The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State
The best suburbs in America have a combination of appealing characteristics: nice homes, low crime rates and great amenities. Of course, these desirable features come with a price tag — in some cases, an exorbitant one.
To find the best suburbs in every state, GOBankingRates conducted a comprehensive study analyzing the cost of living, quality of schools and safety in suburban areas surrounding the biggest cities across the country. Factors in this study included:
Median home list price and median monthly rent, sourced from Zillow’s May 2019 index
Annual cost of groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2017-18 Consumer Expenditure Survey
Quality of school districts, sourced from Niche
Violent and property crime rates per 1,000 residents, sourced from Neighborhood Scout
The best suburbs in the study are all cities with fewer than 100,000 residents and are located within a 45-mile drive of the principal city. These suburban communities tend to be wealthier, better-educated and healthier in comparison to their inner-city and rural counterparts.
Some of the results of the study are not surprising. Most of the states with the most expensive rents are easy to guess: California, Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut and Hawaii. These same states also rank highly in terms of median home list price. However, one state, Texas, also has some of the most expensive rents and median home prices in America, in its University Park suburb.
When it comes to the combined annual cost of non-housing necessities, many of the usual suspects also appear on the list, including Hawaii, New York and California. However, some New Jersey and Maryland suburbs also have high costs of living.
Although the costs in some of these suburbs are off the charts, there are still plenty of “expensive” suburbs that are quite affordable. If you want to live in Cabot, Arkansas, the state’s second-most expensive suburb, you can buy a median-priced home for just $176,122, or rent a median-priced apartment for just $864. That’s hardly expensive by the standards of most of the cities on this list, but it means that you can live quite well in Cabot for an affordable price.
Here’s a look at some of the characteristics of the most expensive suburbs in America on a state-by-state basis. For each state, suburbs are ranked in order from most expensive to least expensive.
Last updated: March 22, 2021
Alabama
Metro area used: Birmingham-Hoover
Mountain Brook, Alabama
Median home list price: $626,917
Monthly median rent: $2,008
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,614.78
Chelsea, Alabama
Median home list price: $283,961
Monthly median rent: $1,421
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,161.77
Vestavia Hills, Alabama
Median home list price: $459,131
Monthly median rent: $1,380
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,906.55
Hoover, Alabama
Median home list price: $394,756
Monthly median rent: $1,217
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,175.94
Helena, Alabama
Median home list price: $305,639
Monthly median rent: $1,157
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,706.53
Alaska
Metro area used: Anchorage
Palmer, Alaska
Median home list price: $307,923
Monthly median rent: $1,339
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,496.63
Arkansas
Metro area used: Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway
Maumelle, Arkansas
Median home list price: $230,417
Monthly median rent: $889
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $9,820.26
Cabot, Arkansas
Median home list price: $176,122
Monthly median rent: $864
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $10,283.77
Bryant, Arkansas
Median home list price: $189,350
Monthly median rent: $1,101
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $9,786.09
Note: Cabot, Arkansas, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.
Arizona
Metro areas used: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale and Tucson
Fountain Hills, Arizona
Median home list price: $490,241
Monthly median rent: $1,720
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,606.99
Queen Creek, Arizona
Median home list price: $325,199
Monthly median rent: $1,468
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,053.04
Gold Canyon, Arizona
Median home list price: $341,765
Monthly median rent: $1,547
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,287.27
Goodyear, Arizona
Median home list price: $313,767
Monthly median rent: $1,325
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,961.92
Oro Valley, Arizona
Median home list price: $352,997
Monthly median rent: $1,502
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,292.42
California
Metro areas used: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim and San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara
Malibu, California
Median home list price: $3,434,000
Monthly median rent: $4,989
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,056.93
San Marino, California
Median home list price: $2,788,494
Monthly median rent: $5,129
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,272.27
Saratoga, California
Median home list price: $2,702,533
Monthly median rent: $4,237
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,471.34
Manhattan Beach, California
Median home list price: $2,741,944
Monthly median rent: $4,670
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,842.88
Palos Verdes Estates, California
Median home list price: $2,364,722
Monthly median rent: $3,715
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,516.47
Colorado
Metro area used: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood
Lone Tree, Colorado
Median home list price: $810,044
Monthly median rent: $2,188
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,911.08
Parker, Colorado
Median home list price: $509,605
Monthly median rent: $2,016
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,422.09
Castle Rock, Colorado
Median home list price: $485,854
Monthly median rent: $2,019
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,395.27
Broomfield, Colorado
Median home list price: $620,261
Monthly median rent: $2,031
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,655.40
Golden, Colorado
Median home list price: $509,689
Monthly median rent: $1,884
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,404.45
Note: Castle Rock, Colorado, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.
