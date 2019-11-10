The Most Important Data Point In U.S. Oil Markets

The mere mention of the words “oil” and “gas” conjure up images of Texas for most Americans, and Alberta for Canadians - hands down, the two most critical hydrocarbons hotspots in North America. But with a weak Q4 market outlook in Texas and a major exodus of oil and gas companies from Alberta, it’s entirely possible that these two venues could lose their claim to the fossil fuels throne in the coming years.

Any answers to what might replace them are invariably found in the ominous rig count.

Rigs on the ground tell a much more detailed story about the state of affairs in both Texas and Alberta. And rigs are the biggest indications of the future of everything in the industry from jobs to bankruptcy.

There’s a lot riding on rigs, which is exactly why traders are obsessed with the Baker Hughes rig count that comes out every Friday. It’s also why they should be more obsessed with this than with the U.S. inventory figures that turn trading into a sideshow of inaccurate numbers and misunderstandings.

For rigs, the count is clear, and so are the implications.

Is the Falling Rig Count in Texas a Sign of Things to Come?

At the beginning of 2019, Texas single-handedly accounted for 534 of the 1,075 oil and gas rigs operating in the United States, housing nearly 50% of all active oil and gas rigs in the US. The three states that had the largest number of active rigs - Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Texas - together held nearly three quarters of all active rigs at 72.5%.

But things have shifted since the start of the year. Texas’ absolute rig count has dipped from 534 to 416. Still, it fared better than many other states, and its share of all active rigs in the United States has increased.

The Lonestar state now holds more than 50% of all active rigs in the United States.

Meanwhile, the Big 3 - or what was the Big 3 - have lost some ground, and now hold less than 70% of all the US rigs, with Oklahoma shedding 65% of its rigs year over year and giving up its No. 3 spot to Louisiana.

Even as the number of active rigs in Texas have fallen over the course of 2019, Texas is still the number one oil producer, and it is still home to the greatest number of oil and gas jobs in the country.

But a word of caution: from September 2018 to September 2019, the oil and gas industry in Texas added just 1,700 positions - the smallest number of positions added to any industry in Texas. This slowing of new oil and gas jobs is closely tied to the decreases to its absolute rig count - even as it is increasing production.

The money backing the oil and gas industry is no longer satisfied with mere increases in production - no, they want profit. And profit in today’s volatile oil market comes through belt tightening - and one of the notches on that belt is labor costs. Those who are unable to find ways to cinch that belt have been forced into bankruptcy - and Texas has seen 27 bankruptcies in the oil and gas industry since May.

Q4 isn’t looking much brighter, with Halliburton and Schlumberger - the two largest US-based oilfield services provides - expecting even more of a slowdown in customer activity than what we’ve seen this year.

But all is not lost. While oil and gas extraction-related jobs in Texas have seen a sharp decline since the boom of 2014, they are now once again on the rise - a moderate rise - even as the number of rigs falls off.