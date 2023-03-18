The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State

The best suburbs in America have a combination of appealing characteristics, including nice homes and great amenities. Of course, these desirable features come with a price tag -- in some cases, an exorbitant one.

To find the best suburbs in every state, GOBankingRates conducted a comprehensive study analyzing the cost of living in suburban areas surrounding the biggest cities across the country. Factors in this study included:

  • Median home list price and median monthly rent, sourced from Zillow's January 2023 index

  • Annual cost of living expenses, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and Sperling's Best Places

Non-housing necessities reviewed were food prepared at home, healthcare, utilities and transportation. Suburbs considered in the study have a population between 10,000 and 100,000.

The factors were scored and ranked from best to worst for each Metropolitan Statistical Area in all 50 states to learn The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State. Note that Montana, Vermont and Wyoming did not have enough qualifying cities to rank the state. Some states had too few suburbs to choose from, limiting them to only one on the final list, while some states had such a far and away most expensive it felt unequal to highlight any other suburb.

In all, 10 suburbs on the list had median home list prices exceeding $2 million. Three of them came in at less than $300,000. Take a guess before you thumb through the results to see if you can guess the states with the most and least affordable suburbs.

Here's a look at the most expensive suburbs in America on a state-by-state basis. For each state, suburbs are ranked in order from most expensive to least expensive.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Alabama

  1. Homewood

    • Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

    • Median home list price: $487,623

    • Monthly median rent: $1,904

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,015.60

  2. Vestavia Hills

    • Metro area: Birmingham-Hoover

    • Median home list price: $506,963

    • Monthly median rent: $1,621

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,210.09

Rocky Grimes / Shutterstock.com
Rocky Grimes / Shutterstock.com

Alaska

  1. Wasilla

    • Metro area: Anchorage

    • Median home list price: $341,677

    • Monthly median rent: $1,917

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,874.14

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  1. Bella Vista

    • Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

    • Median home list price: $313,467

    • Monthly median rent: $1,738

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,677.04

  2. Bentonville

    • Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

    • Median home list price: $417,422

    • Monthly median rent: $1,585

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,053.54

Marilyn D. Lambertz / Shutterstock.com
Marilyn D. Lambertz / Shutterstock.com

Arizona

  1. Paradise Valley

    • Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

    • Median home list price: $2,981,603

    • Monthly median rent: $8,311

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,666.43

  2. Sedona

    • Metro area: Prescott Valley-Prescott

    • Median home list price: $896,153

    • Monthly median rent: $2,616

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,561.43

Sherry Little Fawn S / Shutterstock.com
Sherry Little Fawn S / Shutterstock.com

California

  1. Malibu

    • Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

    • Median home list price: $3,726,070

    • Monthly median rent: $11,462

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,969.86

  2. Beverly Hills

    • Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

    • Median home list price: $5,363,305

    • Monthly median rent: $4,231

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,709.16

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Colorado

  1. Evergreen

    • Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

    • Median home list price: $889,966

    • Monthly median rent: $3,083

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,178.93

  2. Greenwood Village

    • Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

    • Median home list price: $1,478,883

    • Monthly median rent: $2,147

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,424.04

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com
James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

  1. Greenwich

    • Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

    • Median home list price: $2,043,465

    • Monthly median rent: $4,088

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,634.19

  2. Fairfield

    • Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

    • Median home list price: $759,687

    • Monthly median rent: $3,533

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,547.53

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Delaware

  1. Bear

    • Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

    • Median home list price: $368,203

    • Monthly median rent: $2,037

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,152.30

LeoPatrizi / Getty Images/iStockphoto
LeoPatrizi / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

  1. Bal Harbour

    • Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

    • Median home list price: $5,133,421

    • Monthly median rent: $8,101

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,746.20

  2. Palm Beach

    • Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach

    • Median home list price: $11,026,898

    • Monthly median rent: $6,419

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,910.96

novikat / Getty Images/iStockphoto
novikat / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

