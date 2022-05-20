The most explosive moments from Johnny Depp's suit against Amber Heard in week 5
Johnny Depp’s defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard resumed May 16. Here are some key moments from the week.
Johnny Depp’s defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard resumed May 16. Here are some key moments from the week.
The actress, entrepreneur and mom of three has a refreshing take on healthful eating.
Austin Butler's performance in the forthcoming "Elvis" biopic is already getting an early bid for the 2023 Oscars race. On May 14, Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late rock 'n' roll icon and his ex-wife, Priscilla, raved on Twitter about Butler's portrayal of her father, which she notes is "nothing short of spectacular" (she viewed the movie twice).
Everything you need to know for the second round of the PGA Championship.
It's worth the money.
A day after a case was reported in Massachusetts, health officials in New York City reported a possible case of monkeypox Thursday evening.
"Conspiracy kooks feel emboldened by national figures like Carlson, whose zany theories go unchecked by the most popular news network in the country."
You could argue that Rickie Fowler has not lived up to his potential, but he's said he's still grinding, and enjoying the grind.
The legendary comedian's Toluca Lake home comes complete with a pool, outdoor terrace, and library
Teams not only want to sell every ticket to every game. They also want every ticket to be used, so that fans will spend too much money for food, drinks, parking, etc. For the first season with fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the venue experienced a surprisingly high no-show rate. Ben Fischer of [more]
Ukraine is ready to hand over to Russia the hundreds of bodies of Russian soldiers that is has been storing in refrigerated railway cars for three months, Ukraine's railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Facebook on May 19.
The remains of a Colorado mother have been recovered more than four years after she went missing, authorities announced Thursday. Rita Gutierrez-Garcia was 34 years old when she was last seen on March 18, 2018, at a bar celebrating Saint Patrick's Day. CBS Denver reports.
A new Methodist denomination announced its official launch before United Methodist Church delegates will vote on plan to split denomination.
Shakira attempted the 'Watch-It-Once' TikTok Challenge in burgundy Mugler mini dress and Amina Muaddi platform stiletto boots with 'Jimmy Fallon.'
"If you taught an abs masterclass I would take it!"
Johnny Depp's former agent said during Depp and Amber Heard's trial that Depp expected the agency to hand him $20 million.
Amber Heard has "most likely" been coached to make eye contact with the jury when answering questions from lawyers amid the defamation trial brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp, experts told Fox News Digital.
Actress Tia Mowry shared pictures on Instagram of her family celebrating Mother’s Day, and fans viewing the post dated for May 14, quickly noted the […]
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continued to open up about their IVF journey on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White just made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, which Nina's ex Glen Powell stars in.
We were shocked to hear that she isn't a huge fan of this decorating essential.