Most Expensive Homes For Sale in Every State

Whether you're looking for high-end luxury housing or are one of the many people who look at luxury houses online for fun, you've probably wondered what types of homes are at the very top of the high-end list. Though their reasons for being so expensive are widely variable, the thing these extravagant homes have in common is that they're all extraordinary for their own reason -- whether it be architecture, location, history or something else that makes the property stand out.

From iconic historic landmarks to some of the most luxurious and vast estates available, GOBankingRates put together a list of the most expensive homes currently for sale in every state in the U.S.

Alabama: 2510 Kirby Bridge Rd, Decatur

Price: $12,300,031

This 200-acre private plot of land not only comes with a pond, but also a beautiful 3,614-square-foot home with a pool, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a beautiful view of green pastures to go with the luxury interior design.

Alaska: 6223 Cliff Point Rd, Kodiak

Price: $4,150,000

This luxury home comes with four bedrooms, six bathrooms, over two acres of beachfront and a gorgeous timber interior design. This home is perfect for people who love the outdoors with the surrounding area being some of the best for hiking, kayaking and fishing.

Arizona: 5247 N Invergordon Rd, Paradise Valley

Price: $30,000,000

This 13,364-square-foot estate in Arizona comes with two guest houses, a wine cellar, a pool, a tennis court, seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a gorgeous courtyard in the middle.

Arkansas: 400 & 410 N Oliver Ave, Fayetteville

Price: $30,000,000

This huge home is the perfect place for hosting gameday. Not only does it boast a whopping 18 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms, a three-car garage and a two-story treehouse with Wi-Fi, but it's across the street from the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium too!

California: 33550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu

Price: $225,000,000

This luxury 25,025-square-foot custom-designed home is sitting right next to the beach in Malibu! It has 16 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, a movie theater, a gym, a beach cottage, guest houses and multiple courtyards where you can enjoy the view of the ocean.

Colorado: 730 S Galena St, Aspen

Price: $100,000,000

This is one of five single-family residences located on Aspen Mountain right next to the gondolas! The property boasts more than 14,000 square feet over three levels and includes 10 bedrooms, a ski locker room, a fitness center and a variety of entertainment centers.

Connecticut: 11 Island Ln, Greenwich

Price: $41,500,000

Located on a peninsula, this custom-built home has a 280-degree waterfront view. It also comes with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two private beaches and a swimming pool.

Delaware: 32470 Vines Creek Rd, Dagsboro

Price: $15,000,000

This two-story farmhouse was built in 1923 just five miles from Bethany Beach. It comes with six parcels, over 96 acres of farmland and has access to three different roads. It's perfect for a farmer or someone looking to repurpose a large lot of land.

Florida: 18 La Gorce Cir, Miami Beach

Price: $170,000,000

This property is made up of four different gated "as-is" properties that are all under one folio. They each have their own private docks and are all connected to the beautiful Domaine de la Paix et de l'Amour, a private park with a gorgeous garden and marble gazebo.

Georgia: 5225 Chalybeate Springs Rd, Woodland

Price: $24,975,000

This 1,100-acre estate has a 9,500-square-foot home with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a pool. Not only does it also have multiple barns and a guest cottage with two bedrooms and one bathroom, but the property also overlooks a 10-acre lake.

Hawaii: 38 Ualei Pl, Kihei

Price: $35,000,000

This 8,395-square-foot family compound in Maui comes with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It's also located next to both the Makena and the Wailea Resorts, so there's plenty of things to do locally.

Idaho: 5468 W Carnelian Dr, Coeur D Alene

Price: $30,000,000

This 10,444-square-foot modern-style estate has nine bedrooms, five bathrooms and a private view of the Coeur d'Alene Lake. It has separate master and guest wings, with a semi-detached guest house for lengthier stays.

Illinois: 3 W Burton Pl, Chicago

Price: $18,750,000

Located in the heart of Chicago, this 20,002-square-foot luxury home has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, five half-bathrooms, a private central courtyard, exercise room and library.

Indiana: 5382 E State Rd 162, Santa Claus

Price: $47,900,000

This 550-acre estate located outside of Santa Claus boasts a whopping 50,762 square feet including 15 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms. It also comes with luxurious guest quarters for long stays, multiple entertainment and recreational facilities and a pool.

Iowa: 16216-1615 Highway 86, Spirit Lake

Price: $11,900,000

This combined-property estate not only has eight bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, but it also has a movie theater, a pub, caterer's kitchen and art studio. It also comes with a 1.3-acre tract on the Okoboji View Golf course with 447 feet of course frontage and a caretaker's apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom.

