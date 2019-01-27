The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll Ever See

There are lots of charts related to your retirement. For example, there might be a chart tracking the improvement in your golf game over time or a chart detailing when you will need to plant various plants in your garden. Those can be important, but not as important as the chart you'll find below -- because it will show you what you need to do to achieve your dream retirement.

This most important retirement chart is what you can refer to, once you know how big a retirement nest egg you need to amass, to see how to actually get there.

A stamp is on its side next to the word "important," which has been stamped in red. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Setting the stage -- how much money do you need to retire with?

Before finding out how much you need to save each year, have a target in mind -- how much money you need for retirement. That sum will vary from person to person, depending on factors such as where you live, whether you have any pension income in your future, your risk tolerance, and your expected expenses.

Take some time to jot down and add up all your expected retirement expenses, such as food, clothing, housing, and transportation -- and don't forget healthcare! Use that to come up with your best estimate of your needed income in retirement. Then add up your expected income streams, such as Social Security, and see what needed income is left. That's what you'll have to set up for yourself through savings and investments.

As an example, imagine that you want an annual income of $65,000 in retirement, and you expect to collect $25,000 from Social Security. (The average Social Security retirement benefit was recently $1,461 per month, or about $17,500 per year. There are ways to increase your Social Security benefits, too.) That leaves a shortfall of $40,000. How big a nest egg will generate that income? The imperfect-but-still-helpful 4% rule can help you with that. It says that if you withdraw 4% from your nest egg in your first year of retirement and then adjust that for inflation each year, your nest egg stands a good chance of lasting for 30 years.

The 4% rule is not only useful for estimating how much you can shave off your savings each year in retirement. If you flip it around, it can help you determine how much money you'll need in retirement. Invert that 4% and you'll get 25 (100 divided by 4 is 25). Multiply $40,000 by 25, and you'll arrive at $1 million, the nest egg you'll need if you want to apply the 4% rule. If you want to be more conservative and use a 3.5% withdrawal rate, multiply the $40,000 by 28.6, and you'll arrive at a goal of $1.14 million.

A road sign is shown, pointing to the next exit, labeled "Millionaire." More