Book Now: These Will Be the Cheapest Days To Fly for Thanksgiving and Christmas 2022

It’s time to start thinking about holiday travel.

“For travelers looking to save big this holiday season, booking early is essential,” said Jeff Klee, CEO of CheapAir.com. “According to our 2022 Holiday Flight Report, travelers can save over $180 on flights if they book in September.”

Even if you don’t have your holiday plans locked down, it’s best to book sooner rather than later.

“Many airlines have recently gotten rid of change fees, so travelers don’t have to be completely locked into a flight they purchased early,” Klee said. ‘If they need to change their flight later, they won’t have to worry about paying exorbitant fees.”

In addition to booking flights far in advance, another major way to save is to be strategic about the dates you choose for your flights.

CheapAir.com tracked 11,000 airfares for flights during the holiday season to identify the most expensive and most affordable days to fly around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s — here’s what it found.

The Best and Worst Days To Fly Around Thanksgiving

Travelers looking to fly home for the Thanksgiving holiday will find good deals for flights on Friday, Nov. 18; Monday, Nov. 21; Tuesday, Nov. 22; Wednesday, Nov. 23; and Monday, Nov. 28.

“Booking midweek flights is a great way to save this holiday season,” Klee said.

However, the cheapest days to fly will be Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24; the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 25; and the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29.

Although flying on Thanksgiving Day can be stressful, it can be worth it for the value. According to CheapAir.com, it will save you almost $75 per ticket compared to the next cheapest travel day. The travel site also notes that if you fly back the day after Thanksgiving, you can save about $90 on your trip.

On the other hand, the most expensive days to fly are the weekend before Thanksgiving — Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20 — and the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27.

According to CheapAir.com, the Sunday after Thanksgiving is one of the most costly travel days of the year. You will save $113 per ticket on average if you fly on Monday instead, and $225 per ticket on average if you can push your return to Tuesday.

The Best and Worst Days To Fly Around Christmas and New Year’s Day

The earlier in the month you can travel, the better. You’ll find deep discounts on flights on Monday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday, Dec. 13, and good values on Wednesday, Dec. 17; Sunday, Dec. 18; and Tuesday, Dec. 20.

You can also find good values if you fly on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, or Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25. CheapAir.com notes that this is an anomaly — Christmas Eve is typically one of the most expensive days to fly, but 2022 is bucking the trend.

You can also find good travel deals in the days leading up to New Year’s Day — Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Saturday, Dec. 31. However, the cheapest day to fly around New Year’s is Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. According to CheapAir.com, the Monday after New Year’s usually has some deep flight discounts, but this year, flying home on Tuesday saves about $85 per ticket on average.

If you’re looking to avoid paying the highest fares, keep in mind the most expensive travel days this holiday season: Friday, Dec. 16; Friday, Dec. 23; and Monday, Dec. 26.

One More Way To Save on Holiday Air Travel

In addition to the days you book travel, the time you book travel can also have an impact on your ticket price.

“Booking the first or last flight of the day is a great way to save this holiday season,” Klee said, “as these flights are often priced lower due to the reduced demand from travelers.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Book Now: These Will Be the Cheapest Days To Fly for Thanksgiving and Christmas 2022