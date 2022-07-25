Most Helpful Abortion Care Resources

Holding hands

National Cancer Institute / Unsplash

Reproductive justice is under attack in the United States due to the Supreme Court's June 24 ruling eradicating the once-protected constitutional right to abortion. The fall of Roe v. Wade severely restricts access to or outlaws abortion in 15 states, with very few exceptions for incest or rape and unclear stipulations for saving the life of the pregnant person.

With this collective trauma comes immense fear, despair, and misinformation. The truth is that abortion is a common healthcare procedure chosen amongst birthing people, parents, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. In fact, one in four Americans will choose to have an abortion before the age of 45 and 60% of those are already parents. Meanwhile, nearly 23% of lesbian cisgender women and about 28% of bisexual cis women have had an abortion—and they're more likely to have experienced intimate partner violence or sexual assault, generally from cis men who impregnated them. Finally, let us not ignore the fact that trans folks also can get pregnant and are more likely to have experienced intimate partner violence since the start of the pandemic, underscoring the necessity of having access to safe and medically sound abortions.

Related: Abortion Rights Are a Parenting Issue

Whether or not you're a person who can get pregnant, reproductive rights remain a human right. At Parents.com, we believe in the individual's right to choose what family means to them and their ability to build that family safely. Even in states where abortion is banned, you still have resources available.

This article contains information on essential abortion resources, such as how to find abortion care in your state, ways to fund the procedure, and how to protect yourself online. We will also address some frequently asked questions, including which states have officially banned abortion and how to get involved in the fight to protect access to safe abortions. We will be updating this page regularly so you can be confident you are getting the most up-to-date information available.

Story continues

Helpful Abortion Resources

Helpful Resources for Finding Abortion Care in Your State: I Need An A

Key Specs

Cost: Free

States available : 50

Security Features : No personally identifiable information is requested, and no information submitted on the website is stored. It suggests the use of private browsing methods like incognito mode.

Doctors Available: No

Lawyers Available: No

Why We Chose It

I Need An A provides clear information on how to find an abortion in the United States and up-to-date insight into current abortion laws.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Information on how to access an abortion in all 50 states and DC

Provides information on medical and surgical abortions

Your privacy is prioritized

Offers Spanish translation for all website information

Cons

There are always privacy risks involved when using online sites so you may want to take extra precautions

I Need An A is a website that helps people learn how they can get an abortion. It provides valuable options for folks throughout the United States, like getting an abortion pill in the mail and the nearest abortion clinic, even if it is out of state. It also provides information on the current abortion laws in your state. This is particularly helpful if you are in a state where abortion access is illegal or limited and you are struggling to demystify the current laws.

The site is also a straightforward abortion provider directory that is easy to use. All that you need to share in order to find a provider is your age, zip code, and the number of weeks since your last period. The site respects your privacy; no identifiable data is ever requested, nor do they save any data you enter on their site. However, there is always a risk when using the internet so consider using a VPN when accessing the I Need An A website, as well as a secure browser, such as tor, for an extra layer of protection.

ineedana.com

Helpful Resources for Getting an Abortion Pill Online: Aid Access

Key Specs

Cost: $110—$150

States Available: 50

Security Features: Aid Access uses an encrypted connection. It will use your anonymized data for research and advocacy purposes; however, you can withdraw your consent after placing your order for the pill.

Doctors Available: Yes

Lawyers Available: No

Why We Chose It

This is the most financially accessible resource found for securing an abortion pill online, regardless of what state you live in. It is also staffed by medication professionals and abortion rights advocates, making it a unique and essential resource.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Offers the ability to access the abortion pill, even in states where it is banned

Can order the pill ahead of time, potentially receiving it before trigger laws in your state are enacted

If you cannot afford the pill, you can request financial assistance

Uses an encrypted connection and ensures to maintain confidentiality

Cons

If you live in a trigger state, there are long shipping times because the pill is sent from India

A guarantee of digital privacy isn't guaranteed unless you take extra precautions

Founded by Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, Aid Access is a digital service that offers anyone who can get pregnant access to the abortion pill by mail, regardless of the state you reside in.

In states where abortion is currently legal—including Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, DC, Idaho, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington—you can speak with a team of U.S. doctors via Skype and receive the abortion pill within a few days via mail for $150 USD.