Connecticut
Metro area used: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk
Greenwich, Connecticut
Median home list price: $2,259,444
Monthly median rent: $3,137
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,894.97
Darien, Connecticut
Median home list price: $1,553,944
Monthly median rent: $2,662
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,713.46
Westport, Connecticut
Median home list price: $1,310,667
Monthly median rent: $2,463
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,531.95
Note: Westport, Connecticut, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.
Delaware
Metro area used: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
Hockessin, Delaware
Median home list price: $439,317
Monthly median rent: $1,690
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,709.34
Townsend, Delaware
Median home list price: $333,672
Monthly median rent: $1,510
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,411.95
Middletown, Delaware
Median home list price: $362,016
Monthly median rent: $1,326
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,385.07
Florida
Metro area used: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach
Sunny Isles Beach, Florida
Median home list price: $838,465
Monthly median rent: $2,623
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,277.93
Coral Gables, Florida
Median home list price: $931,571
Monthly median rent: $2,465
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,738.91
Parkland, Florida
Median home list price: $704,999
Monthly median rent: $2,119
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,902.32
South Miami, Florida
Median home list price: $593,806
Monthly median rent: $2,023
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,198.89
Miami Beach, Florida
Median home list price: $495,583
Monthly median rent: $2,364
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,749.12
Georgia
Metro area used: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Milton, Georgia
Median home list price: $687,378
Monthly median rent: $1,661
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,598.36
Johns Creek, Georgia
Median home list price: $471,628
Monthly median rent: $1,735
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,850.58
Dunwoody, Georgia
Median home list price: $486,844
Monthly Median rent: $1,676
Combine cost of non-housing necessities: $19,407.12
Roswell, Georgia
Median home list price: $462,584
Monthly median rent: $1,662
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,486.89
Alpharetta, Georgia
Median home list price: $503,652
Monthly median rent: $1,598
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,345.59
Hawaii
Metro area used: Urban Honolulu
Kailua, Hawaii
Median home list price: $1,125,422
Monthly median rent: $2,777
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,227.08
Ewa Beach, Hawaii
Median home list price: $642,056
Monthly median rent: $2,309
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $26,252.98
Kapolei, Hawaii
Median home list price: $625,097
Monthly median rent: $2,385
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,644.91
Idaho
Metro area used: Boise
Eagle, Idaho
Median home list price: $553,197
Monthly median rent: $1,580
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $16,946.30
Kuna, Idaho
Median home list price: $292,398
Monthly median rent: $1,383
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,267.59
Illinois
Metro area used: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
River Forest, Illinois
Median home list price: $656,708
Monthly median rent: $1,832
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,900.96
Northbrook, Illinois
Median home list price: $535,739
Monthly median rent: $2,138
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,761.01
Western Springs, Illinois
Median home list price: $629,606
Monthly median rent: $1,747
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,886.48
Glenview, Illinois
Median home list price: $517,644
Monthly median rent: $2,046
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,833.40
Elmhurst, Illinois
Median home list price: $515,956
Monthly median rent: $1,857
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,718.39
Indiana
Metro area used: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson
Zionsville, Indiana
Median home list price: $481,144
Monthly median rent: $1,526
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,094.97
Carmel, Indiana
Median home list price: $434,398
Monthly median rent: $1,585
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $16,866.15
Avon, Indiana
Median home list price: $263,038
Monthly median rent: $1,303
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,564.98
Fishers, Indiana
Median home list price: $331,169
Monthly median rent: $1,447
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,105.24
Brownsburg, Indiana
Median home list price: $253,827
Monthly median rent: $1,352
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,425.03
Iowa
Metro area used: Des Moines-West Des Moines
Clive, Iowa
Median home list price: $346,429
Monthly median rent: $1,245
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,202.33
Waukee, Iowa
Median home list price: $283,642
Monthly median rent: $1,325
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,484.88
Norwalk, Iowa
Median home list price: $274,358
Monthly median rent: $1,173
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,555.16
Note: Norwalk, Iowa, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.
