The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State

The best suburbs in America have a combination of appealing characteristics: nice homes, low crime rates and great amenities. Of course, these desirable features come with a price tag — in some cases, an exorbitant one.

To find the best suburbs in every state, GOBankingRates conducted a comprehensive study analyzing the cost of living, quality of schools and safety in suburban areas surrounding the biggest cities across the country. Factors in this study included:

Median home list price and median monthly rent, sourced from Zillow’s May 2019 index

Annual cost of groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2017-18 Consumer Expenditure Survey

Quality of school districts, sourced from Niche

Violent and property crime rates per 1,000 residents, sourced from Neighborhood Scout

The best suburbs in the study are all cities with fewer than 100,000 residents and are located within a 45-mile drive of the principal city. These suburban communities tend to be wealthier, better-educated and healthier in comparison to their inner-city and rural counterparts.

Some of the results of the study are not surprising. Most of the states with the most expensive rents are easy to guess: California, Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut and Hawaii. These same states also rank highly in terms of median home list price. However, one state, Texas, also has some of the most expensive rents and median home prices in America, in its University Park suburb.

When it comes to the combined annual cost of non-housing necessities, many of the usual suspects also appear on the list, including Hawaii, New York and California. However, some New Jersey and Maryland suburbs also have high costs of living.

Although the costs in some of these suburbs are off the charts, there are still plenty of “expensive” suburbs that are quite affordable. If you want to live in Cabot, Arkansas, the state’s second-most expensive suburb, you can buy a median-priced home for just $176,122, or rent a median-priced apartment for just $864. That’s hardly expensive by the standards of most of the cities on this list, but it means that you can live quite well in Cabot for an affordable price.

Here’s a look at some of the characteristics of the most expensive suburbs in America on a state-by-state basis. For each state, suburbs are ranked in order from most expensive to least expensive.

Last updated: March 22, 2021

Alabama Birmingham

Alabama

Metro area used: Birmingham-Hoover

Mountain Brook, Alabama Median home list price: $626,917

Monthly median rent: $2,008

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,614.78 Chelsea, Alabama Median home list price: $283,961

Monthly median rent: $1,421

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,161.77 Vestavia Hills, Alabama Median home list price: $459,131

Monthly median rent: $1,380

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,906.55 Hoover, Alabama Median home list price: $394,756

Monthly median rent: $1,217

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,175.94 Helena, Alabama Median home list price: $305,639

Monthly median rent: $1,157

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,706.53

Anchorage-Alaska

Alaska

Metro area used: Anchorage

Palmer, Alaska Median home list price: $307,923

Monthly median rent: $1,339

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,496.63

Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

Arkansas

Metro area used: Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway

Maumelle, Arkansas Median home list price: $230,417

Monthly median rent: $889

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $9,820.26 Cabot, Arkansas Median home list price: $176,122

Monthly median rent: $864

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $10,283.77 Bryant, Arkansas Median home list price: $189,350

Monthly median rent: $1,101

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $9,786.09

Pink sky behind one of the tallest fountains in the world in Fountain Hills, AZ with Fire Rock and Four Peaks in the background - Image.

Arizona

Metro areas used: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale and Tucson

Fountain Hills, Arizona Median home list price: $490,241

Monthly median rent: $1,720

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,606.99 Queen Creek, Arizona Median home list price: $325,199

Monthly median rent: $1,468

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,053.04 Gold Canyon, Arizona Median home list price: $341,765

Monthly median rent: $1,547

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,287.27 Goodyear, Arizona Median home list price: $313,767

Monthly median rent: $1,325

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,961.92 Oro Valley, Arizona Median home list price: $352,997

Monthly median rent: $1,502

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,292.42

Malibu Beach coastline in California with the blue Pacific Ocean with waves coming in and beach with houses and palm tree's in background - Image.