If you live in a state where abortion is outlawed, meanwhile, you will speak with a team of European doctors, who can send you the abortion pill from India for $110 USD within one to three weeks. Due to the shipping time, it is critical that you order the pill as soon as possible because it can only be used until 10 weeks of pregnancy. You can also have the medication shipped to a PO box or another party for mail forwarding if necessary.

It is worth noting that according to Aid Access's terms and conditions, if you use the service, your anonymized data will be used for advocacy and research purposes unless you explicitly revoke your consent to have it used by sending an email after you order a pill. This does leave a paper trail, so it may be worth taking extra precautions, such as Proton Mail, a zero-access encryption email service we also recommend on our list.

Aid Access logo

Helpful Resources for Finding Abortion Funds/Financial Assistance: National Network of Abortion Funds

Key Specs

Cost: Free

States Available: 50

Security Features: The National Network of Abortion Funds website explains its privacy policy in layman's language, making it easy to understand. It uses session cookies, meaning once you close your browser, the session cookie disappears.

Doctors Available: No

Lawyers Available: No

Why We Chose It

The National Network of Abortion Funds has aggregated a comprehensive directory of abortion funds throughout the United States, making it an incredibly useful resource.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Simple navigation

Large selection of abortion funds throughout the U.S.

Information on how to get involved in the fight to protect reproductive rights

Cons

Any cookies—including session cookies—can present some risk

Finding an abortion in a post Roe v. Wade world is one issue; funding it can be yet another barrier. Abortion funds are independent collectives that raise money to give to folks who need help paying for an abortion and the National Network of Abortion Funds is an excellent resource for finding that help, regardless of your location in the country.

In addition to providing information on organizations that can offer cash funding, it also notes if the organization can provide travel or lodging, particularly for those in situations where they may need to travel to a neighboring state for support. There are over 80 abortion fund organizations included within the network and they assist each of the organizations to ensure they can best meet the needs of this growing demand.

Session cookies are used for those who log onto the website. Any cookies, even session cookies, can present some risk. Remember to always close your browser after using this resource.

National Network of Abortion Access logo

Helpful Resources for Finding Legal Help: Repro Legal Helpline

Key Specs

Cost: Free

States Available: 50

Security Features: Confidentiality is maintained for all legal counsel offered. Repro Legal Helpline doesn't collect personal information from website users unless the information given is for legal counsel.

Doctors Available: No

Lawyers Available: Yes

Why We Chose It

Because terminating a pregnancy is now criminalized in many states throughout the country, it is more essential than ever to understand your rights. The Repro Legal Helpline is a free legal service that can help you decode your state's laws.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Provides information for underage people who need an abortion and cannot obtain parental or guardian consent

Offers detailed information on the judicial bypass process

Provides thorough information on legal rights for those seeking a self-managed abortion

Offers the option to call you from a blocked number

Site is mindful of privacy concerns

Can connect you to an immigration lawyer if needed

Cons

Cannot provide information about abortion pills, including where and how to buy them

May take two business days or more to return non-urgent inquiries due to high call volumes

It has never been more important to know your rights when it comes to your reproductive decisions. Understanding the laws of your state and neighboring states can be confusing, and having access to free legal counsel is essential. This is where the Repro Legal Helpline comes in.

This helpline offers confidential legal advice, information, and referrals to lawyers. Should you be in a state where abortion is banned, you can call them to learn about the risks of having an abortion pill mailed to you, if traveling to a neighboring state is right for you, and when you can expect trigger laws to go into effect in your state.

The service provides thorough information about the judicial bypass process and legal rights for those seeking a self-managed abortion. It can also connect you to an immigration lawyer if needed.

Furthermore, the site is also mindful of privacy, encouraging those who do not wish to receive email correspondence to call the helpline instead. If the service needs to contact you in response to a question submitted via email, it also offers the option of calling you from a blocked number.

However, due to the high need for legal counsel right now, the service is receiving many calls. As a result, unless you have an immediate legal need (such as being arrested or questioned by the police), it may take at least two business days for someone to respond to your inquiry.

Repro Legal Logo

Helpful Resources for Legal Defense Support: Repro Legal Defense Fund

Key Specs

Cost: Free

States Available: 50

Security Features : No personal information is collected from their website unless you provide it for the purpose of receiving advice.

