The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State

The best suburbs in America have a combination of appealing characteristics: nice homes, low crime rates and great amenities. Of course, these desirable features come with a price tag — in some cases, an exorbitant one.

To find the best suburbs in every state, GOBankingRates conducted a comprehensive study analyzing the cost of living, quality of schools and safety in suburban areas surrounding the biggest cities across the country. Factors in this study included:

  • Median home list price and median monthly rent, sourced from Zillow’s May 2019 index

  • Annual cost of groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2017-18 Consumer Expenditure Survey

  • Quality of school districts, sourced from Niche

  • Violent and property crime rates per 1,000 residents, sourced from Neighborhood Scout

The best suburbs in the study are all cities with fewer than 100,000 residents and are located within a 45-mile drive of the principal city. These suburban communities tend to be wealthier, better-educated and healthier in comparison to their inner-city and rural counterparts.

Some of the results of the study are not surprising. Most of the states with the most expensive rents are easy to guess: California, Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut and Hawaii. These same states also rank highly in terms of median home list price. However, one state, Texas, also has some of the most expensive rents and median home prices in America, in its University Park suburb.

When it comes to the combined annual cost of non-housing necessities, many of the usual suspects also appear on the list, including Hawaii, New York and California. However, some New Jersey and Maryland suburbs also have high costs of living.

Although the costs in some of these suburbs are off the charts, there are still plenty of “expensive” suburbs that are quite affordable. If you want to live in Cabot, Arkansas, the state’s second-most expensive suburb, you can buy a median-priced home for just $176,122, or rent a median-priced apartment for just $864. That’s hardly expensive by the standards of most of the cities on this list, but it means that you can live quite well in Cabot for an affordable price.

Here’s a look at some of the characteristics of the most expensive suburbs in America on a state-by-state basis. For each state, suburbs are ranked in order from most expensive to least expensive.

Last updated: March 22, 2021

Alabama Birmingham
Alabama Birmingham

Alabama

Metro area used: Birmingham-Hoover

  1. Mountain Brook, Alabama

    • Median home list price: $626,917

    • Monthly median rent: $2,008

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,614.78

  2. Chelsea, Alabama

    • Median home list price: $283,961

    • Monthly median rent: $1,421

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,161.77

  3. Vestavia Hills, Alabama

    • Median home list price: $459,131

    • Monthly median rent: $1,380

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,906.55

  4. Hoover, Alabama

    • Median home list price: $394,756

    • Monthly median rent: $1,217

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,175.94

  5. Helena, Alabama

    • Median home list price: $305,639

    • Monthly median rent: $1,157

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,706.53

Anchorage-Alaska
Anchorage-Alaska

Alaska

Metro area used: Anchorage

  1. Palmer, Alaska

    • Median home list price: $307,923

    • Monthly median rent: $1,339

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,496.63

Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

Arkansas

Metro area used: Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway

  1. Maumelle, Arkansas

    • Median home list price: $230,417

    • Monthly median rent: $889

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $9,820.26

  2. Cabot, Arkansas

    • Median home list price: $176,122

    • Monthly median rent: $864

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $10,283.77

  3. Bryant, Arkansas

    • Median home list price: $189,350

    • Monthly median rent: $1,101

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $9,786.09

Note: Cabot, Arkansas, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.

Pink sky behind one of the tallest fountains in the world in Fountain Hills, AZ with Fire Rock and Four Peaks in the background - Image.
Pink sky behind one of the tallest fountains in the world in Fountain Hills, AZ with Fire Rock and Four Peaks in the background - Image.

Arizona

Metro areas used: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale and Tucson

  1. Fountain Hills, Arizona

    • Median home list price: $490,241

    • Monthly median rent: $1,720

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,606.99

  2. Queen Creek, Arizona

    • Median home list price: $325,199

    • Monthly median rent: $1,468

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,053.04

  3. Gold Canyon, Arizona

    • Median home list price: $341,765

    • Monthly median rent: $1,547

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,287.27

  4. Goodyear, Arizona

    • Median home list price: $313,767

    • Monthly median rent: $1,325

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,961.92

  5. Oro Valley, Arizona

    • Median home list price: $352,997

    • Monthly median rent: $1,502

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,292.42

Malibu Beach coastline in California with the blue Pacific Ocean with waves coming in and beach with houses and palm tree&#39;s in background - Image.
Malibu Beach coastline in California with the blue Pacific Ocean with waves coming in and beach with houses and palm tree's in background - Image.

