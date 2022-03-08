These gas sippers are easy on the wallet

By Jeff S. Bartlett

Fuel economy is one of the most important factors to consider when buying a new car, because it has an impact on your weekly operating costs. This is especially a concern when with record-level gasoline prices that may continue to rise. But even when they’re down, they won’t stay that way forever.

Many cars sold today offer impressive fuel economy, especially in contrast to what you may be trading in. Below, we spotlight the most fuel-efficient cars based on Consumer Reports’ overall fuel-economy test results.

Measuring fuel economy is one of more than 50 tests we conduct on each car we purchase. Our fuel-economy numbers are derived from a precision flow meter and are rounded to the nearest mile per gallon. CR’s overall mileage results are calculated based on equal portions of city and highway driving.

This list starts with the most-efficient car, and it doesn’t include plug-in vehicles, like the Honda Clarity and Toyota Prius Prime. All of the cars are hybrids.

These featured models have our Green Choice designation, which highlights vehicles with the cleanest emissions. You can read more about Green Choice here.

Complete test results can be found by clicking through to the model pages. Note that not all of the models below are recommended vehicles.

2022 Honda Insight

2022 Toyota Prius

2022 Hyundai Ioniq

2022 Hyundai Elantra

2022 Toyota Corolla

2022 Honda Accord

2022 Toyota Camry

2022 Hyundai Sonata

2022 Kia Niro

2022 Toyota Avalon

Is an Electric or Hybrid Car Right for You?