Kansas
Metro area used: Wichita
Andover, Kansas
Median home list price: $262,042
Monthly median rent: $1,195
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,539.61
Kentucky
Metro areas used: Louisville/Jefferson County and Lexington-Fayette
Mount Washington, Kentucky
Median home list price: $226,524
Monthly median rent: $1,125
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,485.76
Nicholasville, Kentucky
Median home list price: $257,864
Monthly median rent: $1,063
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,284.27
Shepherdsville, Kentucky
Median home list price: $203,371
Monthly median rent: $1,204
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,904.59
Louisiana
Metro area used: Baton Rouge and New Orleans-Metairie
Prairieville, Louisiana
Median home list price: $280,281
Monthly median rent: $1,511
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,584.41
Belle Chasse, Louisiana
Median home list price: $322,306
Monthly median rent: $1,221
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,682.10
Mandeville, Louisiana
Median home list price: $308,650
Monthly median rent: $1,447
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,177.85
Zachary, Louisiana
Median home list price: $265,450
Monthly median rent: $1,177
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,570.51
Gonzales, Louisiana
Median home list price: $245,994
Monthly median rent: $1,409
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,000.07
Maine
Metro area used: Portland-South Portland
South Portland, Maine
Median home list price: $324,094
Monthly median rent: $1,830
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,767.11
Saco, Maine
Median home list price: $360,775
Monthly median rent: $1,458
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,060.36
Note: Saco, Maine, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.
Maryland
Metro area used: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria
Bethesda, Maryland
Median home list price: $1,226,778
Monthly median rent: $2,575
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,263.24
Potomac, Maryland
Median home list price: $1,265,044
Monthly median rent: $2,308
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,396.38
Clarksburg, Maryland
Median home list price: $488,230
Monthly median rent: $2,040
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,689.47
Rockville Maryland
Median home list price: $539,932
Monthly median rent: $2,043
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,381.91
Olney, Maryland
Median home list price: $502,561
Monthly median rent: $1,903
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,699.95
Massachusetts
Metro area used: Boston-Cambridge-Newton
Wellesley, Massachusetts
Median home list price: $1,753,056
Monthly median rent: $3,507
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,179.22
Brookline, Massachusetts
Median home list price: $1,145,878
Monthly median rent: $3,328
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,784.63
Needham, Massachusetts
Median home list price: $1,197,222
Monthly median rent: $3,159
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,347.50
Lexington, Massachusetts
Median home list price: $1,335,939
Monthly median rent: $2,807
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,831.53
Milton, Massachusetts
Median home list price: $753,022
Monthly median rent: $2,687
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,605.97
Michigan
Metro area used: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn
Birmingham, Michigan
Median home list price: $719,744
Monthly median rent: $2,115
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,085.53
Rochester, Michigan
Median home list price: $411,161
Monthly median rent: $1,631
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,893.77
Novi, Michigan
Median home list price: $424,329
Monthly median rent: $1,431
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,695.99
South Lyon, Michigan
Median home list price: $400,236
Monthly median rent: $1,463
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,783.25
Troy, Michigan
Median home list price: $341,039
Monthly median rent: $1,717
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,548.83
Minnesota
Metro area used: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
Edina, Minnesota
Median home list price: $664,678
Monthly median rent: $1,662
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,080.89
Ham Lake, Minnesota
Median home list price: $432,544
Monthly median rent: $1,637
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,060.13
Chanhassen, Minnesota
Median home list price: $473,952
Monthly median rent: $1,870
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,063.47
Hugo, Minnesota
Median home list price: $359,212
Monthly median rent: $1,735
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,859.76
Andover, Minnesota
Median home list price: $367,442
Monthly median rent: $1,657
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,845.26
