The most expensive and most affordable Kentucky cities for a Valentine's Day date night

Valentine’s Day is a fun time to celebrate romance, often filled with expensive gifts and elaborate gestures. However, for those hoping to make it a positive, meaningful experience without breaking the bank, you might want to keep the typical expenses of date night in mind.

In Kentucky, some Valentine’s Day date nights are likely to be more affordable than others. According to a study from BetKentucky.com, Louisville is the most expensive city in the state for date night, with an average cost of $103.50 per outing.

What Kentucky cities are most expensive for Valentine's Day date night?

According to the data, the top five most expensive cities in Kentucky for date night are as follows:

Louisville: Ranked No. 1 with a total of $103.50. The average meal with wine for two people is $93.75 and the average taxi cost is $9.75.

Lexington: Ranked No. 2 with a total of $94.30. The average meal for two with wine is $85.00 while the average taxi cost is $9.30.

Owensboro: No. 3 with a total of $86.25. The average meal is $75.00 while the average taxi is $11.25.

Georgetown: No. 4 with a total of $84.50. The average meal is $74.00, and the average taxi is $10.50.

Hopkinsville: No. 5 with a total of $84.45. The average meal is $72.95, and the average taxi is $11.50.

What Kentucky cities are least expensive for Valentine's Day date night?

Of the ten cities included in the study, the five least expensive were as follows:

Bowling Green: No. 6 with a total of $83.95. Average meal of $74.00 and the average taxi at $9.95.

Florence: No. 7 with a total of $83.40. Average meal of $71.30 and the average taxi at $12.10.

Covington: No. 8 with a total of $82.10. The average meal is $72.90 with an average taxi of $9.20.

Elizabethtown: No. 9 with a total of $77.10. The average meal is $63.30 with an average taxi of $13.80.

Nicholasville: No. 10, and the cheapest Kentucky city for date night featured in the data, has an average total of $75.54. The average meal is $65.49, and the average taxi is $10.05.

How was the study conducted?

BetKentucky.com sourced from Numbeo and considered four major factors for the study. First, the average cost of a three-course meal for two people at a mid-range restaurant. Second, the cost of a mid-range bottle of wine. The third and fourth factors looked at the starting tariff for taxis as well as the cost for a three-mile trip.

