'The most important judges': Michael Kemerer sworn in at Mansfield Municipal Court

Tears of joy filled Judge Michael Kemerer's eyes Wednesday as his wife, Carrie, and son, Jude, pulled a new robe over his shoulders.

"I'm at a loss for words," he said. "It's more overwhelming than I anticipated."

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Patrick Fischer told Kemerer to raise his right hand as he swore the man in as Mansfield's newest municipal court judge.

Michael Kemerer was sworn in Wednesday as the new Mansfield Municipal Court Judge as his wife, Carrie, and hundreds of others looked on.

A strong society needs good judges, the justice told the audience of hundreds who filled the courtroom and the court halls outside to watch the ceremony.

"Municipal court judges are probably the most important judges," Fischer said. "Municipal judges see more people in one week than we will see in a year."

'20,000 chances to make a difference'

The new judge said Mansfield sees about 20,000 municipal court cases each year, which he said is a great opportunity to help those in need.

"That's 20,000 chances to do the right thing. 20,000 chances to make a difference," Kemerer said. "It's being there, it's being involved, it's getting justice not just for victims of crime, but for those charged with crime."

He said "the court's in a great position to help people" so that they "don't wind up in trouble."

'I'm going to try to be worthy of this community'

Kemerer has worked in the city's municipal court for 17 years.

Last year, as Mansfield's first assistant law director, he decided he was ready to take the next step and run for judge.

Judges Jerry Ault and Frank Ardis were prohibited from running again because of age limits.

In November, voters elected Kemerer and David Badnell, both Republicans, to replace their longtime predecessors.

During his tenure with the law director's office, Kemerer has handled thousands of cases in Mansfield Municipal Court.

"You have my word, I'm going to try to be worthy of this community," Kemerer said. "I wouldn't be where I am today if it wasn't for guidance and inspiration. God bless you all."

ztuggle@gannett.com

419-564-3508

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Judge Michael Kemerer sworn in Wednesday at Mansfield Municipal Court