  1. Milton

    • Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta

    • Median home list price: $817,927

    • Monthly median rent: $2,133

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,994.39

  2. Druid Hills

    • Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta

    • Median home list price: $782,068

    • Monthly median rent: $2,011

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,633.88

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Hawaii

  1. Haleiwa

    • Metro area: Urban Honolulu

    • Median home list price: $1,592,470

    • Monthly median rent: $4,750

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $28,112.44

  2. Kailua

    • Metro area: Urban Honolulu

    • Median home list price: $1,494,386

    • Monthly median rent: $3,414

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $26,740.12

shanecotee / Getty Images/iStockphoto
shanecotee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  1. Eagle

    • Metro area: Boise City

    • Median home list price: $793,605

    • Monthly median rent: $2,402

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,549.50

  2. Star

    • Metro area: Boise City

    • Median home list price: $561,392

    • Monthly median rent: $2,132

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,015.52

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Illinois

  1. Winnetka

    • Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

    • Median home list price: $1,394,859

    • Monthly median rent: $1,750

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,588.24

  2. Wilmette

    • Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

    • Median home list price: $773,550

    • Monthly median rent: $3,075

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,924.16

Golden Ratio Photos / Shutterstock.com
Golden Ratio Photos / Shutterstock.com

Indiana

  1. Zionsville

    • Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

    • Median home list price: $552,398

    • Monthly median rent: $1,764

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,139.35

  2. McCordsville

    • Metro area: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

    • Median home list price: $335,333

    • Monthly median rent: $2,068

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,285.22

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  1. Johnston

    • Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

    • Median home list price: $368,701

    • Monthly median rent: $1,345

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,041.67

  2. Waukee

    • Metro area: Des Moines-West Des Moines

    • Median home list price: $348,959

    • Monthly median rent: $1,398

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,167.15

Sean Pavone / Getty Images
Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Kansas

  1. Leawood

    • Metro area: Kansas City

    • Median home list price: $639,969

    • Monthly median rent: $1,836

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,363.41

  2. Fairway

    • Metro area: Kansas City

    • Median home list price: $516,043

    • Monthly median rent: $2,038

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,955.12

RogerDownes / Shutterstock.com
RogerDownes / Shutterstock.com

Kentucky

  1. Prospect

    • Metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

    • Median home list price: $608,069

    • Monthly median rent: $2,393

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,521.70

  2. Independence

    • Metro area: Cincinnati

    • Median home list price: $267,733

    • Monthly median rent: $1,959

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,012.05

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  1. Elmwood

    • Metro area: New Orleans-Metairie

    • Median home list price: $541,940

    • Monthly median rent: $1,853

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,076.66

  2. Prairieville

    • Metro area: Baton Rouge

    • Median home list price: $291,517

    • Monthly median rent: $1,899

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,443.22

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  1. Old Orchard Beach

    • Metro area: Portland-South Portland

    • Median home list price: $428,498

    • Monthly median rent: $1,850

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,230.25

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Maryland

  1. Potomac

    • Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

    • Median home list price: $1,177,319

    • Monthly median rent: $3,460

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,201.01

  2. Chevy Chase

    • Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

    • Median home list price: $1,434,266

    • Monthly median rent: $2,393

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,886.46

Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com
Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

