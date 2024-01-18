What are the most important issues for you in 2024? We want to answer your questions

A view of the U.S. and Texas flags flown on the south side of the Texas Capitol from the Capitol Dome in Austin on Aug. 12, 2021. Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune

2024 promises to be a busy year for voters who will have the opportunity to participate in numerous federal, state and local elections during the March primaries, May runoffs and the November general election.

We plan to be there for Texans every step of the way with voter guides, like our guide on voting deadlines and requirements for the primary, along with news coverage and stories examining how our democracy is or isn’t serving Texans.

In the meantime, you can read more of our work on elections and learn about our We the Texans initiative, a yearlong project examining the state of democracy in Texas. Keep up with stories from across the state, guides to help you be a more informed voter and events with experts, policymakers and our own journalists by signing up for our We the Texans newsletter, launching in February.

