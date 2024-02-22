What are the most expensive (and cheapest) flights to and from Rochester?

Your most recent airline ticket may have carried a hefty fare.

A data study published earlier this month by Upgraded Points showed the priciest domestic flights in the United States, based on the most recent airfare data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Following a steep decline in air travel in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, average ticket prices for domestic flights booked in the U.S., including both round-trip and one-way fares, increased 62% - from a low of $245 in mid-2020 to a record high of $397 in the first half of 2022, according to the report. The jump marked the fastest increase on record.

Although average airfare prices have since decreased some, Americans still pay an average of $368 for airfares.

Through the study, researchers found how much it costs, on average, to fly between two cities.

The most expensive pairing on the list was a one-way trip between Aspen, Colorado and West Palm Beach, Florida for $770.65.

Statistics cover one-way trips, aggregated as directionless city pairs, and the airfares for each city pair include both nonstop and connecting itineraries. Researchers calculated the average airfare for more than 6,000 domestic flight itineraries that includes airports in more than 250 cities.

Most expensive one-way flights to or from Rochester NY

Boise, Idaho to Rochester, New York - the 1,925-mile trip cost $427.64

Key West, Florida to Rochester, New York - the 1,300-mile trip cost $421.89

Bozeman, Montana to Rochester, New York - the 1,654-mile trip cost $404.24

Rochester, New York to San Francisco, California - the 2,361-mile trip cost $374.36

Rochester, New York to Tucson, Arizona - the 1,960-mile trip cost $373.32

Cheapest one-way flights to and from Rochester NY

Rochester, New York to Sanford, Florida - the 1,009-mile trip cost $103.32

Punta Gorda, Florida to Rochester, New York - the 1,143-mile flight cost $152.69

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to Rochester, New York - the 655-mile flight cost $153.04

New York City to Rochester, New York - the 285-mile flight cost $158.22

Boston, Massachusetts to Rochester, New York - the 343-mile flight cost $158.26

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: What are the most expensive (and cheapest) flights in Rochester NY?