Mississippi
Metro area used: Jackson
Madison, Mississippi
Median home list price: $347,967
Monthly median rent: $1,649
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,759.28
Ridgeland, Mississippi
Median home list price: $304,583
Monthly median rent: $1,307
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,445.59
Canton, Mississippi
Median home list price: $226,956
Monthly median rent: $1,391
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,759.92
Missouri
Metro area used: St. Louis
Wildwood, Missouri
Median home list price: $455,583
Monthly median rent: $1,334
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,182.30
Chesterfield, Missouri
Median home list price: $458,772
Monthly median rent: $1,498
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,675.02
Dardenne Prairie, Missouri
Median home list price: $336,183
Monthly median rent: $1,538
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,024.52
Ballwin, Missouri
Median home list price: $330,178
Monthly median rent: $1,385
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,914.26
Kirkwood, Missouri
Median home list price: $399,106
Monthly median rent: $1,366
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,594.40
Montana
Metro area used: Billings
Red Lodge, Montana
Median home list price: $291,800
Monthly median rent: $1,272
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,292.95
Nebraska
Metro area used: Omaha-Council Bluffs
Papillion, Nebraska
Median home list price: $347,890
Monthly median rent: $1,202
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,873.46
Nevada
Metro area used: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise
Boulder City, Nevada
Median home list price: $362,765
Monthly median rent: $1,437
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,766.21
Note: Boulder City, Nevada, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.
New Hampshire
Metro area used: Manchester-Nashua
Hudson, New Hampshire
Median home list price: $325,811
Monthly median rent: $1,680
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,225.69
New Jersey
Metro area used: New York-Newark-Jersey City
Short Hills, New Jersey
Median home list price: $1,631,833
Monthly median rent: $2,523
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,819.32
Franklin Lakes, New Jersey
Median home list price: $1,194,000
Monthly median rent: $2,656
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,069.15
Hoboken, New Jersey
Median home list price: $790,555
Monthly median rent: $2,619
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,836.52
Summit, New Jersey
Median home list price: $1,079,591
Monthly median rent: $2,466
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,734.47
Ridgewood, New Jersey
Median home list price: $886,006
Monthly median rent: $2,398
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,563.78
New Mexico
Metro area used: Albuquerque
Rio Rancho, New Mexico
Median home list price: $240,687
Monthly median rent: $1,249
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,277.95
Note: Rio Rancho, New Mexico, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.
New York
Metro area used: New York-Newark-Jersey City
Rye, New York
Median home list price: $2,027,333
Monthly median rent: $2,673
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,269.49
Great Neck, New York
Median home list price: $1,162,278
Monthly median rent: $3,197
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,001.83
Jericho, New York
Median home list price: $930,092
Monthly median rent: $3,243
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,093.53
Port Washington, New York
Median home list price: $932,938
Monthly median rent: $2,980
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,358.96
Woodmere, New York
Median home list price: $761,556
Monthly median rent: $3,129
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,489.26
North Carolina
Metro area used: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia
Weddington, North Carolina
Median home list price: $639,280
Monthly median rent: $2,410
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,854
Waxhaw, North Carolina
Median home list price: $355,964
Monthly median rent: $1,454
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,727.10
Davidson, North Carolina
Median home list price: $451,317
Monthly median rent: $1,500
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,860.80
Cornelius, North Carolina
Median home list price: $379,922
Monthly median rent: $1,401
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,188.41
Indian Trail, North Carolina
Median home list price: $295,379
Monthly median rent: $1,421
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,606.45
North Dakota
Metro area used: Fargo
West Fargo, North Dakota
Median home list price: $246,315
Monthly median rent: $969
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $16,245.72
Note: West Fargo, North Dakota, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.