Kansas: 935 Shawnee Rd, Kansas City

Price: $10,000,000

This historical icon of Kansas is now on sale! The Sauer Castle is considered one of the finest Italianate-style homes in the country. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick house with a four-story tower. It was built by Anton Phi Hip Sauer, a German immigrant who came to Kansas in 1867 who finished building the cultural icon in 1872.

Kentucky: 30 Bass Ct, Whitesville

Price: $25,000,000

This 750-acre piece of land has three luxury homes and a fourth rental home that make up 14 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms and a total of 27,000 square feet. They share a pool and access to a private lake as well!

Louisiana: 11001 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge

Price: $14,000,000

This two-story estate boasts five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, two-story living room, guest suites, a workout center and 4,800-square-foot guest house. It's located on a private 12.5-acre plot of land in the heart of Baton Rouge surrounded by oak trees.

Maine: 45 Milliken Road, Bar Harbor

Price: $11,200,000

This private estate on Frenchman Bay is a family compound of three fully appointed homes with a separate apartment for a guest or caretaker. It's located in a registered wildlife preserve, so you can expect to see deer in your backyard.

Maryland: 27189 Island Creek Rd

Price: $19,950,000

This three-home plot of land is located right off the beach in Trappe, Maryland. It features a main home with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, a guest house with five bedrooms and five bathrooms and a smaller guest apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also has a pool and a beautiful view of the water.

Massachusetts: 21-21 Berkeley Ave #22, Nantucket

Price: $56,000,000

This beautiful 3.6-acre waterfront compound features eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. You can join the boats and sea life on the Nantucket harbor or enjoy the gorgeous waterfront views.

Michigan: 9842 Misery Bay Rd, Alpena

Price: $18,000,000

This 710-acre plot of land comes with 18,480 feet of pristine Lake Huron shoreline and has a 3,500-square-foot lodge with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. This shoreline is believed to be the largest privately owned one in Lake Huron.

Minnesota: 2400 Cedar Point Dr, Wayzata

Price: $15,250,000

This gorgeous 9,016-square-foot custom-built home boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Its unique location on a thin peninsula in Wayzata Bay -- only wide enough for the home -- makes it a coveted piece of property.

Mississippi: 3739 Enon Rd, Louisville

Price: $10,500,000

This 2,460-acre property is located just south of Louisville. It features a 7,500-square-foot home with six bedrooms, five bathrooms and eight porches. It sits atop a hill overlooking a private lake on the property.

Missouri: 7 Hillside Ct, Wentzville

Price: $14,900,000

This 20,550-square-foot estate comes with seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. It also has a pool, sportsfield, a bar, private bowling lanes and even a lazy river in the backyard.

Montana: 405 Delrey Rd, Whitefish

Price: $40,000,000

Swift Eagle Ranch is a 35-acre ranch with 500 feet of beachfront. It features a 4,868-square-foot home with three bedrooms and four bathrooms. This beautiful Swedish cope log home also has separate guest quarters.

Nebraska: 12445 N 179th Cir, Bennington

Price: $3,999,000

This 14,021-square-foot home features six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It also has a 24-car garage, indoor heated saltwater pool, multiple firepits, a bar and a wine cellar.

Nevada: 300 State Highway 28, Crystal Bay

Price: $64,500,000

This gorgeous 16,232-square-foot home sits along 525 feet of Lake Tahoe shoreline. It has a larger main home that's connected to a separate beach house located closer to the water. It not only comes with eight bedrooms but it also comes with a 10-seat movie theater and a wine cellar.

New Hampshire: 144 Springfield Point Road, Wolfeboro

Price: $19,500,000

This waterfront estate known as "Lakeside Manor" boasts 17,771 square feet of luxury distributed over four floors. It has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a 15-seat movie theater, game room, craft room and six-car garage.

New Jersey: 318-322 Route 537, Colts Neck

Price: $24,900,000

This 160-acre horse farm features a 25,000-square-foot home with seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It also has a 12-seat movie theater, 24-seat dining room and a wine cellar.

New Mexico: 4018 Old Santa Fe Trl, Santa Fe

Price: $17,500,000

This gorgeous pueblo-style estate has a total of 21 bedrooms and 26 bathrooms, two guest houses and a greenhouse. It once belonged to artist Georgia O'Keeffe and then later to Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft.

New York, 366 & 376 Gin Ln, Southampton

Price: $150,000,000

This iconic 21,000-square-foot oceanfront estate known as "La Dune" was built in 1905 along 400 feet of the beautiful white sand beach. It has 19 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a tennis court, two pools and a theater.

