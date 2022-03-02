Most-hated person in NFL? Players, coaches, owners — even family members — made top 20
Jerry Jones is not the most-hated owner in the NFL, but he’s close.
According to a study of more than a million posts on Twitter during the month of December, Jones ranks 12th and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott ranks 19th..
Jones is far from the most-hated person in the NFL. That title, according to BetOnline.ag, goes to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers was associated with more than 266,000 negative tweets in December. More than twice than receiver Antonio Brown, who ranked second. Patriots coach Bill Belichick is third with more than 88,000 negative posts.
Jones, in fact, isn’t even the most-hated NFL owner. Jones, with nearly 25,000 negative posts, ranks 12th behind No. 10 Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder with 48,529 negative posts.
The study was conducted by analyzing keyword associations on Twitter, including negative phrases such as “I hate Aaron Rodgers,” or “Antonio Brown sucks.” More than a million tweets in December were used to come up with the semi-scientific study.
Anyone associated with the NFL was fair game for the study, which explains why Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews wound up in the Top 20 most hated. The brother and fiance of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are both very active on social media. Jackson Mahomes ranked sixth on the list with more than 75,000 negative posts on Twitter. Matthews ranked 17th with more than 10,000.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell ranks eighth with almost 60,000 negative posts. Elliott is 19th with less than 7,000 negative posts, just ahead of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
NFL’s Top 20 most hated
(Total negative tweets counted in December)
Aaron Rodgers, 266,850
Antonio Brown, 107,379
Bill Belichick, 88,482
Odell Beckham Jr., 84,399
Deshaun Watson, 75,210
Jackson Mahomes, 71,349
Tyreek Hill, 62,379
Roger Goodell, 59,731
Baker Mayfield, 51,285
Dan Snyder, 48,529
Cam Newton, 28,467
Jerry Jones, 24,602
Kirk Cousins, 19,056
Josh McDaniels, 16,008
DeSean Jackson, 13,598
Jalen Ramsey, 11,278
Brittany Matthews, 10,404
Richard Sherman, 8, 562
Ezekiel Elliott, 6,640
Robert Kraft, 5,362