  1. Brookline

    • Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

    • Median home list price: $1,991,540

    • Monthly median rent: $3,928

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,120.02

  2. Needham

    • Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

    • Median home list price: $1,277,428

    • Monthly median rent: $3,684

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,757.76

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Michigan

  1. Birmingham

    • Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

    • Median home list price: $655,889

    • Monthly median rent: $2,255

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,311.45

  2. West Bloomfield

    • Metro area: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

    • Median home list price: $416,579

    • Monthly median rent: $2,294

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,975.39

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Minnesota

  1. Wayzata

    • Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

    • Median home list price: $772,664

    • Monthly median rent: $3,139

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,988.80

  2. Lilydale

    • Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

    • Median home list price: $543,128

    • Monthly median rent: $2,070

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,902,93

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Mississippi

  1. Madison

    • Metro area: Jackson

    • Median home list price: $358,131

    • Monthly median rent: $1,894

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,876.59

  2. Olive Branch

    • Metro area: Memphis

    • Median home list price: $313,991

    • Monthly median rent: $2,127

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,890.89

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Missouri

  1. Clayton

    • Metro area: St. Louis

    • Median home list price: $914,295

    • Monthly median rent: $1,632

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,737.86

  2. Ballwin

    • Metro area: St. Louis

    • Median home list price: $367,564

    • Monthly median rent: $1,777

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,987.66

Daniel J. Rao / Shutterstock.com
Daniel J. Rao / Shutterstock.com

Montana

  1. Red Lodge, Montana

    • Metro area used: Billings

    • Median home list price: $291,800

    • Monthly median rent: $1,272

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,292.95

Aspects and Angles / Shutterstock.com
Aspects and Angles / Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

  1. Papillion

    1. Metro area: Omaha-Council Bluffs

    1. Median home list price: $352,967

    1. Monthly median rent: $1,367

    1. Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,299.01

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Nevada

  1. North Las Vegas

    • Metro area: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise

    • Median home list price: $380,629

    • Monthly median rent: $1,842

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,131.94

  2. Sparks

    • Metro area: Reno

    • Median home list price: $484,776

    • Monthly median rent: $1,869

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,195.47

Anthony Dezenzio / Shutterstock.com
Anthony Dezenzio / Shutterstock.com

New Hampshire

  1. Portsmouth

    • Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

    • Median home list price: -$670,849

    • Monthly median rent: $2,529

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,050.12

  2. Salem

    • Metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

    • Median home list price: $512,941

    • Monthly median rent: $2,800

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,676.61

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com
James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

  1. Short Hills

    • Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

    • Median home list price: $1,716,742

    • Monthly median rent: $3,984

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,560.97

  2. Hoboken

    • Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

    • Median home list price: $1,478,620

    • Monthly median rent: $3,534

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,902.63

WesternWriter / Getty Images/iStockphoto
WesternWriter / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  1. Rio Rancho

    • Metro area: Albuquerque

    • Median home list price: $303,638

    • Monthly median rent: $1,745

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,255.20

bleung / Shutterstock.com
bleung / Shutterstock.com

New York

  1. Water Mill

    • Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

    • Median home list price: $3,643,074

    • Monthly median rent: $97,222

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,397.25

  2. Amagansett

    • Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

    • Median home list price: $3,005,998

    • Monthly median rent: $54,322

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,086.88

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

North Carolina

  1. Waxhaw

    • Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia -

    • Median home list price: $548,682

    • Monthly median rent: $2,528

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,049.41

  2. Carolina Beach

    • Metro area: Wilmington

    • Median home list price: $599,604

    • Monthly median rent: $1,924

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,189.50

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

  1. West Fargo

    • Metro area: Fargo

    • Median home list price: $307,908

    • Monthly median rent: $1,573

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,871.11

Double I Media / Shutterstock.com
Double I Media / Shutterstock.com

Ohio

  1. New Albany

    • Metro area: Columbus

    • Median home list price: $623,243

    • Monthly median rent: $1,747

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,800.63

  2. Upper Arlington

    • Metro area: Columbus

    • Median home list price: $563,484

    • Monthly median rent: $2,051

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,589.60

Manuel Hurtado / Shutterstock.com
Manuel Hurtado / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

  1. Edmond

    • Metro area: Oklahoma City

    • Median home list price: $318,725

    • Monthly median rent: $1,622

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,635.99

  2. Piedmont

    • Metro area: Oklahoma City

    • Median home list price: $300,305

    • Monthly median rent: $1,465

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,430.74

bradleyhebdon / Getty Images
bradleyhebdon / Getty Images

Oregon

  1. Lake Oswego

    • Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

    • Median home list price: $907,141

    • Monthly median rent: $2,235

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,169.01

  2. West Linn

    • Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

    • Median home list price: $739,816

    • Monthly median rent: $2,317

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,354.92

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Pennsylvania

  1. New Hope

    • Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

    • Median home list price: $772,960

    • Monthly median rent: $2,875

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,485.92

  2. Devon

    • Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

    • Median home list price: $800,908

    • Monthly median rent: $1,989

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,105.18

lucky-photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
lucky-photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  1. Narragansett

