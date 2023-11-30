Most Hamilton County teachers will see raises over next two years

Many Hamilton County teachers across all six school districts will see a bump in pay next year after negotiations have come to a close.

The bargaining period, during which time school districts negotiate teacher salaries, wages and other benefits like leave, opened on Sept. 15 and districts had to reach agreements by Nov. 15.

All Hamilton County districts have completed contract negotiations and had their respective school boards approve their contracts. No districts in Hamilton County needed mediation.

All of the contracts are two-year contracts through June 2025, except for a one-year contract in Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

All of the contracts cement more pay for teachers. Some districts also created flexibility for personal days versus sick days and added days/time to leave for bereavement or family reasons.

Here's what we know about how much teachers made last year and what they'll earn with the new contracts:

Are base salaries for teachers improving?

Since 2019, the average statewide teacher salary has increased by more than $5,000 to $58,531 in 2023, according to recent state data from the Indiana Education Employment Relations Board.

In just the past year, the average salary increased by more than $1,900. In November, the board released data on what teachers were paid in the 2022-23 academic year.

And in Hamilton County all six school districts gave base salary increases to teachers. However, state law limits base salary increases to teachers who receive an evaluation rating of "highly effective" or "effective". Those with lower ratings will not receive a raise unless they are new teachers.

Teachers who are rated highly effective or effective but hit the salary cap will receive a stipend rather than a base salary increase.

District minimums are all above $40,000 with new contracts

Under their newly ratified contracts, all Hamilton County school districts will pay teachers a starting salary above $40,000, in compliance with state thresholds.

Across the state, the lowest minimum teacher salary reported is $38,000 although salaries have continued to rise since 2019, according to state data.

Since the 2022-23 school year, school districts who cannot establish a minimum salary of $40,000 must submit a report detailing financial challenges and explain to the state's education department why they cannot meet the threshold.

Districts agreements with teachers associations

How many teachers are in Hamilton County?

In the six public school districts in Hamilton County, there were almost 3,700 teachers, according to state data from last school year.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools with more than 22,000 students has the highest number of teachers in the county with more than 1,160.

Comparatively, Sheridan Community Schools, one of the county's rural districts, staffs 77 school teachers for around 1,000 enrolled students, according to the data for 2022-23.

School districts # of teachers, per 2022-23 school year:

HSE: 1,160

Carmel Clay Schools: 1,016

Noblesville: 752

Westfield-Washington: 553

Hamilton Heights: 130

Sheridan: 77

2022-23 School District Teacher salaries

School District Teacher salary range Average teacher salary Carmel Clay School District $42,869 - $93,967 $63,848 Hamilton Heights School District $40,000 - $75,402 $57,206 Hamilton Southeastern School District $44,074 - $87,530 $69,942 Noblesville School District $41,250-$84,178 $63,427 Sheridan Community School District $40,003-$82,300 $52,989 Westfield-Washington School District $45,000-$95,100 $64,120

School District Teacher salaries under new contracts for 2023-25

School District Teacher salary range 2023-24 Teacher salary range 2024-25 Carmel Clay School District $44,155 - $96,786 $45,038 - $98,722 Hamilton Heights School District $40,700 - $76,722 $41,412 - $78,065 Hamilton Southeastern School District* $48,500 - $91,801 N/A Noblesville School District $46,000-$90,000 $48,000 - 92,000 Sheridan Community School District $40,003 - $85,280 $42,028 - $85,280 Westfield-Washington School District $45,500 - $97,725 $46,000 - $98,752

Rachel Fradette is a suburban education reporter at IndyStar. Contact her at rfradette@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter at @Rachel_Fradette.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Most Hamilton County teachers will see raises after union negotiations