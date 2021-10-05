How some of the most historic oil spills in U.S. history are still affecting us today
Here are three of the most historic oil spills in U.S. history.
ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.
Robert Kiyosaki, famed investor and author of the "Rich Dad" series of personal finance books, is yet another finance personality speaking out in favor of cryptocurrency investments, along with gold...
Tobias Levkovich, a prominent analyst, died on Friday at 60, and tributes to the Citigroup equity strategist continue to roll in.
Glencore, Gunvor, Trafigura and Vitol are among the commodity merchants facing massive margin calls on their positions in natural gas markets across Europe and the U.S.
The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.
Fantasia, worth $415 million, and its default add to fears that an imminent major collapse in China's property market could destabilize the entire country's economy.
They're small now, but these multistate operators look well-placed to rocket ahead in the marijuana market.
In this article, we discuss the 10 top large-cap stock picks of George Soros. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to George Soros Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Large-Cap Stock Picks. In an era of soaring market valuations and growth-focused investment portfolios, old-school investors have been pushed to the […]
For more than 12 years, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and dovish monetary policy from the nation's central bank have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow at attractive rates. A study from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch found that value stocks delivered an average annual return of 17% between 1926 and 2015, which compared to a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks over the same period.
When the GOAT buys, investors should pay attention.
It's not a hyper-growth tech stock, proving that outstanding returns can be achieved by owning simple and easy-to-understand businesses.
Central banks need to prepare because global stock markets and real estate are overvalued, while leverage is near record levels for households, corporations, banks and governments.
NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.
As Yogi Berra (along with several others) is credited with saying, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Problem is, that's exactly what investors in semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are being called upon to do as they gauge the likely duration of the global semiconductor shortage. Case in point: Shares of Nvidia had dropped 3.7% through 9:50 a.m. EDT today based on what should be good news for the stock.
The scary thing about investing in stocks is that the market could crash at any time, and it's hard to predict when. In fact, recent data from Allianz Life Insurance confirms that stock market jitters aren't uncommon. In a September survey, 54% of respondents worry that a big stock market crash is just around the corner.
Digging into the math behind this potential move.
One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.
Here we pick four technology stocks that are better buys than Micron (MU), given the expected decline in bit shipments for the DRAM and NAND memory chips due to the industry-wide supply-chain hiccups.
The auto maker will build its Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center to help pave the way to an "all-electric, zero-emission future."
According to founder Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) network is on the verge of a dramatic technological revolution. One year from now, Ethereum will transition into a proof-of-stake (PoS) network where investors will be able to earn interest from validating blockchain transactions with their coins (known as staking), execute digital interparty agreements (smart contracts) at record speed, and use far less electricity when utilizing the network. The upcoming Ethereum 2.0 network upgrade is a massive overhaul from the current slow and inefficient network.