Most extensive damage inflicted on Ukrainian grain exports in Poland

On the night of 24-25 February in Poland, Ukrainian grain exports suffered the most extensive damage since the beginning of the farmer protests, with the attackers damaging 160 tonnes of Ukrainian grain.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine

Quote: "A new act of vandalism occurred on the night of 24-25 February, when Ukrainian agricultural products from eight gondola cars were scattered at the Kotomierz station. The cargo was in transit to the port of Gdansk, from which it was shipped to other countries around the world."

Details: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, stated that this is the fourth case of vandalism at Polish railway stations, as well as the fourth case of impunity and irresponsibility by Polish "farmers".

"The Ukrainian side carefully fulfils its obligations and, pursuant to agreements with the Polish government, does not export certain agricultural products to Poland. This is confirmed at the official level — no grain, maize, or rapeseeds remain there," Kubrakov said.

According to Polish media, the maize was carried in wagons. Local officials and police officers responded quickly to the scene. Currently, no information about the culprits or the motivations behind their actions is provided.

Before that, Ukrainian grain was spilled from trucks and railway cars near the Polish-Ukrainian border.

The first such case occured on 11 February, when Polish farmers protesting near the Ukrainian border spilled some grain from three Ukrainian lorries near the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint. Polish Agriculture Minister Czesław Siekierski then apologised to Ukraine for the grain-spilling incident.

Support UP or become our patron!