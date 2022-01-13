With most Gaza homes wrecked by war still in ruins, smiles for the lucky few

Gaza slow pace of reconstruction raises discontent
Nidal al-Mughrabi
·3 min read

By Nidal al-Mughrabi

GAZA (Reuters) - Palestinian Zeyad Abu Odah watched with a smile as his four-storey house, destroyed in an Israeli air strike in last May's fierce fighting, was slowly being rebuilt in Gaza's Beach refugee camp.

He is one of the lucky few. Only 50 of 1,650 homes wrecked in an 11-day war between Gaza militants and Israel are being restored, leading to frustration among Palestinians at the slow pace of reconstruction eight months after the conflict ended.

"When things started to move, we began to feel better. In six to seven months we will return to our house with our children and families," Abu Odah, 60, said, as construction workers put the finishing touches to the first floor.

Abu Odah's extended family of 50 members has been living in four separate homes since the conflict.

Gaza officials estimate that it will take $479 million to rebuild homes and infrastructure damaged in the war. Qatar and Egypt have each pledged $500 million for reconstruction in the Gaza Strip, which is run by the Hamas militant group.

Naji Sarhan, Gaza's deputy housing minister, said only $100 million had been made available so far and that, with Qatari funds, reconstruction had begun on 50 of 1,650 destroyed homes. Sarhan cited Israeli pressures, but did not elaborate.

"It is clear the Israeli occupation is exerting political pressure and making obstacles," he told Reuters.

COGAT, the Israeli Defence Ministry's liaison office to the Palestinians, did not respond to a request for comment.

Israel, which controls the main commercial crossing into Gaza, has said reconstruction would be linked to achieving a deal for the handover of two Israeli civilians and the bodies of two Israeli soldiers believed to be held by Hamas.

But in an apparent bid to lower tensions with the group, it recently allowed more construction materials into Gaza to rebuild homes destroyed or damaged during last year's war.

LACK OF ARAB SUPPORT

Sarhan also pointed at the lack of broader Arab and international support for the reconstruction process beyond Qatar, Egypt and the United Nations.

"Reconstruction process is slow and doesn't meet our ambitions," Sarhan said.

Israeli air strikes partly damaged another 59,000 homes during the conflict, according to Gaza's Hamas-run government. Some homes in Israel were damaged by rockets launched by the Islamist Hamas and by fellow militant groups.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency UNRWA, which aids two thirds of Gaza's two million people, has also helped repair the damaged houses of refugees.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the group had conveyed to Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations its displeasure with the pace of reconstruction, blaming it on Israeli restrictions.

"Continuing at this pace means the continuation of the suffering of the Palestinian people and therefore, there can't be a real calm as long as this continues this way," said Qassem.

Egyptian bulldozers and engineers have begun work in the northern Gaza Strip at the first of three large housing projects funded by Cairo.

Sarhan said the Egyptian "cities" would house nearly 4,000 families. There was no time frame for when construction would finish.

The cities would serve low-income people as well as hardship cases and some of those who had lost their homes in the conflict, he added.

Palestinian officials say 250 people, including 66 children, were killed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza in May. Israeli officials say 13 people, including two children, were killed in Israel by Palestinian rockets.

(Writing by Nidal Almughrabi; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio to give update on body cameras in prisons after pilot program

    Ohio's top prison system official will give an update Thursday on plans to put body cameras on thousands of corrections officers.

  • Fury as judge releases teen convicted of sex attack and clears record after just 148 days in jail

    The judge has been criticised for saying the convict had received ‘plenty of punishment’

  • Prince Andrew's legal team decline comment on U.S. court decision

    LONDON (Reuters) -The legal team for Britain's Prince Andrew said on Thursday they would not be making any comment after his lawyers failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager. In a decision made public on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Giuffre, 38, could pursue claims that Andrew battered her and intentionally caused her emotional distress while the late financier Jeffrey Epstein was trafficking her. "The legal team have advised me that there will be no comment," a spokeswoman said.

  • MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Just Made His Most Bonkers Claim Yet

    ...and that's saying something.

  • Eric Trump Burned After Clueless Rant About His Father And The Constitution

    The son of the former president isn't happy about the New York attorney general's investigation into the family business.

  • Lindsey Graham says he won't back Mitch McConnell for Senate GOP leader unless McConnell has a 'working relationship' with Trump

    Graham said it was a prerequisite for any Republican leader in the House or the Senate to "effectively work" with former President Donald Trump.

