What are the most expensive homes sold in Land Park/South Land Park in the last week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $899,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Land Park/South Land Park in the past week.

In total, 11 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $602,182. The average price per square foot was $460.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was created during week of November 22nd, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$375,000, single-family residence in the 2200 block of 53rd Avenue The sale of the detached house in the 2200 block of 53rd Avenue, Sacramento, has been finalized. The price was $375,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1957 and has a living area of 1,432 square feet. The price per square foot was $262. $426,000, single-family home in the 2200 block of 15th Street The 1,009 square-foot single family residence in the 2200 block of 15th Street in Sacramento has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $426,000, $422 per square foot. The house was built in 1930. $470,000, condominium in the 200 block of Log Pond Lane The property in the 200 block of Log Pond Lane in Sacramento has new owners. The price was $470,000. The condominium was built in 2019 and has a living area of 1,061 square feet. The price per square foot is $443. $526,000, detached house in the 2100 block of 16th Avenue A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 2100 block of 16th Avenue in Sacramento. The price was $526,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The year of construction for the house was 1945 and the living area totals 853 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $617. $625,000, single-family house in the 600 block of Jones Way The 1,001 square-foot single family residence in the 600 block of Jones Way, Sacramento, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in October and the total purchase price was $625,000, $624 per square foot. The house was built in 1942. $655,000, single-family home in the 1900 block of Fifth Avenue The property in the 1900 block of Fifth Avenue in Sacramento has received new owners. The price was $655,000. The house was built in 1941 and has a living area of 1,116 square feet. The price per square foot is $587. $658,000, detached house in the 2800 block of Fourth Avenue The sale of the single family residence in the 2800 block of Fourth Avenue in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $658,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1938 and has a living area of 1,272 square feet. The price per square foot was $517. $815,000, single-family house in the 1300 block of Vallejo Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 1300 block of Vallejo Way in Sacramento. The price was $815,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The year of construction for the house was 1942 and the living area totals 1,716 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $475. $820,000, single-family residence in the 1500 block of 12th Avenue The sale of the single family residence in the 1500 block of 12th Avenue in Sacramento has been finalized. The price was $820,000, and the new owners took over the house in October. The house was built in 1936 and has a living area of 1,664 square feet. The price per square foot was $493. $899,000, single-family house in the 1200 block of Vallejo Way A sale has been finalized for the single family residence in the 1200 block of Vallejo Way in Sacramento. The price was $899,000 and the new owners took over the house in October. The year of construction for the house was 1937 and the living area totals 1,864 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $482.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.