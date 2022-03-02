Most-hated person in NFL? Players, coaches, owners — even family members — made top 20

Jerry Jones is not the most-hated owner in the NFL, but he’s close.

According to a study of more than a million posts on Twitter during the month of December, Jones ranks 12th and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott ranks 19th..

Jones is far from the most-hated person in the NFL. That title, according to BetOnline.ag, goes to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers was associated with more than 266,000 negative tweets in December. More than twice than receiver Antonio Brown, who ranked second. Patriots coach Bill Belichick is third with more than 88,000 negative posts.

Jones, in fact, isn’t even the most-hated NFL owner. Jones, with nearly 25,000 negative posts, ranks 12th behind No. 10 Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder with 48,529 negative posts.

The study was conducted by analyzing keyword associations on Twitter, including negative phrases such as “I hate Aaron Rodgers,” or “Antonio Brown sucks.” More than a million tweets in December were used to come up with the semi-scientific study.

Anyone associated with the NFL was fair game for the study, which explains why Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews wound up in the Top 20 most hated. The brother and fiance of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are both very active on social media. Jackson Mahomes ranked sixth on the list with more than 75,000 negative posts on Twitter. Matthews ranked 17th with more than 10,000.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell ranks eighth with almost 60,000 negative posts. Elliott is 19th with less than 7,000 negative posts, just ahead of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

NFL’s Top 20 most hated

(Total negative tweets counted in December)

Aaron Rodgers, 266,850



Antonio Brown, 107,379



Bill Belichick, 88,482



Odell Beckham Jr., 84,399



Deshaun Watson, 75,210



Jackson Mahomes, 71,349



Tyreek Hill, 62,379



Roger Goodell, 59,731



Baker Mayfield, 51,285



Dan Snyder, 48,529



Cam Newton, 28,467



Jerry Jones, 24,602



Kirk Cousins, 19,056



Josh McDaniels, 16,008



DeSean Jackson, 13,598



Jalen Ramsey, 11,278



Brittany Matthews, 10,404



Richard Sherman, 8, 562



Ezekiel Elliott, 6,640



Robert Kraft, 5,362