California

Metro areas used: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim and San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

  1. Malibu, California

    • Median home list price: $3,434,000

    • Monthly median rent: $4,989

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,056.93

  2. San Marino, California

    • Median home list price: $2,788,494

    • Monthly median rent: $5,129

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,272.27

  3. Saratoga, California

    • Median home list price: $2,702,533

    • Monthly median rent: $4,237

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,471.34

  4. Manhattan Beach, California

    • Median home list price: $2,741,944

    • Monthly median rent: $4,670

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,842.88

  5. Palos Verdes Estates, California

    • Median home list price: $2,364,722

    • Monthly median rent: $3,715

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,516.47

Castle Rock Colorado
Castle Rock Colorado

Colorado

Metro area used: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

  1. Lone Tree, Colorado

    • Median home list price: $810,044

    • Monthly median rent: $2,188

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,911.08

  2. Parker, Colorado

    • Median home list price: $509,605

    • Monthly median rent: $2,016

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,422.09

  3. Castle Rock, Colorado

    • Median home list price: $485,854

    • Monthly median rent: $2,019

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,395.27

  4. Broomfield, Colorado

    • Median home list price: $620,261

    • Monthly median rent: $2,031

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,655.40

  5. Golden, Colorado

    • Median home list price: $509,689

    • Monthly median rent: $1,884

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,404.45

Note: Castle Rock, Colorado, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.

Greenwich, CT, USA October 27, 2013 A sailboat is moored just off shore of a Luxury Waterfront Home in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Greenwich, CT, USA October 27, 2013 A sailboat is moored just off shore of a Luxury Waterfront Home in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Connecticut

Metro area used: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

  1. Greenwich, Connecticut

    • Median home list price: $2,259,444

    • Monthly median rent: $3,137

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,894.97

  2. Darien, Connecticut

    • Median home list price: $1,553,944

    • Monthly median rent: $2,662

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,713.46

  3. Westport, Connecticut

    • Median home list price: $1,310,667

    • Monthly median rent: $2,463

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,531.95

Note: Westport, Connecticut, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.

Wilmington Delaware
Wilmington Delaware

Delaware

Metro area used: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

  1. Hockessin, Delaware

    • Median home list price: $439,317

    • Monthly median rent: $1,690

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,709.34

  2. Townsend, Delaware

    • Median home list price: $333,672

    • Monthly median rent: $1,510

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,411.95

  3. Middletown, Delaware

    • Median home list price: $362,016

    • Monthly median rent: $1,326

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,385.07

Ocean Drive night in Miami Beach.
Ocean Drive night in Miami Beach.

Florida

Metro area used: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

  1. Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

    • Median home list price: $838,465

    • Monthly median rent: $2,623

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,277.93

  2. Coral Gables, Florida

    • Median home list price: $931,571

    • Monthly median rent: $2,465

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,738.91

  3. Parkland, Florida

    • Median home list price: $704,999

    • Monthly median rent: $2,119

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,902.32

  4. South Miami, Florida

    • Median home list price: $593,806

    • Monthly median rent: $2,023

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,198.89

  5. Miami Beach, Florida

    • Median home list price: $495,583

    • Monthly median rent: $2,364

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,749.12

Houses and cars against the midtown.
Houses and cars against the midtown.

