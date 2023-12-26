Here are the most expensive home sales of 2023 in Westchester and Rockland

The Lower Hudson Valley has long been a destination for the wealthy, thanks to its scenic landscapes, iconic estates, renowned schools and proximity to Manhattan.

As the pandemic has changed perceptions about lifestyle, more high-end buyers from New York City area and even the West Coast are drawn to the region.

While overall home sales slowed down in 2023, thanks to high interest rates and low inventory, the high-end market continued to be active — and even set new records.

In Rockland, the most expensive sale in 2023 was a 14-acre property surrounded by a forest and a private pond. It went for $4.4 million, nearly a million higher than last year’s top sale, according to Multiple Listing Service database.

We reviewed the top five home sales in Westchester and in Rockland for 2023. Some overlook the Hudson River or Long Island Sound, some are surrounded by paddocks and racehorse tracks, some have spacious guest houses or roaming horses and alpacas.

Westchester's most expensive home sold in 2023: A luxury home in Bedford Corners.

The five properties that made the Westchester list were in Bedford, Mount Kisco, Rye and Katonah. The most expensive one is a 26-acre property in Bedford Corners, which was sold for $13.55 million.

Rockland’s five most expensive homes sold were in Suffern, Palisades, Monsey and Nyack.

Ari LeFauve, senior managing director at Compass, said many buyers are waiting to see what happens to the market in the new year. As interest rates are expected to move in a downward direction, he predicted it’s likely to unlock a "tremendous amount of inventory.”

“Once the interest rates come down a little bit, I think it’s going to put a lot of listings back on the market. Sellers are going to feel they can finally move again. It’s really going to open up the market,” LeFauve said. “I think 2024 is going to be an incredibly busy year for the real estate market.”

Here are five largest single-family home transactions in Westchester and Rockland in 2023. "Off market" sales are not included.

Westchester's top 5

617 Croton Lake Road, Bedford Corners: Sold for $13.55 million

This 26-acre property, called Rockledge Farm, is at the end of a sweeping drive through trees. Built in 2003, the main building has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. In addition to a swimming pool, a vintage pool house with rooftop lounge, and a tennis court, there is a three-bedroom guest house, a guest cottage, barn with golf simulator and roaming alpacas.

145 Crow Hill Road, Mount Kisco: Sold for $12.5 million

A nearly mile long drive past a private 10-acre lake reveals this property, known as Cabbage Hill Farm. It is a working farm surrounded by fenced paddocks and the vestiges of a former racehorse track. It has an indoor lap pool, an indoor tennis pavilion, a gate house, a farm manager’s house, a carriage house, a greenhouse, an aquaponic complex, livestock and equipment barns with an apartment. Billionaires Nancy and Jerome Kohlberg created the farm as a working farm-to-market model. The greenhouse and aquaponic system raise fish and produce sold to restaurants and retailers in the Hudson Valley.

A luxury home in Rye that sold in 2023.

859 Forest Avenue, Rye: Sold for $12.25 million

A waterfront estate graces nearly three acres with a private beach, a pool and a deep-water dock. Built in 1917, this Georgian Colonial style mansion perched atop a rolling lawn housed the embassy to Uruguay in the 1960s. It has eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, five fireplaces, a sunroom, recreation rooms and a spa.

55 Holly Branch Road, Katonah: Sold for $10.05 million

This iconic estate in Bedford includes 40 acres, a 1930s white-washed brick house with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, a three-bedroom guest house, a 10-stall stable with a groom’s apartment, fenced grass meadows, a pool and tennis court.

44 Broad Brook Road, Bedford Hills: Sold for $10 million

Designed in 1915 by the renowned architect Walter Cook, this stone mansion has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a three-bedroom guest cottage. The converted barn is now used for storage and office space. There is also a pool with a pool house featuring a bathroom, a kitchenette and storage closets.

Rockland's top 5

6 Cobblestone Farm Court, Suffern: Sold for $4.4 million

Along a winding driveway, the 14-acre property is surrounded by a forest and a private pond. Twelve-foot imported double doors lead to an entrance foyer with a hand painted dome ceiling and split staircase. A chef’s kitchen looks onto views of lawns, a pool, pool house and tennis count. It has 10 bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a gym.

A luxury home in Palisades that sold in 2023

49 Woods Road, Palisades: Sold for $4.2 million

With view of the Hudson River from nearly every room, this farmhouse style house is located near hiking trails in Snedens Landing, featuring fine woodwork, including built-in window seats, bookshelves and a hand-built kitchen. It has a pool with built-in spa, a stone patio, an outdoor kitchen and a pergola with fireplace. The primary suite is designed as a separate wing to maintain privacy.

175 Grandview Avenue, Monsey: Sold for $3.8 million

This colonial style, 12-bedroom, 9-bathroom mansion is situated on a 1.14-acre property. There is a foyer with a grand staircase, decorated with marble flooring and a chandelier. The kitchen has two islands with seating, three sinks and three dishwashers. There is also a playroom, a mirrored home gym, two guest suites, and a pool with a pool house.

296 South Boulevard, Nyack: Sold for $2.8 million

Perched atop a hill, this modern four-bedroom farmhouse overlooks the Hudson River. It has vaulted ceilings, a two-story entry foyer, and each bedroom upstairs has full baths. There is also a three-car garage and a “vanishing edge, heated salt water” pool with spa.

526 Highway 306, Suffern: Sold for $2.7 million

Built in 2014, this colonial style home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. There are hardwood floors throughout, an office and bedroom with attached bath on the first level. The 4.3-acre property is branded as “one of the fewer large lots” left in the village of Wesley Hills, which has the potential to be divided into more than four parcels.