California

Metro areas used: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim and San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

Malibu, California Median home list price: $3,434,000

Monthly median rent: $4,989

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,056.93 San Marino, California Median home list price: $2,788,494

Monthly median rent: $5,129

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,272.27 Saratoga, California Median home list price: $2,702,533

Monthly median rent: $4,237

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,471.34 Manhattan Beach, California Median home list price: $2,741,944

Monthly median rent: $4,670

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,842.88 Palos Verdes Estates, California Median home list price: $2,364,722

Monthly median rent: $3,715

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,516.47

Castle Rock Colorado

Colorado

Metro area used: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Lone Tree, Colorado Median home list price: $810,044

Monthly median rent: $2,188

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,911.08 Parker, Colorado Median home list price: $509,605

Monthly median rent: $2,016

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,422.09 Castle Rock, Colorado Median home list price: $485,854

Monthly median rent: $2,019

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,395.27 Broomfield, Colorado Median home list price: $620,261

Monthly median rent: $2,031

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,655.40 Golden, Colorado Median home list price: $509,689

Monthly median rent: $1,884

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,404.45

Greenwich, CT, USA October 27, 2013 A sailboat is moored just off shore of a Luxury Waterfront Home in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Connecticut

Metro area used: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Greenwich, Connecticut Median home list price: $2,259,444

Monthly median rent: $3,137

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,894.97 Darien, Connecticut Median home list price: $1,553,944

Monthly median rent: $2,662

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,713.46 Westport, Connecticut Median home list price: $1,310,667

Monthly median rent: $2,463

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,531.95

Wilmington Delaware

Delaware

Metro area used: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Hockessin, Delaware Median home list price: $439,317

Monthly median rent: $1,690

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,709.34 Townsend, Delaware Median home list price: $333,672

Monthly median rent: $1,510

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,411.95 Middletown, Delaware Median home list price: $362,016

Monthly median rent: $1,326

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,385.07

Ocean Drive night in Miami Beach.

Florida

Metro area used: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

Sunny Isles Beach, Florida Median home list price: $838,465

Monthly median rent: $2,623

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,277.93 Coral Gables, Florida Median home list price: $931,571

Monthly median rent: $2,465

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,738.91 Parkland, Florida Median home list price: $704,999

Monthly median rent: $2,119

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,902.32 South Miami, Florida Median home list price: $593,806

Monthly median rent: $2,023

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,198.89 Miami Beach, Florida Median home list price: $495,583

Monthly median rent: $2,364

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,749.12

Houses and cars against the midtown.

Georgia

Metro area used: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell

Milton, Georgia Median home list price: $687,378

Monthly median rent: $1,661

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,598.36 Johns Creek, Georgia Median home list price: $471,628

Monthly median rent: $1,735

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,850.58 Dunwoody, Georgia Median home list price: $486,844

Monthly Median rent: $1,676

Combine cost of non-housing necessities: $19,407.12 Roswell, Georgia Median home list price: $462,584

Monthly median rent: $1,662

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,486.89 Alpharetta, Georgia Median home list price: $503,652

Monthly median rent: $1,598

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,345.59

Kailua, Hawaii

Hawaii

Metro area used: Urban Honolulu

Kailua, Hawaii Median home list price: $1,125,422

Monthly median rent: $2,777

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $23,227.08 Ewa Beach, Hawaii Median home list price: $642,056

Monthly median rent: $2,309

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $26,252.98 Kapolei, Hawaii Median home list price: $625,097

Monthly median rent: $2,385

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $25,644.91

Deer Creek in Hailey Idaho

Idaho

Metro area used: Boise

Eagle, Idaho Median home list price: $553,197

Monthly median rent: $1,580

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $16,946.30 Kuna, Idaho Median home list price: $292,398

Monthly median rent: $1,383

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,267.59

Northbrook Illinois neighborhood

Illinois

Metro area used: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

River Forest, Illinois Median home list price: $656,708

Monthly median rent: $1,832

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,900.96 Northbrook, Illinois Median home list price: $535,739

Monthly median rent: $2,138

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,761.01 Western Springs, Illinois Median home list price: $629,606

Monthly median rent: $1,747

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,886.48 Glenview, Illinois Median home list price: $517,644

Monthly median rent: $2,046

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,833.40 Elmhurst, Illinois Median home list price: $515,956

Monthly median rent: $1,857

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,718.39

Bell tower and lake at Coxhall Garden in Carmel Indiana at sunset after snow in the winter of 2019 - Image.

Indiana

Metro area used: Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson

Zionsville, Indiana Median home list price: $481,144

Monthly median rent: $1,526

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,094.97 Carmel, Indiana Median home list price: $434,398

Monthly median rent: $1,585

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $16,866.15 Avon, Indiana Median home list price: $263,038

Monthly median rent: $1,303

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,564.98 Fishers, Indiana Median home list price: $331,169

Monthly median rent: $1,447

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,105.24 Brownsburg, Indiana Median home list price: $253,827

Monthly median rent: $1,352

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,425.03

Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.