North Carolina: 18019 Harbor Light Blvd, Cornelius

Price: $16,000,000

This gorgeous 15,048-square-foot beachside estate features six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It also has a five-car garage with ceilings as tall as 30 feet, a private fitness center and a pool.

North Dakota: 14388 45th St NW, Alexander

Price: $4,999,900

Known as River Ranch, this home has two master suites as the only bedrooms, with one suite on each level of the house. It also has eight bathrooms, a six-car garage, a safe room, a theater and a full bar.

Ohio: 46234 Hughes Rd, Oberlin

Price: $14,900,000

Sitting on 13 acres of private land, this 9,800-square-foot log home and ranch has eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It's surrounded by 600 acres of farmland and lake. It's also got a seven-car garage that can fit an RV.

Oklahoma: 1326 N 4070th Rd, Boswell

Price: $10,881,300

This ranch sits on 2,520 acres made up of two parcels. It has six barns, six wells, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a greenhouse, to name a few of its features.

Oregon: 27280 NE Old Wolf Creek Rd, Prineville

Price: $65,000,000

The Ochoco Ranch sits in the foothills of the Ochoco Mountains on 40,000 acres of land bordering the Ochoco National Forest. It has a 2,833-square-foot log house with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also has two guest cabins, a six-stall horse barn and a wonderful view of the Cascade Mountain Range.

Pennsylvania: 980 Providence Rd, Newtown Square

Price: $18,000,000

This 8,565-square-foot home sits on 130 acres in Chester county. It has eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and gorgeous rustic stables and barns. The propery even has a separate apartment for stable hands.

Rhode Island: 333 Tuckerman Ave, Middletown

Price: $25,000,000

With some of the best panoramic views of the ocean in Rhode Island, this house was made into a multi-unit property from the bones of the original house. It has 11 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, multiple seating venues and a wrap-around porch.

South Carolina: 133 Flyway Dr, Kiawah Island

Price: $20,000,000

This 10,500-square-foot home sits on 2.07 acres of beachfront at Kiawah Island, the Southeast's most exclusive resort. It has a 400-foot driveway, nine bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a pool and includes an exclusive golf membership to the Kiawah Island Club for the property's residents.

South Dakota: 13911 Cobb Rd, Hermosa

Price: $6,900,000

This 5,325-square-foot luxury home has a bar, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half-bathroom. It sits on a 485-acre plot of fenced-off land.

Tennessee: 1304 Chickering Rd, Nashville

Price: $50,000,000

This beautiful estate was designed by famous New York architects Ferguson & Shamamian for entertaining large numbers of guests. It is 19,811 square feet with five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Texas: 4136 County Road 105, Lampasas

Price: $37,500,000

This live-water ranch has frontage to the Colorado River and sits on a 2,020-acre plot of nicely preserved wilderness. The quaint home on the property is 2,280 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It even has access to the 105 County Road.

Utah: 533 N Left Fork Hobble Creek Rd, Springville

Price: $48,000,000

Hobble Creek Ranch is a beautiful 17,493-square-foot estate with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. It comes with an indoor pool, a 20-space parking area and its backyard is 3,387 acres of gorgeous forests and meadows.

Vermont: 710 Tansy Hill Road, Stowe

Price: $17,500,000

This private 240-acre property tucks away a wonderful 4,791-square-foot home with two bedrooms and three bathrooms. It also comes with an office, a heated garage and a private guest house a few miles down a trail on the property.

Virginia: 7500 Ironwood Ln, Warrenton

Price: $29,950,000

This historic estate was built back in 1776 and sits on a 1,471-acre plot of land. It comes with a total of 23 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, a guest house, a farm and an equestrian center.

Washington: 1500 42nd Avenue E, Seattle

Price: $29,000,000

This waterfront home is part of a nine-home enclave called The Reed Estate. The 8,360-square-foot abode comes with three bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool and a private dock.

West Virginia: 4428 Irish Heights Dr, Summersville

Price: $19,500,000

This luxury home has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms and sits on top of a hill that gives a view of 111 acres worth of forest. It also has a fitness center, two offices, a saltwater infinity pool and a wine cellar.

Wisconsin: 9095 Cottage Row, Fish Creek

Price: $9,950,000

This six-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in the 1920s on a 7.44-acre plot of land. It features a guest cottage, boathouse, tennis court and walled-off private garden. The boathouse even has a rooftop deck for entertaining guests.

Wyoming: 2360 Crossing Elk Ln, Wilson

Price: $48,000,000

This ranch sits on 110 acres of beautiful forest just south of Wilson, Wyoming with private access to both the Snake River and Fish Creek. The home on the property is 6,195 square feet with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a seven-stall barn and a private guest apartment.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Most Expensive Homes For Sale in Every State