The most interesting parts of W. Manchester’s Peter Wolf House aren’t visible to motorists

Jan Watt can stand in a front room of her mid-1750s stone house and know that she is facing the heavily traveled Route 30 only 6 feet away.

To the rear of the West Manchester Township house are two mammoth warehouses. And quarries. To her left are a hobby shop, medical marijuana dispensary and farther east, a Sheetz convenience store.

To her right is a Rutter’s, and another convenience store reportedly is coming in, a giant Wawa, on its far side.

There she is, as the song goes, stuck in the middle, with her husband and fellow restorer, Steve March.

Well, not really stuck. Indeed, far from it.

“I still awaken every morning in awe of where I am,” she said. “I never thought in my wildest dreams I would ever live in such surroundings, walking on the floors that pre-Revolutionary residents, servants, political visitors and Revolutionary War soldiers and veterans strolled.”

The thing is that when Peter Wolf, the builder of the circa 1756 house likely with a tavern, was looking for a site, he chose that acreage on Pennsylvania’s frontier because it was stuck in the middle.

A 1770 map shows the Great Wagon Road, the major path south for pioneers, turned off there on its way through Hanover, Frederick, Maryland, and to the Shenandoah Valley and south from there. So it’s possible that when Wolf asked a pioneer lifting a glass in the tavern about his destination, the traveler would have said, “Oh, maybe North Carolina. Or maybe eastern Tennessee.”

Many travelers taking the same turnoff today are just traveling from York to Spring Grove via Route 116. But that intersection, for example, is only miles via Route 30 to Interstate 83 to the east and thus handy to truckers servicing the nearby Goodyear and Amazon warehouses.

Still, Watt is undaunted about her 10-year-old choice as a retirement home from her days as a teacher, saying with reference to the proposed Wawa: “Would I do it again? In a heartbeat, but it doesn’t mean I want MORE traffic in front of the house.”

Many people are familiar with the front of the place facing Route 30, the current part of the house under renovation. But a saying that goes with the house points out that the most interesting part of the 14-room, eight-fireplace homestead isn’t visible from the road.

There’s an oasis behind the house — situated on a 1.1-acre lot — a yard, greenery, a brick sidewalk and all.

Inside, there are those restored fireplaces with elaborately hand-carved mantles, extensive wainscoting and chair rails and an original back stairs. In the kitchen, modern appliances are encased in pantries, cabinets or under a wooden countertop.

Despite the view from her bedroom window of motorists pumping gasoline and the rumble of cars speeding by, as the YDR has reported, Watt feels like she’s living a dream every morning when she wakes up.

Owner explains Wolf House

The Peter Wolf House will be featured in a 6 p.m. Jan. 17 episode of Jamie Noerpel’s and Dominish Marie Miller’s “Hometown History,” a streaming and video series exploring local history. As part of preparations for that show, Watt responded to questions about her house.

Q. Your house is known as the Peter Wolf House. Why is it called that? Is Peter Wolf related to former Gov. Tom Wolf?

A. Johan Peter Wolf was born in Elsenz, Heilbronn, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, in 1730 and prior to his second birthday, immigrated to Pennsylvania. I have some evidence that his family lived in Lancaster prior to moving to Yorktown. Peter grew up to be a tanner and saddler, which was a very lucrative occupation in those times. While in his early 20s, he decided to build an impressive stone home in what was then Manchester Township.

He was a man who took his contributions to his community seriously. He was appointed supervisor of highways (a prominent status appointment), overseer of the poor, county commissioner, one of a group of German immigrants to organize Wolf’s (St. Paul’s) Reformed and Lutheran Church, a constable and a veteran of the Revolutionary War.

Due to his prominence in the community and his high-style mansion, I have little doubt that Peter may have entertained the Continental Congress members in his home during the period that York was the country’s capital. Peter was the sixth great-grandfather of former Gov. Tom Wolf.

West Manchester Township’s Peter Wolf House glows in the night. The restored stone house was built in then-Manchester Township circa 1756. The house will be featured in a 6 p.m. Jan. 17 episode of “Hometown History,” a streaming and video series exploring local history. The show will include an interview with owners Jan Watt and Steve March.

Q. When was the house and barn built? Tell us about its early history. Why is it often confused with the Five-Mile House?

A. As typical of the period, the house was built in sections with the “homestead” most probably built during the 1730s prior to the Blunston Grants of 1737. The Blunston Grants lists Jacob Graybill (or Jacob Kraybill) on the lease; however, he did not pay for his grant, and Heinrich Bott purchased the grant. Bott, in turn, sold it to Peter, who was to be his son-in-law.

We did find evidence that there could have been a log second story on this section. There is a stone foundation behind the homestead and a subterranean kitchen behind that. According to David Stacks, our restoration specialist, the stone house is circa 1756 and is a classic Georgian in architecture. There is a date stone located in the eaves on the barn side of the house; however, environmental exposure has made it illegible.

Peter had quite the head for business and, realizing that the English were the power brokers of the time, built the house to impress with two floors in English fashion with eight corner fireplaces, chair rails, wainscoting (even on the ceiling), beautiful mantles and narrow board flooring. He desired to demonstrate to English guests that he was very successful and that they should include him in their business plans. The kitchen was added in circa 1822 to join the homestead and the stone house.

The barn was also early. The corner red sandstone matches the quoins on the house. I have no documentation of when it occurred, but the original 18th-century barn was destroyed by fire either in the 18th or early 19th century, and as a nod toward common thought of the day of functionality, the barn was rebuilt in Victorian style using the 18th-century foundation. The Five-Mile House was the Inn of the White Horse, built by Peter in 1762, that replaced the tavern he had in his home. The Five-Mile House was demolished in 1951 after a windstorm removed part of the tin roof.

Q. When you moved into the house, restoration work was underway. Tell us about that work and the work that your family has done on the house.

A. When we moved in nine years ago, Tom and Ann Brown had been restoring the house for several years, receiving awards from Historic York and other restoration organizations and the cover feature in Early American Life Magazine. They expanded doorways that had been widened, stripped wallpaper, removed toilets from in front of fireplaces, repaired walls, and even used razor blades to scrape through centuries of paint to reveal the original 1756 paint in two rooms, a hallway and the main staircase.

To date, we have had the roof replaced with cedar shakes, all the windows restored, the trim and carriage house painted, removed the enclosed porch, added a pent roof to the facade of the house, replaced the homestead roof, added an “outhouse” bathroom and restored two rooms. We furnished the servants’ areas with primitive antiques and the formal areas with Chippendale and Queen Anne furnishings. Fourteen rooms in all.

Q. What restorations do you plan on the Peter Wolf House going forward?

The house, like all houses, will never be “done.” Our current to-do list includes complete restoration of the front of the house come spring, restoring the original water pump, the wash house, the springhouse and smokehouse, replant the orchard, restore floors and repaint rooms.

Q. Is there anything else you’d like us to know about the Peter Wolf House? Tell us one thing you’ve learned.

A. Research, research, research. If loving history includes saving an historic home and your wish comes true, take care of all safety and necessary repairs (foundations, roof, etc.) before you dream of carpets and window treatments. Learn about who built your home and what kind of person he/she was. The house will tell you what you need to do.

