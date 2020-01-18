The most iconic tourist attraction in 26 countries around the world

Edwin Verin/Shutterstock

Every country has landmarks and natural wonders that are internationally recognizable.

You can't visit France without seeing the Eiffel Tower, or Iceland without swimming in the Blue Lagoon.

The Leaning Tower of Pisa is a symbol of Italy, and Canada calls Niagara Falls to mind.

Iconic tourist attractions are popular for a reason.

Sure, it might be a little bit cliche to snap a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower or take a dip in Iceland's Blue Lagoon, but there's something powerful about finally seeing a famous landmark or natural wonder in person instead of on a postcard (or on Instagram).

Here's the most iconic tourist site in 26 different countries.

China: the Great Wall of China

At over 13,000 miles long, the Great Wall of China is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was voted one of the New Seven Wonders of the World in 2007. The Mutianyu section of the Great Wall is the most popular with tourists, just two hours outside Beijing.

India: the Taj Mahal

The Taj Mahal was built by the emperor Shah Jahan between 1631 and 1648. UNESCO calls it "the greatest architectural achievement in the whole range of Indo-Islamic architecture."

France: the Eiffel Tower

No trip to France is complete without visiting the iconic Eiffel Tower, which was completed in 1889 and stands at 1,063 feet tall.

Canada: Niagara Falls

With about 30 million visitors a year, Niagara Falls is one of the most popular waterfalls in the world.

Thailand: Patong Beach