Iowa

Metro area used: Des Moines-West Des Moines

Clive, Iowa Median home list price: $346,429

Monthly median rent: $1,245

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,202.33 Waukee, Iowa Median home list price: $283,642

Monthly median rent: $1,325

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,484.88 Norwalk, Iowa Median home list price: $274,358

Monthly median rent: $1,173

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,555.16

Wichita, Kansas, USA - Augusst 31, 2018: The confluence of the Arkansas and Little Arkansas River at the Keeper of the Plains near downtown Wichita at dawn.

Kansas

Metro area used: Wichita

Andover, Kansas Median home list price: $262,042

Monthly median rent: $1,195

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,539.61

Just outside Nicholasville, Kentucky these horse find a few sweet blades of grass in their pasture.

Kentucky

Metro areas used: Louisville/Jefferson County and Lexington-Fayette

Mount Washington, Kentucky Median home list price: $226,524

Monthly median rent: $1,125

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,485.76 Nicholasville, Kentucky Median home list price: $257,864

Monthly median rent: $1,063

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,284.27 Shepherdsville, Kentucky Median home list price: $203,371

Monthly median rent: $1,204

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,904.59

Aerial photo Downtown Baton Rouge Louisiana USA.

Louisiana

Metro area used: Baton Rouge and New Orleans-Metairie

Prairieville, Louisiana Median home list price: $280,281

Monthly median rent: $1,511

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,584.41 Belle Chasse, Louisiana Median home list price: $322,306

Monthly median rent: $1,221

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,682.10 Mandeville, Louisiana Median home list price: $308,650

Monthly median rent: $1,447

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,177.85 Zachary, Louisiana Median home list price: $265,450

Monthly median rent: $1,177

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,570.51 Gonzales, Louisiana Median home list price: $245,994

Monthly median rent: $1,409

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,000.07

Casco Bay Bridge spans Fore River connecting South Portland and Portland in Maine.

Maine

Metro area used: Portland-South Portland

South Portland, Maine Median home list price: $324,094

Monthly median rent: $1,830

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,767.11 Saco, Maine Median home list price: $360,775

Monthly median rent: $1,458

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,060.36

Maryland-Chevy-Chase

Maryland

Metro area used: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Bethesda, Maryland Median home list price: $1,226,778

Monthly median rent: $2,575

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,263.24 Potomac, Maryland Median home list price: $1,265,044

Monthly median rent: $2,308

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,396.38 Clarksburg, Maryland Median home list price: $488,230

Monthly median rent: $2,040

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,689.47 Rockville Maryland Median home list price: $539,932

Monthly median rent: $2,043

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,381.91 Olney, Maryland Median home list price: $502,561

Monthly median rent: $1,903

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,699.95

Town Hall and Historic building aerial view in Needham, Massachusetts, USA.

Massachusetts

Metro area used: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Wellesley, Massachusetts Median home list price: $1,753,056

Monthly median rent: $3,507

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,179.22 Brookline, Massachusetts Median home list price: $1,145,878

Monthly median rent: $3,328

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,784.63 Needham, Massachusetts Median home list price: $1,197,222

Monthly median rent: $3,159

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,347.50 Lexington, Massachusetts Median home list price: $1,335,939

Monthly median rent: $2,807

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,831.53 Milton, Massachusetts Median home list price: $753,022

Monthly median rent: $2,687

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,605.97

Rochester, Michigan, USA - January 1, 2012: The quaint downtown of Rochester, Michigan all lit up with colorful lights for the holidays.

Michigan

Metro area used: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn

Birmingham, Michigan Median home list price: $719,744

Monthly median rent: $2,115

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,085.53 Rochester, Michigan Median home list price: $411,161

Monthly median rent: $1,631

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,893.77 Novi, Michigan Median home list price: $424,329

Monthly median rent: $1,431

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,695.99 South Lyon, Michigan Median home list price: $400,236

Monthly median rent: $1,463

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,783.25 Troy, Michigan Median home list price: $341,039

Monthly median rent: $1,717

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,548.83

Edina--Minnesota

Minnesota

Metro area used: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

Edina, Minnesota Median home list price: $664,678

Monthly median rent: $1,662

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,080.89 Ham Lake, Minnesota Median home list price: $432,544