Georgia

Metro area used: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

  1. Milton, Georgia

    • Median home list price: $687,378

    • Monthly median rent: $1,661

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,598.36

  2. Johns Creek, Georgia

    • Median home list price: $471,628

    • Monthly median rent: $1,735

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,850.58

  3. Dunwoody, Georgia

    • Median home list price: $486,844

    • Monthly Median rent: $1,676

    • Combine cost of non-housing necessities: $19,407.12

  4. Roswell, Georgia

    • Median home list price: $462,584

    • Monthly median rent: $1,662

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,486.89

  5. Alpharetta, Georgia

    • Median home list price: $503,652

    • Monthly median rent: $1,598

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,345.59

Kailua, Hawaii
Kailua, Hawaii

Hawaii

Metro area used: Urban Honolulu

  1. Kailua, Hawaii

    • Median home list price: $1,125,422

    • Monthly median rent: $2,777

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,227.08

  2. Ewa Beach, Hawaii

    • Median home list price: $642,056

    • Monthly median rent: $2,309

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $26,252.98

  3. Kapolei, Hawaii

    • Median home list price: $625,097

    • Monthly median rent: $2,385

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,644.91

Deer Creek in Hailey Idaho
Deer Creek in Hailey Idaho

Idaho

Metro area used: Boise

  1. Eagle, Idaho

    • Median home list price: $553,197

    • Monthly median rent: $1,580

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $16,946.30

  2. Kuna, Idaho

    • Median home list price: $292,398

    • Monthly median rent: $1,383

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,267.59

Northbrook Illinois neighborhood
Northbrook Illinois neighborhood

Illinois

Metro area used: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

  1. River Forest, Illinois

    • Median home list price: $656,708

    • Monthly median rent: $1,832

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,900.96

  2. Northbrook, Illinois

    • Median home list price: $535,739

    • Monthly median rent: $2,138

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,761.01

  3. Western Springs, Illinois

    • Median home list price: $629,606

    • Monthly median rent: $1,747

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,886.48

  4. Glenview, Illinois

    • Median home list price: $517,644

    • Monthly median rent: $2,046

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,833.40

  5. Elmhurst, Illinois

    • Median home list price: $515,956

    • Monthly median rent: $1,857

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,718.39

Bell tower and lake at Coxhall Garden in Carmel Indiana at sunset after snow in the winter of 2019 - Image.
Bell tower and lake at Coxhall Garden in Carmel Indiana at sunset after snow in the winter of 2019 - Image.

Indiana

Metro area used: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

  1. Zionsville, Indiana

    • Median home list price: $481,144

    • Monthly median rent: $1,526

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,094.97

  2. Carmel, Indiana

    • Median home list price: $434,398

    • Monthly median rent: $1,585

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $16,866.15

  3. Avon, Indiana

    • Median home list price: $263,038

    • Monthly median rent: $1,303

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,564.98

  4. Fishers, Indiana

    • Median home list price: $331,169

    • Monthly median rent: $1,447

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,105.24

  5. Brownsburg, Indiana

    • Median home list price: $253,827

    • Monthly median rent: $1,352

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,425.03

Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.
Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.

Iowa

Metro area used: Des Moines-West Des Moines

  1. Clive, Iowa

    • Median home list price: $346,429

    • Monthly median rent: $1,245

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,202.33

  2. Waukee, Iowa

    • Median home list price: $283,642

    • Monthly median rent: $1,325

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,484.88

  3. Norwalk, Iowa

    • Median home list price: $274,358

    • Monthly median rent: $1,173

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,555.16

Note: Norwalk, Iowa, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.

Wichita, Kansas, USA - Augusst 31, 2018: The confluence of the Arkansas and Little Arkansas River at the Keeper of the Plains near downtown Wichita at dawn.
Wichita, Kansas, USA - Augusst 31, 2018: The confluence of the Arkansas and Little Arkansas River at the Keeper of the Plains near downtown Wichita at dawn.

Kansas

Metro area used: Wichita

  1. Andover, Kansas

    • Median home list price: $262,042

    • Monthly median rent: $1,195

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,539.61

Just outside Nicholasville, Kentucky these horse find a few sweet blades of grass in their pasture.
Just outside Nicholasville, Kentucky these horse find a few sweet blades of grass in their pasture.

Kentucky

Metro areas used: Louisville/Jefferson County and Lexington-Fayette

  1. Mount Washington, Kentucky

    • Median home list price: $226,524

    • Monthly median rent: $1,125

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,485.76

  2. Nicholasville, Kentucky

    • Median home list price: $257,864

    • Monthly median rent: $1,063

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,284.27

  3. Shepherdsville, Kentucky

    • Median home list price: $203,371

    • Monthly median rent: $1,204

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,904.59

Aerial photo Downtown Baton Rouge Louisiana USA.
Aerial photo Downtown Baton Rouge Louisiana USA.

