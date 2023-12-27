Here are the most expensive houses sold in Bucks County in 2023

The median house price in the U.S. is $412,000. In Pennsylvania it's $276,000. In Bucks County, it's $450,000.

In a year that saw a house in Central Bucks County house list for $16 million and a Levittown house list for $700,000, we wondered what were the priciest house sales in 2023. We decided on the top five. Most are, no surprise, in New Hope and Newtown. But none are in Yardley. Here they are.

$6.5 million, Finale Farm, 6550 Meetinghouse Road, Solebury Township

This listed for nearly $8 million, but sold for $6.5 million in December. That dough buys a classic Bucks County beauty on 33 acres along Meetinghouse Road, where you can ramble through 6,323 square feet, seven bedrooms and two baths (only two?).

From the realtor's description: "One of the finest estate properties in Bucks County, Finale Farm is a noble retreat deeply rooted in the heritage of the area with an original structure dating to 1704 ... The manor house is set far off the road with magnificent repose .... Ancillary structures include an updated guest house, classic stone bank barn, pool, pond and access to a 20-acre private lake .... Level acreage makes this ideal for the gentleman farmer ...."

Priciest Bucks County real estate transaction of 2023: 6550 Meetinghouse Road, New Hope.

$5.5 million, 412 Brownsburg Road, Upper Makefield

This buys you 10 acres with a marvelous spread with five bedrooms, seven baths, an elevator, four-car garage and a guest house. It listed for $6.4 million and sold in May.

From the realtor's description: "Provides the perfect setting for a luxurious, entertaining lifestyle. Beautifully built in 2013 by Mack & Roedel and professionally decorated by Rittenhouse Interiors .... The grand Gourmet Kitchen is distinctive because of its size, layout, design and an abundance of the very best appliances and amenities; comprising of mirrored subway tile backsplash, custom tile work, marble counters, banquette seating, 2 sinks, 2 islands, built-in Bar .... The Lower Level is truly astonishing and begins with a reception foyer and continues with a wine tasting/cigar lounge with stone wall and temperature controlled wine cellar, a yoga studio with Full Bath, Laundry Room, Living Room, Billiard Room, 2 lane Bowling Alley, half Bath, Karaoke stage, and an astonishing 12 seat zinc topped professional bar."

412 Brownsburg Road, Upper Makefield. At $5.5 million, it's among the highest prices paid for a Bucks County house in 2023.

$4.85 million, 447 Lurgan Road, Upper Makefield

At 14,000 square feet, five bedrooms and seven baths on 13 acres, this place is yuuuge. You get your own pond and spectacular views, plus a spectacular property tax bill of about $35k a year. Originally it listed for $5,999,999, it sold for under $5 million in September, so someone got a deal. From the Realtor's description:

"From the exquisitely adorned dining room with its hand-painted ceiling to the well-appointed butler's pantry, designer kitchen seamlessly connected to the morning room and gathering area, private library, first-floor main suite, covered porches, galleries, and upstairs lounge, every detail has been carefully curated for a harmonious living experience. Descend to the lower level, a sensational 4,000+ square foot retreat, where you'll find a recreation area, theater room, bar, wine cellar, fully equipped gym with top-of-the-line equipment, half bath, and a bedroom suite. The spacious four-car garage provides convenient interior access to an oversized mudroom, ensuring effortless organization. Adding to the property's allure, a porte cochere (carport) leads to a separate guest suite ...."

Originally this estate house on 13 acres in Upper Makefield listed for $5,999,999, but sold for under $5 million. Still, 447 Lurgan Road is among the top 5 residential real estate transactions in Bucks County in 2023.

$4 million, 'Wheelbarrow Hill', 2951 Holicong Road, Doylestown Township

You a writer? This 1890 Victorian may be the perfect place to pound out your latest potboiler, provided your previous potboilers sold big and you can afford the price of a Bucks County estate that comes with its own name. Five bedrooms and four baths on more than 12 acres -- and the taxes are under $10,000 a year. Plus it has "hydronic radiant heated oak flooring." It sold in August for $4 million.

The Realtor's description: "This is not your great-grandmother's Victorian. A rare find, Wheelbarrow Hill is a superbly updated estate residence on 12+ acres showcasing exceptional craftsmanship and a full suite of renovations, making it a picture-perfect Bucks County property. Enjoy panoramic views from the wrap-around porch of this striking 1890 Victorian-era home tucked privately away within the property's bucolic acreage. The home includes ... an exquisitely appointed owner's suite (and) highest quality mechanicals were installed, including hydronic radiant heated oak flooring and a new synthetic slate roof. Write a novel or house guests in the charming one-bedroom cottage. The big red Bucks County barn contains soaring open spaces with workshops ... and a 2-car garage .... The landscape is gently rolling with mature trees, open land, and oh…the views. Forest conservation keeps property taxes astonishingly low."

"Wheelbarrow Hill" at 2951 Holicong Road, Doylestown Township is an updated 1890 Victorian-era estate, and even has "hydronic radiant heated oak flooring." At $4 million, it makes the Top 5 priciest house sales in Bucks County for 2023.

$3.75 million, 10 E. Randolph Street, New Hope Borough

This is the smallest home on our list, and it's mid-century look is OK, but the reason for its enormous price tag is, as house sellers say, "location, location, location." That would be on the Delaware River waterfront in one of the most romantic little towns Bucks County offers, New Hope. You like walkable small town living? This is your forever nest. Nothing beats a river view in Bucks County. It listed for $4.2 million and sold in March. Property taxes are about $20k a year.

Realtor's description: "Riverfront luxury living at it's finest in the heart of historic downtown New Hope, this fine luxury home is available for the first time since built. Full of natural light, with all three levels elevator-accessible, the main living level features an open plan custom kitchen with all the finest appliances, flowing effortlessly into the dining area and the waterfront deck, and casual sitting area with stone fireplace. A well-sized living room with fireplace connects via the entry or the butler's pantry/wet bar with wine fridge and walk-in pantry. The primary bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the Delaware River, a view that never gets old. Enjoy waterfront sunsets from either the stone ground-level patio or the elevated deck off the main living floor, and a 'walk to everything' lifestyle that downtown has to offer."

With it's mid-century style architecture, 10 E. Randolph Street in New Hope sold for $3.75 million last January, making it among the top five most expensive home sales in Bucks for 2023. It's just 2,400 square feet, but it's on the Delaware River.

Big house, big price Why this $6 million house in Newtown could be next home to a Philadelphia celebrity

Pricing out the middle class Levittown house lists for $700,000. When will we see the first $1 million house?

JD Mullane can be reached at 215-949-5745 or at jmullane@couriertimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Here are the top 5 most expensive homes sold in Bucks this year