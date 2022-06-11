Most Hispanic US state weighs benefits of language programs

CEDAR ATTANASIO
·5 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jacqueline Powell and her fourth grade classmates toiled over pencil and paper to write a letter in Spanish about what they did in class this year.

Powell explained the assignment in perfect Spanish before struggling to translate the words to end her sentence. The 10-year-old charter school student raised her forearms to her temples in a show of mental effort, making her large round glasses seesaw up and down.

That struggle, fought every week at the New Mexico International School in Albuquerque, has put her speaking ability far ahead of some of her high school peers. It has allowed her to speak in Spanish with her grandmother, who is from Chihuahua, Mexico, and she has fostered a secret language between her and her mom, whose husband and step children can’t speak Spanish.

While dual language programs are offered in thousands of schools across the U.S., New Mexico is the only state where the right to learn in Spanish is laid out in the constitution.

Dual language programs like the one at the New Mexico International School are championed by Hispanic parents who want their children to cultivate cultural roots. They are also seen by education experts as the best way for English learners to excel in K-12 schools.

The question for lawmakers in the nation’s most heavily Hispanic state is why New Mexico’s dual language programs aren’t being used by the students who most need them.

Legislative analysts are expected in the coming weeks to release a report that will highlight challenges facing dual language and other multicultural programs. It will include a look at decades-old trends such as a lack of oversight by education officials, declining participation, and a reduction in the number of multicultural programs, said Legislative Finance Committee spokesman Jon Courtney.

The report also will acknowledge the lack of information about how well language programs are doing after two years without comprehensive academic testing due to the pandemic.

The number of dual language immersion programs has increased from 126 before the pandemic to 132 last year.

State officials are supposed to assess the programs every three years. But the New Mexico Public Education Department has done only one in-person visit and evaluated only one school over the past three years, said department spokeswoman Judy Robinson.

The department has started a series of forums for parents around the Hispanic Education Act, a state law that informs multicultural programs.

While there isn’t a consensus among educators as to how to best teach young children languages, a New Mexico court found in 2018 that well-run dual language programs are the “gold standard” for English learners.

The alternative, more popular in Arizona, is to separate children out for remedial instruction.

In New Mexico, English learners make up a larger share of dual language program participants. They comprise 63% of participants in the current school year, up from 53% last year.

At the New Mexico International School in Albuquerque, around half of students are Hispanic, like Jacqueline, and reflective of the city’s population.

“Many of their parents are trying to reclaim the language,” school principal Todd Knouse said.

English-speaking parents say they have an easier time learning about the benefits of dual language programs and jumping through the hoops to get into charter schools. The schools are free but don’t provide bussing.

“It’s almost like a privilege type of experience to get your kid into these programs because it does take a lot of research. Tracking down the programs, the distance of how long you’re willing to drive, the (admission) lottery,” said Mary Baldwin, 34, whose daughter attends the Albuquerque school.

“And then there’s so much shame that gets placed on the Spanish language or the culture itself,” she said. “Some families might not be aware that being bilingual is a huge strength not just culturally but also professionally.”

Baldwin immigrated to the U.S. from Honduras when she was 10. Her daughter is the same age now and is fluent enough to cook banana-leaf-wrapped tamales with her Spanish-speaking grandmother as a result of the dual language program.

Fans of New Mexico’s programs say they elevate Spanish-speakers’ skills and give them confidence in an environment where everyone is equal as they learn a new language. The programs also increase fluency and literacy in their home language.

“It’s generally beneficial to have two languages,” said Stephen Mandrgoc, a University of New Mexico historian who has studied bilingual programs in the southwest and oversees Spanish colonial heritage programs.

When it comes to languages spoken by New Mexico’s Native American tribes and pueblos, there are some state laws that protect student rights. Still, only two dual language programs are offered in Native American languages — both in Diné, the language of the Navajo people.

Some tribes like Jemez Pueblo face a more pressing existential threat to their language because of a small population and cultural taboos that limit the creation of language materials. Other tribes like Santa Clara Pueblo say underinvestment is a problem.

New Mexico officials have appropriated millions of dollars to support curriculum projects, but much of the funds go unspent. Advocates say one problem is the time in which grants must be spent, from less than a year to sometimes as short as a month before it reverts back to the state.

___

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Socialism is a trigger word on social media – but real discussion is going on amid the screaming

    'Tug-of-words' posts debating the merits of socialism versus capitalism are all over social media platforms. pxfuelThe word “socialism” has become a trigger word in U.S. politics, with both positive and negative perceptions of it split along party lines. But what does socialism actually mean to Americans? Although surveys can ask individuals for responses to questions, they don’t reveal what people are saying when they talk among themselves. As a social media scholar, I study conversations “in t

  • Smithfield to close Vernon plant due to rising California costs

    Smithfield Foods, the largest pork processor in the world, will close its Vernon, California, plant and reduce its hog herd in the West, the company announced Friday. The closure, which the company attributed in a statement to "the escalating cost of doing business in California," comes as the state rolls out a new law requiring livestock be given more spacious confinements. Smithfield, owned by Hong Kong-listed WH Group Ltd, did not immediately respond to a Reuters inquiry about whether the law, known as Proposition 12, contributed to the decision to close the plant.