Louisiana

Metro area used: Baton Rouge and New Orleans-Metairie

  1. Prairieville, Louisiana

    • Median home list price: $280,281

    • Monthly median rent: $1,511

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,584.41

  2. Belle Chasse, Louisiana

    • Median home list price: $322,306

    • Monthly median rent: $1,221

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,682.10

  3. Mandeville, Louisiana

    • Median home list price: $308,650

    • Monthly median rent: $1,447

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,177.85

  4. Zachary, Louisiana

    • Median home list price: $265,450

    • Monthly median rent: $1,177

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,570.51

  5. Gonzales, Louisiana

    • Median home list price: $245,994

    • Monthly median rent: $1,409

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,000.07

Casco Bay Bridge spans Fore River connecting South Portland and Portland in Maine.
Casco Bay Bridge spans Fore River connecting South Portland and Portland in Maine.

Maine

Metro area used: Portland-South Portland

  1. South Portland, Maine

    • Median home list price: $324,094

    • Monthly median rent: $1,830

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,767.11

  2. Saco, Maine

    • Median home list price: $360,775

    • Monthly median rent: $1,458

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,060.36

Note: Saco, Maine, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.

Maryland-Chevy-Chase
Maryland-Chevy-Chase

Maryland

Metro area used: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

  1. Bethesda, Maryland

    • Median home list price: $1,226,778

    • Monthly median rent: $2,575

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,263.24

  2. Potomac, Maryland

    • Median home list price: $1,265,044

    • Monthly median rent: $2,308

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,396.38

  3. Clarksburg, Maryland

    • Median home list price: $488,230

    • Monthly median rent: $2,040

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,689.47

  4. Rockville Maryland

    • Median home list price: $539,932

    • Monthly median rent: $2,043

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,381.91

  5. Olney, Maryland

    • Median home list price: $502,561

    • Monthly median rent: $1,903

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,699.95

Town Hall and Historic building aerial view in Needham, Massachusetts, USA.
Town Hall and Historic building aerial view in Needham, Massachusetts, USA.

Massachusetts

Metro area used: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

  1. Wellesley, Massachusetts

    • Median home list price: $1,753,056

    • Monthly median rent: $3,507

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,179.22

  2. Brookline, Massachusetts

    • Median home list price: $1,145,878

    • Monthly median rent: $3,328

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,784.63

  3. Needham, Massachusetts

    • Median home list price: $1,197,222

    • Monthly median rent: $3,159

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,347.50

  4. Lexington, Massachusetts

    • Median home list price: $1,335,939

    • Monthly median rent: $2,807

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,831.53

  5. Milton, Massachusetts

    • Median home list price: $753,022

    • Monthly median rent: $2,687

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,605.97

Rochester, Michigan, USA - January 1, 2012: The quaint downtown of Rochester, Michigan all lit up with colorful lights for the holidays.
Rochester, Michigan, USA - January 1, 2012: The quaint downtown of Rochester, Michigan all lit up with colorful lights for the holidays.