    • Metro area: Providence-Warwick

    • Median home list price: $739,031

    • Monthly median rent: $2,749

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,288.91

  2. Newport

    • Metro area: Providence-Warwick

    • Median home list price: $809,618

    • Monthly median rent: $2,949

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,528.84

elvisvaughn / Shutterstock.com
elvisvaughn / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

  1. Mount Pleasant

    • Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

    • Median home list price: $747,876

    • Monthly median rent: $2,156

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,589.71

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

  1. Box Elder, South Dakota

    • Metro area used: Rapid City

    • Median home list price: $231,685

    • Monthly median rent: $1,026

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,631.36

Purdue9394 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Purdue9394 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  1. Brentwood

    1. Metro area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin

    1. Median home list price: $1,169,876

    1. Monthly median rent: $2,835

    1. Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,980.51

Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4
Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4

Texas

  1. Highland Park

    • Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

    • Median home list price: $2,522,341

    • Monthly median rent: $4,284

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,350.99

  2. University Park

    • Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

    • Median home list price: $1,979,429

    • Monthly median rent: $3,638

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,440.48

(c) Salil Bhatt / Getty Images/iStockphoto
(c) Salil Bhatt / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  1. Holladay

    • Metro area: Salt Lake City

    • Median home list price: $787,270

    • Monthly median rent: $2,048

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,864.62

  2. Draper

    • Metro area: Salt Lake City

    • Median home list price: $785,991

    • Monthly median rent: $1,689

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,265.74

Niranjan Arminius / Wikimedia Commons
Niranjan Arminius / Wikimedia Commons

Vermont

  1. South Burlington, Vermont

    • Metro area used: Burlington-South Burlington

    • Median home list price: $405,496

    • Monthly median rent: $1,896

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,080.47

Yangiskan / Wikimedia Commons
Yangiskan / Wikimedia Commons

Virginia

  1. McLean

    • Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

    • Median home list price: $1,369,700

    • Monthly median rent: $2,393

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,105.86

  2. Vienna

    • Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

    • Median home list price: $990,185

    • Monthly median rent: $3,037

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,684.15

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Washington

  1. Sammamish

    • Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

    • Median home list price: $1,455,452

    • Monthly median rent: $3,059

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,874.51

  2. Mercer Island

    • Metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

    • Median home list price: $2,179,996

    • Monthly median rent: $2,497

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,328.47

Tim Kiser / Wikimedia Commons
Tim Kiser / Wikimedia Commons

West Virginia

  1. Martinsburg

    • Metro area: Hagerstown-Martinsburg

    • Median home list price: $260,943

    • Monthly median rent: $1,576

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,836.05

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

  1. Middleton

    • Metro area: Madison

    • Median home list price: $522,224

    • Monthly median rent: $1,562

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,777.41

Paul Hermans / Wikimedia Commons
Paul Hermans / Wikimedia Commons

Wyoming

  1. Green River, Wyoming

    • Metro area used: Rock Springs

    • Median home list price: $225,367

    • Monthly median rent: $1,016

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,128.34

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the largest Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) in each state by evaluating cities within the MSA with populations less than 100,000 ("suburbs") along the following criteria: (1) median home list price, sourced from Zillow's January 2023 home value data, (2) median rent, sourced from Zillow's January 2023 index, and (3) annual cost of living expenditures, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indices sourced from Sperling's Best Places. All these factors were scored, summed up and then ranked from best to worst for each major MSA in all 50 states to give The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State. Factor (1) was weighted 1.5 times in final calculations. The list of cites came from first ranking factors (1) and (2) by state and taking each state's five highest-scoring (most expensive) suburbs to the next round. All data was collected and is up to date as of February 27-28, 2023.

Photo disclaimer: Images used are representational of the overall areas mentioned, but may not reflect the actual suburbs listed.

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting of this article.