Monthly median rent: $1,637

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,060.13 Chanhassen, Minnesota Median home list price: $473,952

Monthly median rent: $1,870

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,063.47 Hugo, Minnesota Median home list price: $359,212

Monthly median rent: $1,735

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,859.76 Andover, Minnesota Median home list price: $367,442

Monthly median rent: $1,657

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,845.26

Madison Mississippi

Mississippi

Metro area used: Jackson

Madison, Mississippi Median home list price: $347,967

Monthly median rent: $1,649

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,759.28 Ridgeland, Mississippi Median home list price: $304,583

Monthly median rent: $1,307

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,445.59 Canton, Mississippi Median home list price: $226,956

Monthly median rent: $1,391

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,759.92

The city of St. Louis

Missouri

Metro area used: St. Louis

Wildwood, Missouri Median home list price: $455,583

Monthly median rent: $1,334

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,182.30 Chesterfield, Missouri Median home list price: $458,772

Monthly median rent: $1,498

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,675.02 Dardenne Prairie, Missouri Median home list price: $336,183

Monthly median rent: $1,538

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,024.52 Ballwin, Missouri Median home list price: $330,178

Monthly median rent: $1,385

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,914.26 Kirkwood, Missouri Median home list price: $399,106

Monthly median rent: $1,366

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,594.40

Red Lodge, Montana, USA.

Montana

Metro area used: Billings

Red Lodge, Montana Median home list price: $291,800

Monthly median rent: $1,272

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,292.95

Papillion, NE / USA - October 5, 2019: University of Nebraska Husker college football fan fishing with large Husker flag and Husker jersey.

Nebraska

Metro area used: Omaha-Council Bluffs

Papillion, Nebraska Median home list price: $347,890

Monthly median rent: $1,202

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,873.46

Nevada-Boulder-City

Nevada

Metro area used: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise

Boulder City, Nevada Median home list price: $362,765

Monthly median rent: $1,437

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,766.21

Tranquil nature scene in Benson Park, Hudson, New Hampshire, USA - Image.

New Hampshire

Metro area used: Manchester-Nashua

Hudson, New Hampshire Median home list price: $325,811

Monthly median rent: $1,680

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,225.69

Summit, NJ, USA April 20, 2007 Daffodils Proliferate at the Reeves reed Arboretum, a Public Garden in Summit, New Jersey - Image.

New Jersey

Metro area used: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Short Hills, New Jersey Median home list price: $1,631,833

Monthly median rent: $2,523

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,819.32 Franklin Lakes, New Jersey Median home list price: $1,194,000

Monthly median rent: $2,656

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,069.15 Hoboken, New Jersey Median home list price: $790,555

Monthly median rent: $2,619

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,836.52 Summit, New Jersey Median home list price: $1,079,591

Monthly median rent: $2,466

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,734.47 Ridgewood, New Jersey Median home list price: $886,006

Monthly median rent: $2,398

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $22,563.78

View of Sandia Mountain with the expanding sprawl of Albuquerque's suburb of Rio Rancho in the foreground.

New Mexico

Metro area used: Albuquerque

Rio Rancho, New Mexico Median home list price: $240,687

Monthly median rent: $1,249

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,277.95

Rye, New York - March 14, 2019: People enjoying sunset at Rye Playland in Rye, New York - Image.

New York

Metro area used: New York-Newark-Jersey City

Rye, New York Median home list price: $2,027,333

Monthly median rent: $2,673

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $21,269.49 Great Neck, New York Median home list price: $1,162,278

Monthly median rent: $3,197

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,001.83 Jericho, New York Median home list price: $930,092

Monthly median rent: $3,243

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,093.53 Port Washington, New York Median home list price: $932,938

Monthly median rent: $2,980

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,358.96 Woodmere, New York Median home list price: $761,556

Monthly median rent: $3,129

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $24,489.26

Pond at Roosevelt Wilson Park, in Davidson, North Carolina.

North Carolina

Metro area used: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

Weddington, North Carolina Median home list price: $639,280

Monthly median rent: $2,410

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,854 Waxhaw, North Carolina Median home list price: $355,964

Monthly median rent: $1,454

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,727.10 Davidson, North Carolina Median home list price: $451,317

Monthly median rent: $1,500

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,860.80 Cornelius, North Carolina Median home list price: $379,922

Monthly median rent: $1,401

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,188.41 Indian Trail, North Carolina Median home list price: $295,379

Monthly median rent: $1,421

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,606.45

Fargo is a the largest City in North Dakota on the Red River.