Michigan

Metro area used: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

  1. Birmingham, Michigan

    • Median home list price: $719,744

    • Monthly median rent: $2,115

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,085.53

  2. Rochester, Michigan

    • Median home list price: $411,161

    • Monthly median rent: $1,631

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,893.77

  3. Novi, Michigan

    • Median home list price: $424,329

    • Monthly median rent: $1,431

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,695.99

  4. South Lyon, Michigan

    • Median home list price: $400,236

    • Monthly median rent: $1,463

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,783.25

  5. Troy, Michigan

    • Median home list price: $341,039

    • Monthly median rent: $1,717

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,548.83

Edina--Minnesota
Edina--Minnesota

Minnesota

Metro area used: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

  1. Edina, Minnesota

    • Median home list price: $664,678

    • Monthly median rent: $1,662

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,080.89

  2. Ham Lake, Minnesota

    • Median home list price: $432,544

    • Monthly median rent: $1,637

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,060.13

  3. Chanhassen, Minnesota

    • Median home list price: $473,952

    • Monthly median rent: $1,870

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,063.47

  4. Hugo, Minnesota

    • Median home list price: $359,212

    • Monthly median rent: $1,735

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,859.76

  5. Andover, Minnesota

    • Median home list price: $367,442

    • Monthly median rent: $1,657

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,845.26

Madison Mississippi
Madison Mississippi

Mississippi

Metro area used: Jackson

  1. Madison, Mississippi

    • Median home list price: $347,967

    • Monthly median rent: $1,649

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,759.28

  2. Ridgeland, Mississippi

    • Median home list price: $304,583

    • Monthly median rent: $1,307

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,445.59

  3. Canton, Mississippi

    • Median home list price: $226,956

    • Monthly median rent: $1,391

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,759.92

The city of St. Louis
The city of St. Louis

Missouri

Metro area used: St. Louis

  1. Wildwood, Missouri

    • Median home list price: $455,583

    • Monthly median rent: $1,334

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,182.30

  2. Chesterfield, Missouri

    • Median home list price: $458,772

    • Monthly median rent: $1,498

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,675.02

  3. Dardenne Prairie, Missouri

    • Median home list price: $336,183

    • Monthly median rent: $1,538

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,024.52

  4. Ballwin, Missouri

    • Median home list price: $330,178

    • Monthly median rent: $1,385

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,914.26

  5. Kirkwood, Missouri

    • Median home list price: $399,106

    • Monthly median rent: $1,366

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,594.40

Red Lodge, Montana, USA.
Red Lodge, Montana, USA.

Montana

Metro area used: Billings

  1. Red Lodge, Montana

    • Median home list price: $291,800

    • Monthly median rent: $1,272

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,292.95

Papillion, NE / USA - October 5, 2019: University of Nebraska Husker college football fan fishing with large Husker flag and Husker jersey.
Papillion, NE / USA - October 5, 2019: University of Nebraska Husker college football fan fishing with large Husker flag and Husker jersey.

Nebraska

Metro area used: Omaha-Council Bluffs

  1. Papillion, Nebraska

    • Median home list price: $347,890

    • Monthly median rent: $1,202

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,873.46

Nevada-Boulder-City
Nevada-Boulder-City

Nevada

Metro area used: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise

  1. Boulder City, Nevada

    • Median home list price: $362,765

    • Monthly median rent: $1,437

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,766.21

Note: Boulder City, Nevada, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.

Tranquil nature scene in Benson Park, Hudson, New Hampshire, USA - Image.
Tranquil nature scene in Benson Park, Hudson, New Hampshire, USA - Image.

New Hampshire

Metro area used: Manchester-Nashua

  1. Hudson, New Hampshire

    • Median home list price: $325,811

    • Monthly median rent: $1,680

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,225.69

Summit, NJ, USA April 20, 2007 Daffodils Proliferate at the Reeves reed Arboretum, a Public Garden in Summit, New Jersey - Image.
Summit, NJ, USA April 20, 2007 Daffodils Proliferate at the Reeves reed Arboretum, a Public Garden in Summit, New Jersey - Image.

New Jersey

Metro area used: New York-Newark-Jersey City

  1. Short Hills, New Jersey

    • Median home list price: $1,631,833

    • Monthly median rent: $2,523

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,819.32

  2. Franklin Lakes, New Jersey

    • Median home list price: $1,194,000

    • Monthly median rent: $2,656

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,069.15

  3. Hoboken, New Jersey

    • Median home list price: $790,555

    • Monthly median rent: $2,619

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,836.52

  4. Summit, New Jersey

    • Median home list price: $1,079,591

    • Monthly median rent: $2,466

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,734.47

  5. Ridgewood, New Jersey

    • Median home list price: $886,006

    • Monthly median rent: $2,398

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,563.78

View of Sandia Mountain with the expanding sprawl of Albuquerque&#39;s suburb of Rio Rancho in the foreground.
View of Sandia Mountain with the expanding sprawl of Albuquerque's suburb of Rio Rancho in the foreground.

New Mexico

Metro area used: Albuquerque

  1. Rio Rancho, New Mexico

    • Median home list price: $240,687

    • Monthly median rent: $1,249

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,277.95

Note: Rio Rancho, New Mexico, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.

