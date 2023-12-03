Most injured in St. Johns trolley incident were children; police investigation underway

ST JOHNS — An investigation into why a Santa Parade trolley overturned, injuring 16 passengers, most of them children, in downtown St. Johns will begin “in earnest” on Monday, City Manager Chad Gamble said.

With plenty of eyewitness accounts, investigators will work to determine matters that include whether there was a mechanical malfunction and if the driver should be charged.

“Those are some of the things that we’re going to be looking at,” Gamble said Sunday, indicating the investigation could take a few weeks. “That falls into the realm of the police department. The police department, I’m sure, is going to do their due diligence in investigating any accident This would be no different.”

St. Johns’ holiday celebration kicked off at 5 p.m. Friday. Gamble said he was just arriving at city hall for a festive night when he learned of the trolley incident.

He jogged the few blocks necessary to the 200 block of North Clinton Avenue so that he could help. First responders had been milling around for the festivities and in preparation of the 6:30 p.m. Santa Parade.

When he was near the trolley, Gamble saw ambulance crews, police and firefighters offering assistance.

“It was a fairly organized scene, as organized as it could have been with that type of an incident. Certainly, it was scary,” he said. “We were so very thankful. Many of the bystanders that were there offered help. I think that’s what St. Johns is all about. It’s a great community in offering assistance in times of happiness and joy and even when there’s an accident that happens.”

St. Johns Police are investigating why a passenger trolley in a recent parade tipped over and injured 16 people in the 200 block of Clinton Avenue. Photo: Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

The trolley that tipped, Gamble said, is a former airport luggage tug that’s been converted into a train used “for several years at a minimum throughout the communities in mid-Michigan.”

Police said it was transporting about 20 parade attendees when it overturned. Gamble said health privacy rules and the ongoing investigation prevented him from providing details about the ages of the hurt children and their injuries.

Commenters on the city’s Facebook page, though, indicated broken bones, swollen joints and bruises.

The police department’s Saturday report indicated the 16 injured were treated at Sparrow Clinton Hospital in St. Johns and Sparrow Hospital’s main campus in Lansing before they were released.

The annual parade did happen, as did the annual Christmas tree lighting.

Gamble said what makes St. Johns a wonderful, tight-knit community is that they’re “freely and willingly and gracefully offering their assistance to their friends and neighbors in need."