Doctors Available : No

Lawyers Available: Yes

Why We Chose It

The Repro Legal Defense Fund offers bail and legal representation funds for those targeted by the criminal justice system.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Features extensive information about internet safety and privacy

Provides funding for those who have had an abortion, as well as those who aided an abortion and attorneys

Even if they're unable to fund your case, they will provide valuable referrals and resources

Loved ones can apply for bail funding

Cons

Applying for support can be confusing

Funding isn't guaranteed

The reality of abortion being criminalized is that some abortion seekers may be sought out by police or prosecutors for self-managing their abortion outside of a clinical setting. This means that if you live in states where abortion is banned and seek out the abortion pill, you are at legal risk. Enter: The Repro Legal Defense Fund. It exists as an excellent resource for support should any legal repercussions arise.

You can apply for funds if you are an individual targeted for self-managing your abortion outside of a clinical setting, or an attorney supporting a client who self-managed a non-clinical abortion. If you're facing legal action for helping someone self-manage an abortion, you can also reach out to the fund for support. In addition, if you're incarcerated, your loved ones can also use this resource to fund your bail.

It's worth calling out that applying for support can be confusing though—there is a form for attorneys and non-attorneys. If you're an individual without legal representation experiencing legal repercussions for a self-managed abortion, be sure to fill out the non-attorney form. However, the Repro Legal Defense Fund offers a trove of information about internet safety and privacy and even if they are unable to fund your case, they will do their best to provide valuable referrals and resources.

Repro Legal Defense Fund logo

Helpful Resources for Abortion Emotional Support: Reprocare

Key Specs

Cost: Free

States Available: 50

Security Features: The Reprocare website offers minimal security features; however, there is no need to input any private information on the website. Be sure to clear your cookies and close out of the browser after use.

Doctors Available: No

Lawyers Available: No

Why We Chose It

This anonymous helpline provides emotionally focused peer support and information on essential resources for those having a self-managed abortion via phone line or text from 9 am to 9 pm PST, seven days a week.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Easy navigation

Extensive helpline hours

Helpful abortion information is included on the site, including funding, legal help, and abortion pill resources.

Cons

Resource is specifically for those having a self-managed abortion at home

Minimal information on digital privacy practices available on the website

It is natural to have emotions come up when making any big life decision. That being said, abortion regret is rather rare and is often a scare tactic used by pro-life people. A study conducted in 2020 found that five years after having an abortion, 99% of women stated it was the right decision. In fact, the denial of an abortion is a huge detriment to pregnant people's mental health. A recent study found individuals report anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and low quality of life as a result of being denied an abortion.

However, navigating barriers to abortion access can also be stressful. Traveling out of state, having to disclose seeking an abortion to someone you'd prefer not to, and having abortion access delayed due to legal barriers can all contribute to distress. As such, emotional support every step of the way is more important than ever right now. Reprocare's helpline offers essential support for those navigating self-managed abortions.

Reprocare offers a peer-supported helpline geared towards pregnant people seeking an abortion. While those who take hotline calls are not trained doctors, they can provide emotional support and insight into the process of receiving a medical abortion.

You can call or text from 9 am to 9 pm PST, seven days a week at 833-226-7821. This is a user-friendly resource and all information is aggregated on the homepage. Plus, even those who aren't choosing a self-managed abortion can benefit from visiting the site, thanks to the resources at the bottom of the page.

Reprocare logo

Helpful Resources for Intimate Partner Violence Support: National Domestic Violence Hotline

Key Specs

Cost : Free

States Available: 50

Security Features : Extensive information regarding digital security is available on the website, including best practices for maintaining internet privacy while in an unsafe relationship. Confidentiality is maintained on the hotline, except when there is a plan to harm oneself or someone else, or a child or elder is in danger.

Doctors Available: No

Lawyers Available: No

Why We Chose It

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is a confidential hotline that offers help to those who are seeking safety—whether they're seeking an abortion or not.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Extensive information on ways to protect your digital footprint

Directory with an easy-to-navigate search function to find local resources

Compassionate, unbiased support from trained advocates

Help on how to identify abuse

Cons

No abortion-specific information

Line is managed by mandated reporters and laws regarding child abuse could be changed to include abortion

Domestic violence and reproductive rights are inevitably connected. For example, those who have experienced intimate partner violence are more likely to seek abortion resources. In acknowledging the threat of forced pregnancy and sexual assault, we'd be remiss not to include the National Domestic Violence Hotline, a life-saving resource.