Rye, New York - March 14, 2019: People enjoying sunset at Rye Playland in Rye, New York - Image.
Rye, New York - March 14, 2019: People enjoying sunset at Rye Playland in Rye, New York - Image.

New York

Metro area used: New York-Newark-Jersey City

  1. Rye, New York

    • Median home list price: $2,027,333

    • Monthly median rent: $2,673

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,269.49

  2. Great Neck, New York

    • Median home list price: $1,162,278

    • Monthly median rent: $3,197

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,001.83

  3. Jericho, New York

    • Median home list price: $930,092

    • Monthly median rent: $3,243

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,093.53

  4. Port Washington, New York

    • Median home list price: $932,938

    • Monthly median rent: $2,980

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,358.96

  5. Woodmere, New York

    • Median home list price: $761,556

    • Monthly median rent: $3,129

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,489.26

Pond at Roosevelt Wilson Park, in Davidson, North Carolina.
Pond at Roosevelt Wilson Park, in Davidson, North Carolina.

North Carolina

Metro area used: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

  1. Weddington, North Carolina

    • Median home list price: $639,280

    • Monthly median rent: $2,410

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,854

  2. Waxhaw, North Carolina

    • Median home list price: $355,964

    • Monthly median rent: $1,454

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,727.10

  3. Davidson, North Carolina

    • Median home list price: $451,317

    • Monthly median rent: $1,500

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,860.80

  4. Cornelius, North Carolina

    • Median home list price: $379,922

    • Monthly median rent: $1,401

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,188.41

  5. Indian Trail, North Carolina

    • Median home list price: $295,379

    • Monthly median rent: $1,421

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,606.45

Fargo is a the largest City in North Dakota on the Red River.
Fargo is a the largest City in North Dakota on the Red River.

North Dakota

Metro area used: Fargo

  1. West Fargo, North Dakota

    • Median home list price: $246,315

    • Monthly median rent: $969

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $16,245.72

Note: West Fargo, North Dakota, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.

Roundabout in Dublin, Ohio - Image.
Roundabout in Dublin, Ohio - Image.

Ohio

Metro areas used: Cincinnati and Columbus

  1. New Albany, Ohio

    • Median home list price: $645,405

    • Monthly median rent: $1,593

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,503

  2. Powell, Ohio

    • Median home list price: $426,763

    • Monthly median rent: $1,829

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,794.27

  3. Upper Arlington, Ohio

    • Median home list price: $444,344

    • Monthly median rent: $1,919

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,331.79

  4. Dublin, Ohio

    • Median home list price: $456,917

    • Monthly median rent: $1,751

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,497.93

  5. Mason, Ohio

    • Median home list price: $436,616

    • Monthly median rent: $1,490

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,704.86

A Placid Summer&#39;s Day in Edmond, Oklahoma - Image.
A Placid Summer's Day in Edmond, Oklahoma - Image.

Oklahoma

Metro areas used: Oklahoma City and Tulsa

  1. Edmond, Oklahoma

    • Median home list price: $298,948

    • Monthly median rent: $1,082

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,023

  2. Choctaw, Oklahoma

    • Median home list price: $290,169

    • Monthly median rent: $925

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,514.07

  3. Yukon, Oklahoma

    • Median home list price: $210,830

    • Monthly median rent: $1,155

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,140.34

  4. Mustang, Oklahoma

    • Median home list price: $220,911

    • Monthly median rent: $1,081

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,221.43

  5. Bixby, Oklahoma

    • Median home list price: $266,660

    • Monthly median rent: $1,039

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,820.58

Wealthy home owners enjoy their manshions with boat houses along the beautiful shores of Lake Oswego in Oregon.
Wealthy home owners enjoy their manshions with boat houses along the beautiful shores of Lake Oswego in Oregon.