North Dakota

Metro area used: Fargo

West Fargo, North Dakota Median home list price: $246,315

Monthly median rent: $969

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $16,245.72

Roundabout in Dublin, Ohio - Image.

Ohio

Metro areas used: Cincinnati and Columbus

New Albany, Ohio Median home list price: $645,405

Monthly median rent: $1,593

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,503 Powell, Ohio Median home list price: $426,763

Monthly median rent: $1,829

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,794.27 Upper Arlington, Ohio Median home list price: $444,344

Monthly median rent: $1,919

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,331.79 Dublin, Ohio Median home list price: $456,917

Monthly median rent: $1,751

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,497.93 Mason, Ohio Median home list price: $436,616

Monthly median rent: $1,490

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,704.86

A Placid Summer's Day in Edmond, Oklahoma - Image.

Oklahoma

Metro areas used: Oklahoma City and Tulsa

Edmond, Oklahoma Median home list price: $298,948

Monthly median rent: $1,082

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,023 Choctaw, Oklahoma Median home list price: $290,169

Monthly median rent: $925

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,514.07 Yukon, Oklahoma Median home list price: $210,830

Monthly median rent: $1,155

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,140.34 Mustang, Oklahoma Median home list price: $220,911

Monthly median rent: $1,081

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,221.43 Bixby, Oklahoma Median home list price: $266,660

Monthly median rent: $1,039

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,820.58

Wealthy home owners enjoy their manshions with boat houses along the beautiful shores of Lake Oswego in Oregon.

Oregon

Metro area used: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Lake Oswego, Oregon Median home list price: $762,500

Monthly median rent: $1,918

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,781.58 Damascus, Oregon Median home list price: $497,164

Monthly median rent: $2,340

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,486.18 Happy Valley, Oregon Median home list price: $568,692

Monthly median rent: $1,718

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,319.48 West Linn, Oregon Median home list price: $623,017

Monthly median rent: $1,781

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,875.49 Oregon City, Oregon Median home list price: $492,161

Monthly median rent: $1,632

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,097.49

West Chester Pennsylvania aerial view

Pennsylvania

Metro area used: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

West Chester, Pennsylvania Median home list price: $461,478

Monthly median rent: $1,864

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,445.98 Ardmore, Pennsylvania Median home list price: $338,400

Monthly median rent: $1,939

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,678.26 Horsham, Pennsylvania Median home list price: $426,967

Monthly median rent: $1,530

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,427.22 King of Prussia, Pennsylvania Median home list price: $353,261

Monthly median rent: $1,763

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,229.36 Phoenixville, Pennsylvania Median home list price: $267,978

Monthly median rent: $1,670

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,814.42

Spectacular Sunset at Rhode Island Lighthouse, Point Judith lighthouse, near Narragansett, Rhode Island, USA.

Rhode Island

Metro area used: Providence-Warwick

Newport, Rhode Island Median home list price: $589,322

Monthly median rent: $2,188

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,347.29 Cranston, Rhode Island Median home list price: $273,272

Monthly median rent: $1,370

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,213.23 Warwick, Rhode Island Median home list price: $247,407

Monthly median rent: $1,505

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,111

Mount Pleasant South Carolina climate change

South Carolina

Metro area used: Charleston-North Charleston

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina Median home list price: $505,439

Monthly median rent: $1,860

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,328.50 Summerville, South Carolina Median home list price: $271,391

Monthly median rent: $1,322

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,051.20 Hanahan, South Carolina Median home list price: $281,600

Monthly median rent: $1,474

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,453.65

Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

Metro area used: Rapid City

Box Elder, South Dakota Median home list price: $231,685

Monthly median rent: $1,026

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,631.36

Please click my private lightbox links below for more images like this -- Thanks!.

