The Most Expensive Home in Brooklyn Has Just Sold

Nick Mafi
  • Quay Tower, which is an ODA-designed building, is located right on the East River. The record-setting penthouse, which was designed by Marmol Radziner, was created by combining two penthouses into one. The space, which is roughly 7,433 square feet, will boast five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, and a private terrace.
  • A look inside the master bathroom, which has floor-to-ceiling windows that look west, toward lower Manhattan. This penthouse, which is selling for over $20 million, shattered the previous record of $16.65 million for Matt Damon’s Brooklyn Heights home.
  • The spacious living is enhanced by a flood of light, which comes courtesy of uninhibited views of the East River and beyond.
  • The entire building has a balance of intimacy and openness, as seen in this image from the sunset lounge (which is open to every unit in Quay Tower).
  • A view from the 1,179-square-foot private terrace, which overlooks the East River and Manhattan.
Designed by Marmol Radziner, this stunning penthouse brings a California modernist aesthetic to the heart of Brooklyn, while selling for over $20 million

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

