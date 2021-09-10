The most extreme weather in the world
In 1934, staff with the Mount Washington Observatory recorded a wind speed of 231 mph atop the summit, a world record at the time.
Two disturbances on either end of the Atlantic Basin have a high likelihood of forming into tropical depressions or storms in the next several days, while Hurricane Larry continues its unrelenting path north toward Newfoundland.
Super Typhoon Chanthu, which has maintained an extreme intensity for days, is slated to make a direct hit on Taiwan beginning Saturday, local time.Why it matters: The storm, which currently features maximum sustained winds of 165 mph, making it a fearsome Category 5, could cause significant damage as it moves across the highly populated island from south to north.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Super Typhoon Chanthu gained global attent
They're calling it the "season of shivers." 😱❄️
The blue flashes that lit up the night sky could have been another instance of earthquake lights, a phenomenon that has long baffled experts.
Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall in Wednesday evening in Florida's Panhandle, bringing strong wind and rain to the area.
After burning for nearly 60 days, the Dixie fire continues to exhibit active fire behavior, surging north as treacherous weather conditions move in.
Storm the weather dog was just hungry for some treats. The post Weatherman’s dog interrupts live forecast appeared first on In The Know.
There’s still time to prepare for hurricane-force winds in eastern Newfoundland before conditions quickly deteriorate on Friday evening.
Hurricane Olaf bore down on the Los Cabos resort region at the tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula Thursday as authorities closed ports, prepared temporary shelters and urged people to monitor public announcements. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the eye of Olaf was close to landfall at San Jose Del Cabo late Thursday night and hurricane conditions were spreading across the southern portion of Baja California Sur.
The storm left a trail of destruction, including significant flooding across the Southeast.
A tornado that hit Port Albert, Ontario, early Monday morning wasn’t unusual because of its size or its damage—but because of the strange time it touched down.
The rise in coyote-human encounters isn't fully understood.
The quest to make fusion power a reality recently took a massive step forward. The National Ignition Facility (NIF) at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory announced the results of an experiment with an unprecedented high fusion yield. A single laser shot initiated reactions that released 1.3 megajoules of fusion yield energy with signatures of propagating nuclear burn.
"Outside of your podcasts and Facebook staged videos I've not seen nor heard from you or your church staff," one critic wrote on Facebook.
This hack might make your morning joe taste even better.
Groundbreaking research by University College London has systematically assessed the energy consumptions of leading proof-of-stake networks and concluded not all PoS blockchains are created equal.
"We're right smack in the middle of wildfire peak season," Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said. The outlook for the rest of the year includes more heat and dryness.
Ursine invaders trash popular tourist destination on the California-Nevada border after evacuations Evacuees in South Lake Tahoe leave town with personal possessions in tow. Photograph: Gabrielle Canon/The Guardian After the Caldor fire forced 22,000 residents of South Lake Tahoe, California, to evacuate, bears in the region took it upon themselves to patrol the mostly empty area. With residents gone, garbage service suspended last week and fire burning through their habitat, bears dug through t
Jason Long, 39, was stable after a mother grizzly bear and her two cubs attacked him in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve, the National Park Service said.
SAINT-PAUL-LES-DURANCE, France (AP) — Teams working on two continents have marked similar milestones in their respective efforts to tap an energy source key to the fight against climate change: They’ve each produced very impressive magnets. On Thursday, scientists at the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor in southern France took delivery of the first part of a massive magnet so strong its American manufacturer claims it can lift an aircraft carrier. Almost 60 feet (nearly 20 meters) tall and 14 feet (more than four meters) in diameter when fully assembled, the magnet is a crucial component in the attempt by 35 nations to master nuclear fusion.