Oregon

Metro area used: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

  1. Lake Oswego, Oregon

    • Median home list price: $762,500

    • Monthly median rent: $1,918

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,781.58

  2. Damascus, Oregon

    • Median home list price: $497,164

    • Monthly median rent: $2,340

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,486.18

  3. Happy Valley, Oregon

    • Median home list price: $568,692

    • Monthly median rent: $1,718

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,319.48

  4. West Linn, Oregon

    • Median home list price: $623,017

    • Monthly median rent: $1,781

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,875.49

  5. Oregon City, Oregon

    • Median home list price: $492,161

    • Monthly median rent: $1,632

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,097.49

West Chester Pennsylvania aerial view
West Chester Pennsylvania aerial view

Pennsylvania

Metro area used: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

  1. West Chester, Pennsylvania

    • Median home list price: $461,478

    • Monthly median rent: $1,864

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,445.98

  2. Ardmore, Pennsylvania

    • Median home list price: $338,400

    • Monthly median rent: $1,939

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,678.26

  3. Horsham, Pennsylvania

    • Median home list price: $426,967

    • Monthly median rent: $1,530

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,427.22

  4. King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

    • Median home list price: $353,261

    • Monthly median rent: $1,763

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,229.36

  5. Phoenixville, Pennsylvania

    • Median home list price: $267,978

    • Monthly median rent: $1,670

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,814.42

Spectacular Sunset at Rhode Island Lighthouse, Point Judith lighthouse, near Narragansett, Rhode Island, USA.
Spectacular Sunset at Rhode Island Lighthouse, Point Judith lighthouse, near Narragansett, Rhode Island, USA.

Rhode Island

Metro area used: Providence-Warwick

  1. Newport, Rhode Island

    • Median home list price: $589,322

    • Monthly median rent: $2,188

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,347.29

  2. Cranston, Rhode Island

    • Median home list price: $273,272

    • Monthly median rent: $1,370

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,213.23

  3. Warwick, Rhode Island

    • Median home list price: $247,407

    • Monthly median rent: $1,505

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,111

Mount Pleasant South Carolina climate change
Mount Pleasant South Carolina climate change

South Carolina

Metro area used: Charleston-North Charleston

  1. Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

    • Median home list price: $505,439

    • Monthly median rent: $1,860

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,328.50

  2. Summerville, South Carolina

    • Median home list price: $271,391

    • Monthly median rent: $1,322

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,051.20

  3. Hanahan, South Carolina

    • Median home list price: $281,600

    • Monthly median rent: $1,474

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,453.65

Note: Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.

Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

Metro area used: Rapid City

  1. Box Elder, South Dakota

    • Median home list price: $231,685

    • Monthly median rent: $1,026

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,631.36

Please click my private lightbox links below for more images like this -- Thanks!.
Please click my private lightbox links below for more images like this -- Thanks!.

Tennessee

Metro areas used: Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin and Memphis

  1. Brentwood, Tennessee

    • Median home list price: $799,188

    • Monthly median rent: $2,259

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,657.69

  2. Germantown, Tennessee

    • Median home list price: $407,944

    • Monthly median rent: $2,109

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,329.88

  3. Franklin, Tennessee

    • Median home list price: $574,712

    • Monthly median rent: $1,775

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,686.33

  4. Lakeland, Tennessee

    • Median home list price: $376,338

    • Monthly median rent: $1,359

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,764.62

  5. Mount Juliet, Tennessee

    • Median home list price: $399,752

    • Monthly median rent: $1,641

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,225.03

Note: Germantown, Tennessee, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.

University Park City Hall Texas
University Park City Hall Texas

Texas

Metro areas used: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Austin-Round Rock

  1. University Park, Texas

    • Median home list price: $1,626,889

    • Monthly median rent: $2,804

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,676.70

  2. Bellaire, Texas

    • Median home list price: $884,460

    • Monthly median rent: $1,777

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,912.72

  3. Colleyville, Texas

    • Median home list price: $687,428

    • Monthly median rent: $1,734

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,411.32

  4. Lakeway, Texas

    • Median home list price: $527,151

    • Monthly median rent: $1,996

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,491.19

  5. Forney, Texas

    • Median home list price: $279,452

    • Monthly median rent: $1,574

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,827.15

The Temple is the center of holy activities and life changing events for followers of the the Latter Day Saints religion.
The Temple is the center of holy activities and life changing events for followers of the the Latter Day Saints religion.