Ohio
Metro areas used: Cincinnati and Columbus
New Albany, Ohio
Median home list price: $645,405
Monthly median rent: $1,593
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,503
Powell, Ohio
Median home list price: $426,763
Monthly median rent: $1,829
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,794.27
Upper Arlington, Ohio
Median home list price: $444,344
Monthly median rent: $1,919
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,331.79
Dublin, Ohio
Median home list price: $456,917
Monthly median rent: $1,751
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,497.93
Mason, Ohio
Median home list price: $436,616
Monthly median rent: $1,490
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,704.86
Oklahoma
Metro areas used: Oklahoma City and Tulsa
Edmond, Oklahoma
Median home list price: $298,948
Monthly median rent: $1,082
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,023
Choctaw, Oklahoma
Median home list price: $290,169
Monthly median rent: $925
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,514.07
Yukon, Oklahoma
Median home list price: $210,830
Monthly median rent: $1,155
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,140.34
Mustang, Oklahoma
Median home list price: $220,911
Monthly median rent: $1,081
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,221.43
Bixby, Oklahoma
Median home list price: $266,660
Monthly median rent: $1,039
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,820.58
Oregon
Metro area used: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro
Lake Oswego, Oregon
Median home list price: $762,500
Monthly median rent: $1,918
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,781.58
Damascus, Oregon
Median home list price: $497,164
Monthly median rent: $2,340
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,486.18
Happy Valley, Oregon
Median home list price: $568,692
Monthly median rent: $1,718
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,319.48
West Linn, Oregon
Median home list price: $623,017
Monthly median rent: $1,781
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,875.49
Oregon City, Oregon
Median home list price: $492,161
Monthly median rent: $1,632
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,097.49
Pennsylvania
Metro area used: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
West Chester, Pennsylvania
Median home list price: $461,478
Monthly median rent: $1,864
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,445.98
Ardmore, Pennsylvania
Median home list price: $338,400
Monthly median rent: $1,939
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,678.26
Horsham, Pennsylvania
Median home list price: $426,967
Monthly median rent: $1,530
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,427.22
King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
Median home list price: $353,261
Monthly median rent: $1,763
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,229.36
Phoenixville, Pennsylvania
Median home list price: $267,978
Monthly median rent: $1,670
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,814.42
Rhode Island
Metro area used: Providence-Warwick
Newport, Rhode Island
Median home list price: $589,322
Monthly median rent: $2,188
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,347.29
Cranston, Rhode Island
Median home list price: $273,272
Monthly median rent: $1,370
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,213.23
Warwick, Rhode Island
Median home list price: $247,407
Monthly median rent: $1,505
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,111
South Carolina
Metro area used: Charleston-North Charleston
Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
Median home list price: $505,439
Monthly median rent: $1,860
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,328.50
Summerville, South Carolina
Median home list price: $271,391
Monthly median rent: $1,322
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,051.20
Hanahan, South Carolina
Median home list price: $281,600
Monthly median rent: $1,474
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,453.65
Note: Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.
South Dakota
Metro area used: Rapid City
Box Elder, South Dakota
Median home list price: $231,685
Monthly median rent: $1,026
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,631.36
Tennessee
Metro areas used: Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin and Memphis
Brentwood, Tennessee
Median home list price: $799,188
Monthly median rent: $2,259
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,657.69
Germantown, Tennessee
Median home list price: $407,944
Monthly median rent: $2,109
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,329.88
Franklin, Tennessee
Median home list price: $574,712
Monthly median rent: $1,775
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,686.33
Lakeland, Tennessee
Median home list price: $376,338
Monthly median rent: $1,359
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,764.62
Mount Juliet, Tennessee
Median home list price: $399,752
Monthly median rent: $1,641
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,225.03
Note: Germantown, Tennessee, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.
