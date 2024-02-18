Most forgotten presidents: Rutherford Hayes, 3 other Ohioans make top 10 list, quiz shows

If basing it off of birthplace, Ohio has produced the second most U.S. presidents in history with seven, just behind Virginia's eight.

Some would even argue that Ohio should be tied for first since William Henry Harrison, a born Virginian, moved to the Buckeye State in the late 1700s and settled in North Bend, a village just outside of Cincinnati, before becoming the ninth U.S. president.

All in all, this sounds like something Ohioans could be proud of, right?

Well, in honor of Presidents Day this year, a recent quiz by BetVirgina.com revealed that four of Ohio's seven presidents rank in the top 10 of the most forgotten in history, with two even making it into the top 3.

More: 5 U.S. presidents who called Cincinnati home

The quiz was taken by nearly 14 million people who were asked if they could name the presidents of the United State of America. From that, the most forgotten presidents were determined by the percentage of quiz takers who got each president right, according to BetVirginia.com.

Here are the Ohio-born presidents who made the top 10:

No. 1: Rutherford B. Hayes

Topping the list of most forgotten presidents is Rutherford B. Hayes, who was born in Delaware, Ohio and elected as the 19th president, serving one term from 1877 to 1881.

Hayes was fittingly nicknamed "The Great Unknown" because he was elected president despite not being well known in the Republican Party at the time. He was also elected by the slightest of margins, losing the popular vote, but winning the Electoral College by one vote after a ruling by an Electoral Commission.

Prior to his presidential aspirations, Hayes moved to Cincinnati on Christmas Eve 1849 to practice law with the firm Corwin, Hayes & Rogers. There, he served as the city solicitor from 1858 to 1861, belonged to the Literary Club of Cincinnati and was president of the Cincinnati Athletic Club

When the Civil War broke out, Hayes enlisted in the 23rd Ohio Infantry alongside future president William McKinley. While in the army, he was elected to the House of Representatives and began his political career, which took him away from Cincinnati.

He was elected governor of Ohio, serving two consecutive terms from 1868 to 1872 and half of a third two-year term from 1876 to 1877 before his swearing-in as president.

No. 3: Warren G. Harding

Warren G. Harding, 29th president of the United States.

Warren G. Harding was the 29th president and was born near the community of Blooming Grove, Ohio. He was a member of the Republican Party and was in office from 1921 until his unexpected death in 1923.

Most historians believe his death was caused by a heart attack.

A number of his scandals came to light following Harding's death, including an extramarital affair and his involvement in Teapot Dome.

Prior to his presidential campaign, Harding served in the Ohio State Senate from 1900 to 1904, and was lieutenant governor for two years. He was defeated for governor in 1910, but was elected to the United States Senate in 1914 – the state's first direct election for that office.

Harding lived in rural Ohio all his life, except when political service took him elsewhere.

No. 9: James Garfield

James A. Garfield, circa 1880, served in the House of Representatives and was president in 1881.

Two Ohioans round out this top 10 list, with the No. 9 hole belonging to James Garfield, the 20th president of the United States and successor to Rutherford Hayes.

Garfield was born in Moreland Hills, Ohio and grew up in a log cabin built by his parents. Despite being born into poverty, he went on to become a lawyer, Civil War general and nine-term member in the United States House of Representatives.

To this day, the Republican is still the only member of the House to move directly to the White House when he was elected as president.

However, Garfield was only in office for about eight months – from March to September 1881 – before being assassinated by Charles J. Guiteau, who thought Garfield was going to destroy the Republican Party by scrapping the patronage system.

A statue was erected in downtown Cincinnati on the corner of Vine Street and Garfield Plaza in his honor.

No. 10: William McKinley

President William McKinley

William McKinley, the 25th president of the United States, was born in Niles, Ohio and slides into the final spot on this list. He was a member of the Republican Party and was in office from 1897 to 1901.

He is the third president in history to be assassinated while in office, having been shot on Sept. 6, 1901 by anarchist Leon Czolgosz. McKinley's gunshot wound was not initially fatal, but it became infected and he ended up dying eight days later on Sept. 14.

Eighteen years old at the start of the Civil War, McKinley enlisted in an Ohio regiment under the command of Hayes. He went on to be the last U.S. president to have served in the Civil War.

Upon his return to Ohio, he studied law, was admitted to the bar in 1867 and opened a law office in Canton.

Before his time as president, McKinley was a member in the House of Representatives for multiple terms and even became governor of Ohio in 1892.

As president, McKinley was most famous for annexing Puerto Rico, Guam, the Philippines and Hawaii, as well as leading a realignment that made Republicans largely dominant in the industrial states and nationwide for decades.

Who are the most forgotten presidents in U.S history?

Here is the full list of top 10 most forgotten presidents in U.S. history, according to BetVirginia.com:

1) Rutherford B. Hayes

2) Chester A. Arthur

3) Warren G. Harding

4) Franklin Pierce

5) Millard Fillmore

6) James Buchanan

7) Donald Trump

8) Zachary Taylor

9) James Garfield

10) William McKinley

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio is home to the most forgotten US presidents, according to quiz