Utah

Metro area used: Salt Lake City

  1. Holladay, Utah

    • Median home list price: $632,588

    • Monthly median rent: $1,770

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,852.38

  2. Draper, Utah

    • Median home list price: $594,053

    • Monthly median rent: $1,701

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,308.01

  3. Cottonwood Heights, Utah

    • Median home list price: $564,506

    • Monthly median rent: $1,680

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,006.81

  4. South Jordan, Utah

    • Median home list price: $411,334

    • Monthly median rent: $1,610

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,414.90

  5. Riverton, Utah

    • Median home list price: $406,176

    • Monthly median rent: $1,619

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,341.79

South Burlington Vermont.
South Burlington Vermont.

Vermont

Metro area used: Burlington-South Burlington

  1. South Burlington, Vermont

    • Median home list price: $405,496

    • Monthly median rent: $1,896

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,080.47

Note: South Burlington, Vermont, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.

Poquoson Virginia.
Poquoson Virginia.

Virginia

Metro areas used: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News and Richmond

  1. Poquoson, Virginia

    • Median home list price: $391,555

    • Monthly median rent: $1,511

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,007.33

  2. Suffolk, Virginia

    • Median home list price: $286,341

    • Monthly median rent: $1,369

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,636.36

  3. Glen Allen, Virginia

    • Median home list price: $406,053

    • Monthly median rent: $1,498

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,194.13

Note: Poquoson, Virginia, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.

Mercer Island Washington
Mercer Island Washington

Washington

Metro area used: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

  1. Mercer Island, Washington

    • Median home list price: $1,854,078

    • Monthly median rent: $2,540

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,489.54

  2. Sammamish, Washington

    • Median home list price: $1,087,109

    • Monthly median rent: $2,537

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,062.65

  3. Newcastle, Washington

    • Median home list price: $898,426

    • Monthly median rent: $2,522

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,786.14

  4. Snoqualmie, Washington

    • Median home list price: $676,797

    • Monthly median rent: $2,213

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,421.37

  5. Redmond, Washington

    • Median home list price: $861,317

    • Monthly median rent: $2,360

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,318.49

Hurricane West Virginia.
Hurricane West Virginia.

West Virginia

Metro area used: Huntington-Ashland

  1. Hurricane, West Virginia

    • Median home list price: $239,878

    • Monthly median rent: $987

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,272.96

Note: Hurricane, West Virginia, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.

Oconomowoc Wisconsin aerial view
Oconomowoc Wisconsin aerial view

Wisconsin

Metro area used: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

  1. Muskego, Wisconsin

    • Median home list price: $393,861

    • Monthly median rent: $1,544

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,885.48

  2. Brookfield, Wisconsin

    • Median home list price: $358,211

    • Monthly median rent: $1,823

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,497.58

  3. Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

    • Median home list price: $376,150

    • Monthly median rent: $1,648

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,559.60

  4. Shorewood, Wisconsin

    • Median home list price: $387,456

    • Monthly median rent: $1,247

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,709.54

  5. New Berlin, Wisconsin

    • Median home list price: $286,906

    • Monthly median rent: $1,548

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,639.75

Green River Wyoming.
Green River Wyoming.

Wyoming

Metro area used: Rock Springs

  1. Green River, Wyoming

    • Median home list price: $225,367

    • Monthly median rent: $1,016

    • Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,128.34

Note: Green River, Wyoming, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the largest Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) in each state by evaluating cities within the MSA with populations less than 100,000 (“suburbs”) along the following criteria: (1) median home list price, sourced from Zillow’s 2019 Housing Data, (2) median rent, sourced from Zillow’s September 2019 index, and (3) annual cost of living expenditures, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2017-2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indices sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. All factors were scored, summed up and then ranked from best to worst for each major MSA in all 50 states to quantify the most expensive suburbs in each state. Factor one was weighted 1.5 times in final calculations. The list of cities came from GOBankingRates’ “Every State’s Best Suburb” study from August 2019 which sourced its cities from U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey. Suburbs must have been within 45 miles driving distance of the principal city, per Google Maps. Factors one and two were compiled and are up to date as of Nov. 6, 2019, and factor three was compiled and up to date as of July 26, 2019.

Photo disclaimer: Images used are representational of the overall areas mentioned, but may not reflect the actual suburbs listed.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State