Tennessee

Metro areas used: Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin and Memphis

Brentwood, Tennessee Median home list price: $799,188

Monthly median rent: $2,259

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,657.69 Germantown, Tennessee Median home list price: $407,944

Monthly median rent: $2,109

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,329.88 Franklin, Tennessee Median home list price: $574,712

Monthly median rent: $1,775

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,686.33 Lakeland, Tennessee Median home list price: $376,338

Monthly median rent: $1,359

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,764.62 Mount Juliet, Tennessee Median home list price: $399,752

Monthly median rent: $1,641

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,225.03

University Park City Hall Texas

Texas

Metro areas used: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Austin-Round Rock

University Park, Texas Median home list price: $1,626,889

Monthly median rent: $2,804

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,676.70 Bellaire, Texas Median home list price: $884,460

Monthly median rent: $1,777

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,912.72 Colleyville, Texas Median home list price: $687,428

Monthly median rent: $1,734

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,411.32 Lakeway, Texas Median home list price: $527,151

Monthly median rent: $1,996

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,491.19 Forney, Texas Median home list price: $279,452

Monthly median rent: $1,574

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $20,827.15

The Temple is the center of holy activities and life changing events for followers of the the Latter Day Saints religion.

Utah

Metro area used: Salt Lake City

Holladay, Utah Median home list price: $632,588

Monthly median rent: $1,770

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,852.38 Draper, Utah Median home list price: $594,053

Monthly median rent: $1,701

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,308.01 Cottonwood Heights, Utah Median home list price: $564,506

Monthly median rent: $1,680

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,006.81 South Jordan, Utah Median home list price: $411,334

Monthly median rent: $1,610

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,414.90 Riverton, Utah Median home list price: $406,176

Monthly median rent: $1,619

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,341.79

South Burlington Vermont.

Vermont

Metro area used: Burlington-South Burlington

South Burlington, Vermont Median home list price: $405,496

Monthly median rent: $1,896

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,080.47

Poquoson Virginia.

Virginia

Metro areas used: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News and Richmond

Poquoson, Virginia Median home list price: $391,555

Monthly median rent: $1,511

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,007.33 Suffolk, Virginia Median home list price: $286,341

Monthly median rent: $1,369

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,636.36 Glen Allen, Virginia Median home list price: $406,053

Monthly median rent: $1,498

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,194.13

Mercer Island Washington

Washington

Metro area used: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

Mercer Island, Washington Median home list price: $1,854,078

Monthly median rent: $2,540

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,489.54 Sammamish, Washington Median home list price: $1,087,109

Monthly median rent: $2,537

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,062.65 Newcastle, Washington Median home list price: $898,426

Monthly median rent: $2,522

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,786.14 Snoqualmie, Washington Median home list price: $676,797

Monthly median rent: $2,213

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,421.37 Redmond, Washington Median home list price: $861,317

Monthly median rent: $2,360

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,318.49

Hurricane West Virginia.

West Virginia

Metro area used: Huntington-Ashland

Hurricane, West Virginia Median home list price: $239,878

Monthly median rent: $987

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $17,272.96

Oconomowoc Wisconsin aerial view

Wisconsin

Metro area used: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis

Muskego, Wisconsin Median home list price: $393,861

Monthly median rent: $1,544

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,885.48 Brookfield, Wisconsin Median home list price: $358,211

Monthly median rent: $1,823

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,497.58 Oconomowoc, Wisconsin Median home list price: $376,150

Monthly median rent: $1,648

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,559.60 Shorewood, Wisconsin Median home list price: $387,456

Monthly median rent: $1,247

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,709.54 New Berlin, Wisconsin Median home list price: $286,906

Monthly median rent: $1,548

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $18,639.75

Green River Wyoming.

Wyoming

Metro area used: Rock Springs

Green River, Wyoming Median home list price: $225,367

Monthly median rent: $1,016

Combined cost of non-housing necessities: $19,128.34

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the largest Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) in each state by evaluating cities within the MSA with populations less than 100,000 (“suburbs”) along the following criteria: (1) median home list price, sourced from Zillow’s 2019 Housing Data, (2) median rent, sourced from Zillow’s September 2019 index, and (3) annual cost of living expenditures, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2017-2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indices sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. All factors were scored, summed up and then ranked from best to worst for each major MSA in all 50 states to quantify the most expensive suburbs in each state. Factor one was weighted 1.5 times in final calculations. The list of cities came from GOBankingRates’ “Every State’s Best Suburb” study from August 2019 which sourced its cities from U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey. Suburbs must have been within 45 miles driving distance of the principal city, per Google Maps. Factors one and two were compiled and are up to date as of Nov. 6, 2019, and factor three was compiled and up to date as of July 26, 2019.

Photo disclaimer: Images used are representational of the overall areas mentioned, but may not reflect the actual suburbs listed.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State