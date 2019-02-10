The Most Important Number From Discover's 4th Quarter

The past year was a rough one for Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) shareholders. In 2018, Discover's stock price fell 23% and, though it has made up some of those losses this year, it is still well off its all-time high set early last year. Most frustrating for Discover shareholders, perhaps, is that the company performed fairly well throughout this period, even as its stock suffered. When Discover released its 2018 fourth-quarter earnings late last month, investors might have breathed a sigh of relief just because its shares didn't immediately drop afterward.

At first glance, the results certainly appeared good. Revenue rose 7% over last year's fourth-quarter total to $2.8 billion, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) grew to $2.03, a 31% increase year over year. The solid revenue growth was driven by an increase in total loans to $90.5 billion, a 7% increase over 2017's fourth-quarter figure.

Discover Metrics 2018 Q4 2017 Q4 Change Revenue $2.8 billion $2.6 billion 7% Adjusted EPS $2.03 $1.55 31% Principal charge-offs $686 million $583 million 18% Total loan growth $90.5 billion $84.2 billion 7%

Discover's loan totals are composed of credit card, personal, and student loans. While the student and personal loans should not be completely discounted -- both total in the billions of dollars -- the vast majority of its loans come from its credit card portfolio. At the conclusion of Discover's 2018, the company's credit card loans totaled $72.9 billion, an 8% increase year over year, good for about 80% of its total loan portfolio.

Discover's credit card portfolio growth powered the company's solid fourth-quarter results. Image source: Getty Images.

The growth in credit card loans is the most important number from Discover's quarter. Why? The company's student and personal loan portfolios are not only much smaller, but are also growing more slowly, just 2% and 1%, respectively. With credit cards making up the lion's share of Discover's loans, this is clearly the segment driving Discover's business. Let's take a closer look at the various factors powering the company's card growth.

Universal merchant coverage

Discover continues to fight for greater merchant coverage to match the acceptance enjoyed by the larger payment networks, such as Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) and Visa Inc (NYSE: V). This is especially true concerning overseas markets. In the company's fourth-quarter conference call, CEO Roger Hochschild stated:

In terms of global acceptance, we continue to see a great opportunity to partner with local acquirers to enhance merchant acceptance. We made significant progress on this in the fourth quarter, signing a number of agreements in a variety of markets, including the UK and Continental Europe. Universal merchant acceptance remains an important objective as we pursue our longer term vision of being a leading global payments partner.

For the money Discover is directing toward these opportunities, Hochschild cautioned that this is not something you see your return on investment on a merchant-by-merchant basis, but only after "critical mass" acceptance is reached in a given area.

A customer-centric approach

Discover management prides itself on offering value-added propositions to its account holders and its award-winning customer service. In his opening comments, Hochschild stated that customers associated Discover's brand with "exceptional customer service," something he doesn't want to change on his watch. He added: