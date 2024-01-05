Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in December

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.8 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $1.1 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” to not include apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, 1,071 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County in December. The average price was $335,196 and the median price was $272,000. In Delaware County, 118 single-family home purchases were made. The average price was $460,451 and the median price was $427,500.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in December

10. This home at 4433 Middle Aspinwall in New Albany sold for $1,200,000 on Dec. 5.

9. This home at 387 E. South St. in Worthington sold for $1,275,000 on Dec. 1.

8. This home at 129 N. Columbia Ave. in Bexley sold for $1,300,000 on Dec. 29.

7. This home at 4469 Summit Ridge Dr. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,300,000 on Dec. 15.

6. This home at 2351 Kensington Dr. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,425,000 on Dec. 18.

5. This home at 1811 Roxbury Rd. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,530,000 on Dec. 13.

4. This home at 3085 Asbury Dr. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,555,000 on Dec. 6.

3. This home at 277 N. Parkview Ave. in Bexley sold for $2,129,150 on Dec. 26. Learn more about the Mediterranean-inspired property, featured in NBC4’s “Look inside” home tour series, here.

2. This home at 2470 W. Lane Ave. in Upper Arlington sold for $2,200,000 on Dec. 12.

1. This home at 7852 Fenway Road in New Albany sold for $2,850,000 on Dec. 6.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in December

10. This home at 5396 Lynbrook Ln. in Westerville sold for $712,000 on Dec. 7.

9. This home at 8393 Coldwater Dr. in Powell sold for $720,000 on Dec. 21.

8. This home at 907 Ravine View Dr. in Galena sold for $785,000 on Dec. 8.

7. This home at 8959 Robinhood Cir. in Westerville sold for $790,000 on Dec. 5.

6. This home at 9225 State Route 37 W. in Ostrander sold for $810,000 on Dec. 6.

5. This home at 5188 Blessing Ct. in Galena sold for $897,000 on Dec. 21.

4. This home at 714 Matthews Brook Ln. in Powell sold for $900,000 on Dec. 19.

3. This home at 9960 Concord Rd. in Dublin sold for $935,000 on Dec. 12.

2. This home at 156 Cressingham Lane in Powell sold for $1,011,000 on Dec. 14.

1. This home at 1907 Woodlands Pl. in Powell sold for $1,125,000 on Dec. 21.