Texas
Metro areas used: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Austin-Round Rock
University Park, Texas
Median home list price: $1,626,889
Monthly median rent: $2,804
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,676.70
Bellaire, Texas
Median home list price: $884,460
Monthly median rent: $1,777
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,912.72
Colleyville, Texas
Median home list price: $687,428
Monthly median rent: $1,734
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,411.32
Lakeway, Texas
Median home list price: $527,151
Monthly median rent: $1,996
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,491.19
Forney, Texas
Median home list price: $279,452
Monthly median rent: $1,574
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,827.15
Utah
Metro area used: Salt Lake City
Holladay, Utah
Median home list price: $632,588
Monthly median rent: $1,770
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,852.38
Draper, Utah
Median home list price: $594,053
Monthly median rent: $1,701
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,308.01
Cottonwood Heights, Utah
Median home list price: $564,506
Monthly median rent: $1,680
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,006.81
South Jordan, Utah
Median home list price: $411,334
Monthly median rent: $1,610
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,414.90
Riverton, Utah
Median home list price: $406,176
Monthly median rent: $1,619
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,341.79
Vermont
Metro area used: Burlington-South Burlington
South Burlington, Vermont
Median home list price: $405,496
Monthly median rent: $1,896
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,080.47
Note: South Burlington, Vermont, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.
Virginia
Metro areas used: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News and Richmond
Poquoson, Virginia
Median home list price: $391,555
Monthly median rent: $1,511
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,007.33
Suffolk, Virginia
Median home list price: $286,341
Monthly median rent: $1,369
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,636.36
Glen Allen, Virginia
Median home list price: $406,053
Monthly median rent: $1,498
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,194.13
Note: Poquoson, Virginia, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.
Washington
Metro area used: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue
Mercer Island, Washington
Median home list price: $1,854,078
Monthly median rent: $2,540
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,489.54
Sammamish, Washington
Median home list price: $1,087,109
Monthly median rent: $2,537
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,062.65
Newcastle, Washington
Median home list price: $898,426
Monthly median rent: $2,522
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,786.14
Snoqualmie, Washington
Median home list price: $676,797
Monthly median rent: $2,213
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,421.37
Redmond, Washington
Median home list price: $861,317
Monthly median rent: $2,360
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,318.49
West Virginia
Metro area used: Huntington-Ashland
Hurricane, West Virginia
Median home list price: $239,878
Monthly median rent: $987
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,272.96
Note: Hurricane, West Virginia, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.
Wisconsin
Metro area used: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis
Muskego, Wisconsin
Median home list price: $393,861
Monthly median rent: $1,544
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,885.48
Brookfield, Wisconsin
Median home list price: $358,211
Monthly median rent: $1,823
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,497.58
Oconomowoc, Wisconsin
Median home list price: $376,150
Monthly median rent: $1,648
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,559.60
Shorewood, Wisconsin
Median home list price: $387,456
Monthly median rent: $1,247
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,709.54
New Berlin, Wisconsin
Median home list price: $286,906
Monthly median rent: $1,548
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,639.75
Wyoming
Metro area used: Rock Springs
Green River, Wyoming
Median home list price: $225,367
Monthly median rent: $1,016
Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,128.34
Note: Green River, Wyoming, also made GOBankingRates’ list of Best Suburbs in Every State.
Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the largest Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) in each state by evaluating cities within the MSA with populations less than 100,000 (“suburbs”) along the following criteria: (1) median home list price, sourced from Zillow’s 2019 Housing Data, (2) median rent, sourced from Zillow’s September 2019 index, and (3) annual cost of living expenditures, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2017-2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indices sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. All factors were scored, summed up and then ranked from best to worst for each major MSA in all 50 states to quantify the most expensive suburbs in each state. Factor one was weighted 1.5 times in final calculations. The list of cities came from GOBankingRates’ “Every State’s Best Suburb” study from August 2019 which sourced its cities from U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey. Suburbs must have been within 45 miles driving distance of the principal city, per Google Maps. Factors one and two were compiled and are up to date as of Nov. 6, 2019, and factor three was compiled and up to date as of July 26, 2019.
Photo disclaimer: Images used are representational of the overall areas mentioned, but may not reflect the actual suburbs listed.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State