The confidential hotline offers the opportunity to speak to someone who can listen to your experience and provide insight into ways you can get help. The website is also incredibly user-friendly, with a pop-up providing information on how to quickly exit the website. During high call volume, the pop-up will also let you know how long you can expect to wait and directs you to a section of the website that provides information on local resources.

It is worth noting that there is no abortion-specific information available on the National Domestic Violence Hotline—however, this resource can be utilized as a tool to seek safety in an abusive relationship before or after an abortion.

It's also important to remember that those who manage the hotline are mandated reporters, meaning they have a duty to report any child abuse or neglect to child protective services. While abortion is not legally considered a form of child abuse at the moment, this is something to keep an eye on in your state as new legislation is introduced.

National Domestic Violence Hotline logo

Helpful Resources for Protecting Your Digital Privacy: Proton Mail

Key Specs

Cost : $0 to $12.24 per month. The paid tiers of monthly service include increased storage and the ability to create up to 15 email addresses.

States Available : 50

Security Features: Proton Mail offers zero-access encryption and a policy of never sharing data with advertisers. It is based in Switzerland; therefore, it does not have to adhere to U.S. laws or requests for data.

Doctors Available: No

Lawyers Available: No

Why We Chose It

Proton Mail is a secure email service that prioritizes user privacy with end-to-end encryption. This helps you keep any email correspondence for an abortion pill, receiving abortion support funds, or legal defense as private as possible.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Swiss company that is under no obligation to honor a request for data from U.S. authorities

A free tier of service is offered

Offers a free Proton Mail VPN

Cons

Email encryption doesn't protect web searches, so it is important to use a privacy-focused search engine like DuckDuckGo or Startpage

Proton Mail offers a simple and easy way to set up a secure email account that helps keep your user data private thanks to end-to-end encryption that cannot be decrypted by a third party—not even the company itself. Plus, since the company is based in Switzerland, it is under no obligation to ever share your private information in response to a request from U.S. authorities. This makes the service helpful for anyone concerned about email correspondence related to abortion access.

You can choose between a free email or a paid tier that costs $4.17 and you can also get a free Proton Mail VPN to ensure your internet traffic is sent only through an encrypted and confidential tunnel, even over public internet connections. However, the service doesn't offer any protection for your web searches. If this concerns you, consider trying DuckDuckGo instead of Google.

Proton Mail logo

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Difference Between a Medical and a Surgical Abortion?

A medical abortion uses the abortion pill to terminate a pregnancy. A surgical abortion is an in-office procedure that either uses a vacuum aspiration or dilation and evacuation (D&E) to terminate the pregnancy.

Related: The Abortion Procedure: Medical and Surgical Methods

Is Abortion Safe?

Yes, abortion is a safe health intervention when performed through either a medical or surgical abortion provider. It has been found to be safer than childbirth in the United States; the risk of death during childbirth is 14 times more likely than death during an abortion. Additionally, being denied access to abortion care leads to negative mental health outcomes, including symptoms of anxiety and depression. Having access to an abortion when needed isn't only safe, it is essential for one's overall wellbeing. Abortion is considered an essential health care service by the World Health Organization.

Where Is Abortion Legal Right Now?

Unfortunately, abortion isn't legally safe in every state right now due to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In states where abortion is currently criminalized, the risk of legal scrutiny for seeking out an abortion stands.

Related: Abortion Laws by State: These Are Your Rights

In some states, abortion due to incest, rape, or fatal fetal birth defects is illegal. Abortions are still legal in circumstances of a medical emergency; however, doctors are afforded a gray area in determining what is considered a medical emergency severe enough to warrant an abortion.

Medical emergencies can include issues like an ectopic pregnancy, septate uterus, or preeclampsia prior to fetal viability. Receiving an abortion when experiencing a medical emergency is life-saving and essential care. However, each physician's clinical judgment may vary and cause delays in receiving this care. If you are in a state where abortion is illegal, it may be worth giving the Repro Legal Helpline a call to discuss what your rights are and the best course of action should you be in a situation where you are being denied essential healthcare.

The ability to receive an abortion under the above circumstances depends on the state you are located. If you go to the I Need An A website and enter your zip code, it can explain more about your rights in your state. If you are in a state where you cannot legally receive an abortion, Aid Access will mail you abortion pills, regardless of the state you live in.

You can reach out to the Repro Legal Helpline to discuss any legal risks in choosing to have an abortion.

