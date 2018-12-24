This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most and Least Affordable Places to Spend Your Holiday Vacation

As the song goes, there’s no place like home for the holidays. But, if you prefer to get away, there are plenty of cheap holiday trips that are worth taking.

To help you pinpoint where to spend your Thanksgiving or Christmas without breaking your budget, GOBankingRates chose the most popular travel destinations and examined six factors in terms of cost: flights, hotels, food, drinks, transportation and entertainment. From holiday flight deals to savings on festive entertainment, some of these cities are worth your hard-earned time off. However, there are other cities you should avoid to keep the holiday cheer from disappearing from your bank account.

Least Affordable Places to Visit During the Holidays

If you’re looking for cheap Christmas vacations or Thanksgiving getaways, cross these cities off your list of prospective destinations. GOBankingRates’ study found that visiting these places can put a big dent in your budget during the holidays.

15. Palm Springs, Calif.

Thanksgiving trip cost: $1,123.50

$1,123.50 Christmas trip cost: $1,200.50

Flights to Palm Springs can bust your budget if you travel during Christmas. The average cost of round-trip flights to get to this desert retreat during the holidays is $404.50 — the fifth-highest flight cost compared to other destinations included in this study.

However, if you want to spend Christmas in Palm Springs on a regular basis, it might be worth investing in a property there. It’s one of the best places to get a vacation home.

14. Charlotte, N.C.

Thanksgiving trip cost: $1,156.50

$1,156.50 Christmas trip cost: $1,346

Charlotte is especially costly to travel to during Christmas, round-trip flights from Los Angeles International Airport cost an average of $467. But, if you decide to splurge and go during the holiday season, pay a visit to the European-inspired Charlotte Christmas Village, which features shopping, food and drinks.

13. New York City

Thanksgiving trip cost: $1,190

$1,190 Christmas trip cost: $1,332.50

At any time of the year, New York is one of the worst vacation cities for your wallet. Fortunately, there are plenty of festive, free things to do once you get there, including checking out the holiday window displays and visiting the tree at Rockefeller Center.

12. Park City, Utah

Thanksgiving trip cost: $1,018

$1,018 Christmas trip cost: $2,196.50

Winter is peak season in this haven for skiers, who relish the city’s average annual snowfall of 340 inches. Plus, non-skiers can enjoy Park City by visiting one of America’s most charming Main Streets. However, this destination isn’t ideal for people who are looking for an affordable Christmas vacation. Hotels are the fourth-most expensive in Park City during Christmas compared to other destinations in this study.

11. Nashville, Tenn.

Thanksgiving trip cost: $1,242

$1,242 Christmas trip cost: $1,404

There’s more to Music City than, well, just music. If you visit around Christmas, you can see the extravagant holiday display of more than 3 million twinkling lights at the Gaylord Opryland Resort. However, it’s an overall expensive place to visit, especially during Christmas. On the plus side, flights are relatively cheap during Thanksgiving, with average round-trip airfare costing just $268.

10. Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Thanksgiving trip cost: $1,213.50

$1,213.50 Christmas trip cost: $1,161

During Thanksgiving, round-trip flights to Myrtle Beach are the fifth-most expensive of all the destinations in this study, with an average cost of $473.50. You’re better off visiting the beach city during the spring — it’s one of the most affordable spring break destinations in the U.S.

9. Miami

Thanksgiving trip cost: $1,194.50

$1,194.50 Christmas trip cost: $1,479

White sandy beaches and warm temperatures might be calling your name, but with its expensive flights — especially during Thanksgiving — Miami isn’t a wise holiday vacation choice for those looking to save. The average cost for a round-trip flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Miami over Thanksgiving is a whopping $727.

8. Savannah, Ga.

Thanksgiving trip cost: $1,245

$1,245 Christmas trip cost: $1,310

The cost to visit Savannah during Thanksgiving and Christmas is comparable — and it’s high during both holidays. But, if you love Christmas festivities, it could be worth the splurge. The historic town goes all out during Christmas time, with holiday home tours and walking tours, festive marketplaces and multiple annual parades.

7. Los Angeles

Thanksgiving trip cost: $1,435

$1,435 Christmas trip cost: $1,452

Hotels in Los Angeles are expensive, especially during Thanksgiving, when the average hotel cost is the third-highest of all the cities in this ranking. But, you can save money on a trip to Los Angeles by visiting free famous landmarks, such as the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Griffith Park Observatory, the Getty Center or Venice Beach.