kiuchi at Nomura Research Institute Ltd., based mainly on lost consumption.Kiuchi warns that the economic damage could end up much bigger in the opposite scenario where the games trigger another spike in infections, causing another virus emergency.“The economic benefit of the event itself isn’t that big at this stage,” Kiuchi said. “If going ahead with the games raises the infection risk, that will have a lot of downsides economically.”Not everyone sees a need to factor in the fate of the Games into growth calculations for the year.Kazuma Maeda, an economist at Barclays Securities, sees downside risks for the economy mounting and an emergency extension causing a bigger contraction this quarter. But the key to the recovery isn’t the Olympics, he said.“It’s progress in vaccinations that’s the focal point for the mindset of consumers” rather than the Olympics, he said. “I think that’s more important.”(Updates with economist’s comment on risk of games exacerbating virus situation, details of training cancellations.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • She fled to Louisiana after her Arlington boyfriend was found dead. She’s back in Texas.

    Leah Franklin is charged with the murder of her boyfriend in January 2020 in Arlington.

  • MyPillow's Mike Lindell says he flew to Tennessee for a Republican governors event but was turned away at the door

    Mike Lindell said a Republican Governors Association (RGA) official told him he wasn't allowed at RGA events. He claims he had an invite.

  • Tesla doubles down on camera-based Autopilot amid growing scrutiny

    BERKELEY, Calif. (Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it will drop a radar sensor in favour of a camera-focused Autopilot system for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in North America starting this month. The move came amid growing scrutiny by regulators and media about the safety of what Tesla dubs "Autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving (FSD)" features, following a series of crashes. "Pure vision Autopilot is now rolling out in North America," CEO Elon Musk said in a Tweet.

  • Sidney Powell says Dominion's $1.3 billion lawsuit unfairly singles her out from everyone who pushed election falsehoods

    Dominion sent legal threats to more than 150 people who pushed election conspiracy theories, and the company has said it's planning more lawsuits.

  • 1 person dead after gunfire exchanged with police during Lenexa hotel disturbance

    Officers responded to the Extended Stay America hotel in Lenexa on reports of a disturbance in a hotel room.

  • Anger simmers in Malaysia as COVID-19 surge strains healthcare system

    Five medical workers in white protective gear battle to resuscitate a coronavirus patient in a quarantine centre on the edge of the Malaysian capital, but eventually fail. Despite a state of emergency imposed in January, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government has been seen as struggling to rein in the infections, triggering public fury. The health ministry and Muhyiddin's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Russia threatens to slow down Google over 'banned content'

    The country’s media watchdog says it will slow down internet speeds to the site if the content is not deleted.

  • Hundreds of Amazon workers call on Bezos to sever contracts with IDF and support Palestinian rights

    Amazon staff call for Jeff Bezos to severe ties with Israeli military among other requests

  • EPA nixes Trump ‘secret science’ rule that threatened pollution rules

    The rule was billed as a transparency measure, but it fit in with the Trump administration’s larger anti-regulatory programme

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving hopes to not hear racist remarks from Boston fans

    As the the NBA playoffs move to Boston, former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets is worried about hearing racist remarks from fans.

  • Amazon indigenous people’s lifestyle may hold key to slowing down ageing, scientists say

    Researchers say diet and activity could explain why the Bolivian tribespeople’s brains decay 70% slower than those of Europeans

  • EU demands €10 a day for each vaccine dose delayed by AstraZeneca

    The EU is demanding 10 euros for each day of delay for every individual dose of vaccine as penalties for each breach of contract with AstraZeneca. Brussels took the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant to a Belgian court in April after AstraZeneca said it would only supply 100m vaccines by the end of June, rather than the 300m jabs promised in the contract. The commission now wants the company to deliver at least 120m doses by the end of June and has demanded UK-manufactured AstraZeneca jabs to hit that target or face the daily fine. “AstraZeneca did not even try to respect the contract," lawyer Rafael Jafferali, told the Brussels court in the first hearing on the substance of the legal case. Lawyers added that they also want 10 million euros as penalties for each breach of the contract that the judge may decide. A verdict is expected next month. Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, has repeatedly blamed AstraZeneca shortfalls for the initially slow pace of the EU’s vaccination roll-out. The Commission also accuses AstraZeneca of failing to provide enough notice for the large cuts in deliveries. The company insists it is not in breach of its contract, which it says only requires it to make "best reasonable efforts" in delivering doses. Its lawyers will address the court later. AstraZeneca’s contract with the UK gives it first refusal on UK-manufactured jabs, which further increased Brexit tensions between Britain and the EU at the start of the year, which were exacerbated by the successful British roll-out. There were also suspicions in Berlin and Brussels that some EU-reserved stock had ended up in the UK. Mr Jafferali said that the “best reasonable efforts” principle was not respected because the drugmaker had not delivered the 50m doses produced in the factories listed in the contracts, which includes the two British plants.

  • Biden orders new US intelligence report into Wuhan Covid lab leak theory

    President asks Intelligence Community to bring him report within 90 days

  • Belarus dictator blames 'Swiss bomb threat' in first comments since plane seizure

    Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday defended the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk, claiming it was the result of a bomb threat passed on from Switzerland. The Belarusian dictator was giving his first comments since he was accused of ‘high-jacking’ the Athens-Vilnius flight to arrest a dissident journalist and his girlfriend on Sunday. In a rambling and combative speech, Mr Lukashenko hit out at the West for blocking flights from Belarus in response to the incident, saying “ill-wishers” had “moved on from plotting riots to strangling us.” The former farm collective boss, who has ruled Belarus for 26 years, said it was his country’s “sovereign right” to arrest Roman Protasevich and his partner, master’s student Sofia Sapega. “Let his numerous Western patrons answer this question: Which intelligence services did this individual work for? Not only him but his accomplice as well,” he said.

  • Mickelson, Spieth among notable pairings for opening rounds at Colonial

    Here are the featured groups for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge

  • Judge says Steve Bannon siphoned $1m from ‘build the wall’ campaign while dismissing indictment

    He was accused of pocketing more than $1 million from ‘We Build the Wall funds

  • Woman shares tip she learned from police officer dad which saved her from ‘hotel attack’

    The neat trick her stepdad taught her might have saved her life