  • New Oriental's Yu Minhong brings back English teaching with a live-streaming e-commerce twist

    Michael Yu Minhong, chairman of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, has found a new way to boost sales for his live-streaming business: bring English tutoring back. The 59-year-old founder of mainland China's largest private education company appeared in a live-streaming session on Friday evening on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok also owned by ByteDance, after clips of a host teaching viewers to speak English while promoting food products went viral online. Yu said having hosts spe

  • Man killed, 3 firefighters injured when wildfire ignites structure full of fireworks

    The owner, identified as Randy Herring, was killed.

  • Filipino trans man Van Vincent Go documents his gender transition on YouTube to inspire others

    Van Vincent Go, a 29-year-old transgender man from the Philippines, is seeking to empower the local trans community by sharing details about his own transition on YouTube. Go began detailing his transition on his YouTube channel VandomVincent back in 2014. Go revealed in an interview with Rappler in January that he first learned the term “transgender” on YouTube as he was trying to discover more about himself.

  • Migrants, people of color vulnerable to white extremists groups along US-Mexico border

    Fueled by conspiracy theories, white extremists are targeting migrants and other groups, according to Homeland Security and local watchdog groups.

  • Judge voids Biden administration limits on immigration arrests

    The Biden administration directive instructed ICE to focus on arresting immigrants deemed to threaten public safety or national security and recent border-crossers.

  • National groups flooding local prosecutor races with money

    A local district attorney's race in Maine wasn't generating much attention until a political action committee linked to a deep-pocketed liberal donor with international name recognition suddenly took an interest. A super PAC funded by George Soros, the billionaire investor, philanthropist and conspiracy-theory target, dropped $300,000 on behalf of the challenger, dwarfing the $70,000 combined that had been raised by both candidates until then. The cash infusion — a stunning sum for a local race in Maine — shows how national groups are seeking to influence district attorney's contests across the country.

  • Tony Vitello's pitch to make Tennessee baseball's roster even better in transfer portal

    Tennessee baseball could be in the mix for top transfers such as Kansas shortstop Maui Ahuna and North Carolina State first baseman Tommy White.

  • More migrants dying in car crashes in Arizona; Shelter near airport provides relief to unhoused; Celebrate Pride Month in the Valley

    Good morning, Arizona. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

  • McAlister’s Deli sweet tea inspires new artisan ice cream. Where to buy a pint

    The limited-edition flavor launched just in time for National Iced Tea Day.

  • Pride flag raised at Fresno City Hall again. ‘You are loved,’ mayor tells LGBTQ residents

    About 200 people of all ages braved 90-degree temperatures for the midday ceremony.

  • Mexico’s Market Could Be a Haven From Global Volatility

    Its president’s antimarket initiatives are unlikely to ever muster the legislative support they’d need to take effect. So, investors are convinced that the Mexican economy will remain stable.

  • ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Tests Sustainability of a Franchise

    “Bigger. Why do they always have to go bigger?” Dr. Ian Malcolm’s (Jeff Golblum) question about Jurassic World Dominion’s new carnivorous antagonist, the Giganotosarus, could be applied to the Jurassic film series as a whole. It could even be attributed to the vast majority of franchise filmmaking today, which is a game of constantly attempting […]

  • Latin American leaders missed a huge opportunity at the Summit of the Americas | Opinion

    At the ninth Summit of the Americas, President Biden told Latin American leaders that, “There is no reason why the Western Hemisphere can’t be the most forward-looking, most democratic, most prosperous” region in the world.

  • Taiwan says U.S. understands its exchange rate policy stance

    The United States understands Taiwan's exchange rate policy stance and the two sides have "good" communication, a Taiwanese central bank official said on Friday, after the U.S. Treasury put Taiwan on its monitoring list. The U.S. Treasury said Taiwan continued to exceed some thresholds for possible currency manipulation and moved the island to its monitoring list of partners that merit close attention to currency practices and macroeconomic policies. The central bank official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that over the past year or so Taiwan and the United States had been talking via teleconference.

  • Former Fox News Political Editor Chris Stirewalt To Testify Before January 6th Committee

    Chris Stirewalt, the Fox News political editor let go from the network in January 2021 said that he has been called to testify before the January 6th Committee and will do so on Monday. “I have been called to testify before this committee, and I will do so on Monday,” Stirewalt said on NewsNation, where […]

  • Sri Lanka risks full-blown humanitarian emergency, UN agency says

    Sri Lanka is at risk of tipping into a full-blown humanitarian crisis as the country's economy suffers its biggest shock in decades, the U.N. humanitarian office (OCHA) said on Friday. Sri Lanka's 22 million people are suffering the country's most serious financial turmoil in seven decades, with severe shortages of fuel, medicines and other essentials amid record inflation and a devaluation of its currency.

  • Mustard bottle thrown on field after Tennessee baseball's Drew Gilbert ejected

    A mustard bottle was thrown on the field after Tennessee baseball's Drew Gilbert was ejected vs. Notre Dame in Game 1 of the Knoxville Super Regional.

  • Cambodian leader asks Myanmar to reconsider foes' executions

    Cambodia’s prime minister urged military-ruled Myanmar to reconsider the death sentences against four political opponents, suggesting that executing them will draw strong international condemnation and complicate efforts to restore peace to the strife-torn nation. Hun Sen’s letter on Saturday to Myanmar ruler Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing adds to worldwide concern and protest over the intended executions of four men involved in the struggle against military rule. A copy of the letter was received from Cambodia’s foreign ministry.