How Can I Tell the Difference Between a Pregnancy Crisis Center and an Abortion Clinic?

A pregnancy crisis center is a fake clinic that uses scare tactics, propaganda, false information, and shame to pressure individuals out of getting an abortion. When searching for "abortion providers," it isn't uncommon to see pregnancy crisis centers pop up in the search engine results. They can even show up in state resource directories as well, so it is important to know the warning signs.

These clinics can be hard to spot with the naked eye. They sometimes might look like an ordinary doctor's office, complete with ultrasound machines and staff wearing white coats. Their website may state they offer free pregnancy and sexual health tests, but in reality, they don't provide inclusive reproductive health care. They may have Yelp reviews of people happily stating they received an ultrasound or someone on staff helped them "consider their options." Remember, companies can pay for fake reviews and such positive praise is doubtful considering the ethos of these clinics.

Sometimes these organizations are located near reputable sexual health clinics, with 2,500 to 4,000 of these centers currently operating throughout the U.S. They hope to have unassuming individuals seeking help wander in so they can pressure them out of getting an abortion.

In general though, a pregnancy crisis center will advertise everything but an abortion—for example, abortion education, pre-and post-abortion care, and even abortion counseling. They may tell you abortion is dangerous—which is not true—and often will talk about religion extensively. These centers will work to provoke fear and emotion through manipulative tactics.

For example, they may use deceptive images, like showing a sonogram of a 20-week-old fetus and saying it is actually 6 weeks old. Other lies they often tell are that abortion causes mental health risks, infertility, and even breast cancer—all of which are entirely untrue. They usually advertise "abortion pill reversal" on their websites—which is a false statement reiterated by anti-abortion activists. Their website may say they offer birth control services, but they'll tell you about the fertility awareness method at most. Before visiting a center, take a look at Expose Fake Clinics or The Fake Clinic Database to make sure you're in good hands.

I'm Experiencing Thoughts About Taking My Life Due to the Overturning of Roe V. Wade. How Can I Get Help?

The fall of Roe v. Wade represents a historic moment where reproductive rights have become criminalized. This devastating news may lead to feelings of hopelessness, despair, and fear. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Related: Free Mental Health Resources for Families

Are Period Tracking Apps Safe?

Using period tracking apps raises some security concerns, especially since a missed period on the app can indicate pregnancy, meaning your pregnancy will become part of your digital footprint. This can be unsafe in states where abortion has become criminalized. Even if you aren't pregnant and simply have an irregular cycle or forget to use the app regularly, you could still face legal scrutiny.

If you're still interested in tracking your period, consider the app Cycles. It offers both standard TLS and SSL encryption, as well as advanced firewall technology. A particularly unique feature is the ability to use the app without an account, meaning that your health data is stored locally on your device. Therefore, when you delete the app, you will also delete that data, saving you the step of having to email the company personally to destroy your data. Cycles is based in Sweden, so it is under no obligation to share private data with U.S. authorities.

Related: What To Know About Period Trackers and the Information They Share

What Financial Support Options Are Available?

Some health insurance plans in certain states will cover abortion, though this ultimately depends on your location and health coverage. Federally-funded health insurance like Medicaid generally does not cover abortion unless it is to preserve the life of the pregnant person or the pregnancy results from rape or incest. States have the option to use federal funds to cover abortions, however, less than 20 states choose to.

Some Planned Parenthood locations can offer financial assistance and transportation. You can also locate an abortion fund in your state through the National Network of Abortion Funds.

How Can I Get Involved And Help Others?

There are many ways to get involved. First, consider reaching out to abortion funds. You can donate money or even inquire if they need support in providing transportation, lodging, or language translation. You can find a directory of abortion funds through the National Network of Abortion Funds.

In addition, Keep Our Clinics is an organization that provides funding to independent abortion clinics and they accept donations.

If you're ordering an abortion pill to have on hand in case you're in need in the future, consider ordering a few extra. It is also a good idea to have some emergency contraception, like Plan B, stashed away. You never know when someone in your network will need this support.

Methodology

We reviewed 24 organizations, ultimately featuring those based on abortion access, user experience, fees, and privacy precautions. In particular, organizations that feature easy-to-understand language explaining their privacy practices and offering free or low-cost services were chosen. Companies that sell personal data or have a confusing explanation for their privacy practices were excluded from this resource guide.