  • UN rips Kazakhstan after troops seen wearing blue helmets

    The United Nations criticized Kazakhstan after the country's troops were seen wearing blue helmets, a symbol reserved for U.N. peacekeepers, while quelling protests.Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called in troops to assist the country after protests erupted over high fuel prices and the autocratic government that has been in power the past two decades. The troops, who were told to "shoot to kill" by the president, were wearing blue...

  • Supreme Court clears way for liberal group to depose Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

    In a little over 24 hours, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos lost before three courts.

  • Thailand approves $414 million budget for fighter jets upgrade

    Thailand's cabinet has backed a plan to buy four fighter jets starting in the next fiscal year, an air force spokesman said on Wednesday, with a budget of 13.8 billion baht ($413.67 million) set aside for the procurement. The approval follows a recent expression of interest by the air force chief, Air Chief Marshal Napadej Dhupatemiya, in procuring eight F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp of the United States. The cabinet has agreed the budget for a four-year period starting in the 2023 fiscal year, to replace some of the country's aging F-16 jets, air force spokesman Air Vice Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee told reporters.

  • Taliban seeking greater role in distribution of foreign aid

    The Taliban administration that seized control of Afghanistan proposed a joint body on Wednesday of its officials and international representatives to coordinate billions of dollars in planned aid. It was not clear whether the United Nations and foreign governments would back any such agreement as it would constitute a stark increase in access to international funding by the Taliban, whose officials have been sidelined due to sanctions. An abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid last year following the hasty U.S. exit and Taliban victory in August left Afghanistan's fragile economy on the brink of collapse, with food prices rising rapidly and causing widespread hunger.

  • Dick Durbin To GOP: Our Turn To Confirm Judicial Nominees Without Your Consent

    “Republicans chose to abandon this senatorial courtesy,” the Judiciary Committee chair said of advancing a Biden appeals court pick without blue slips.

  • Mo Brooks Is the Jan. 6 Congressman Who Can’t Keep His Mouth Shut

    Tom Williams/GettySomeone may need to tell Rep. Mo Brooks to stop talking.The Republican congressman from Alabama keeps defending himself in court against accusations that he helped incite the Jan. 6, 2021 riot—and it’s not helping the former prosecutor in the slightest.The particular defense Brooks has chosen seems aimed at having Justice Department lawyers mount a legal defense for him. He is arguing that his incendiary speech on Jan. 6 was part of his official duties as a congressman, a crusa

  • Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Moment ‘Desperate’ Trump Was Triggered By A Onetime Ally

    "You know that makes Trump crazy," the late-night host said.

  • Dr. Fauci calls Kansas Senator Roger Marshall a ‘moron’ after tense exchange

    Fauci, a senior adviser to President Biden on the pandemic, has long been a target of conservatives.

  • Furious Fauci Tears Into Rand Paul for Inciting Threats on His Life

    Greg Nash/Pool via GettyDr. Anthony Fauci slammed Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday for encouraging threats on his life by mounting vociferous public attacks “with not a shred of evidence,” telling the Kentucky Republican that he was “incorrect in almost everything you say.”Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was testifying at a hearing held by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, when Paul, an ophthalmologist by training, used his al

  • Eric Trump says the Trump Organization has 'assembled the best legal, ethical minds' to thwart the NY attorney general's '3rd-rate' investigation

    "This is what you'd expect from Russia," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity. "This is what you'd expect from Venezuela. This is third-rate stuff."

  • New York mayor reassigns brother to head his security detail -NY Times

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams has reassigned his younger brother to a job overseeing his physical security, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, days after naming him deputy police commissioner of the largest U.S. police department. Bernard Adams, a retired police sergeant of the New York Police Department, will serve as executive director of mayoral security, a job with a typical salary of $210,000, the Times reported.

  • Seth Meyers Says Trump Was 'Caught Off Guard' Before Hanging Up On NPR

    "For some reason, Trump thought it would be a good idea to call into NPR," the "Late Night" host said.

  • China steps up construction along disputed Bhutan border, satellite images show

    NEW DELHI(Reuters) -China has accelerated settlement-building along its disputed border with Bhutan, with more than 200 structures, including two-storey buildings, under construction in six locations, according to satellite image analysis conducted for Reuters. The images and analysis supplied to Reuters by U.S. data analytics firm HawkEye 360, which uses satellites to gather intelligence on ground-level activities, and vetted by two other experts, provide a detailed look into China's recent construction along its frontier with Bhutan. Construction-related activity in some of the locations along Bhutan's western border has been under way since early 2020, with China initially building tracks and clearing out areas, based on material provided by satellite imagery firms Capella Space and Planet Labs, said Chris Biggers, the mission applications director at HawkEye 360.

  • TEXAS HISTORY MINUTE: Gen. John George Walker, his role in the Civil War

    The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.