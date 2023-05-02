These Are the Most Expensive Neighborhoods in the U.S., According to Zillow Data

Reuters

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's exports fell for a seventh straight month in April for their longest losing streak in three years, driven by an extended slump in sales to China and suggesting persistent pressure on the economy from frail global demand. Overseas sales by Asia's fourth-largest economy fell 14.2% year-on-year to $49.62 billion in April, trade ministry data showed on Monday, after a 13.6% fall in February and compared with a 13.5% drop tipped in a Reuters survey. A breakdown of the data showed exports to China tumbled 26.5% for their 11th consecutive month of declines, while those to the United States fell 4.4% in their first shrinking month in three.