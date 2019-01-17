The Most Interesting Ways You Can Repurpose Baking Soda

Click through and find out how baking soda can be a great way to save money on household items .

You don’t have to be a bona fide economist to know how to repurpose baking soda. That said, you’d be financially savvy to do so. A simple, 1-pound box costs as little as 75 cents. But from caramelizing onions quickly to cleaning corrosion from battery terminals to stripping paint, the number of uses for baking soda borders infinity.



1. Up Your Hummus Game

Homemade hummus made with dried chickpeas never seems to reach the smoothness and consistency of store-bought hummus. Between the limitations of domestic kitchen equipment and overall lack of commercial processing, homemade hummus tends to have a grainy texture — unless you include baking soda in the cooking process.

Baking soda increases the pH of the cooking liquid, helping break down the fiber in the beans, according to food and drink website Serious Eats. To make silky-smooth hummus, soak the chickpeas overnight in 1 teaspoon of baking soda mixed with 6 cups of water or stock. Next, simmer the chickpeas with 1 teaspoon of baking soda for every 6 cups of cooking liquid, peel off the skins and blend the hummus according to your favorite recipe.

2. Give Your Shrimp Some Snap

Few gustatory sensations can compete with the satisfying snap of biting into well-prepared shrimp. Whether poached, grilled or sautéed, shrimp’s texture can make or break the enjoyment of a dish. Adding baking soda can help ensure you’ll achieve the perfect texture, according to Serious Eats.

To add some snap to your crustacean, mix a dry brine of 1 teaspoon of kosher salt with 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda per pound of uncooked shrimp. Toss the shrimp with the soda and salt, and chill them in the refrigerator for 15 minutes to an hour before cooking.

3. Caramelize Onions, Quickly

Caramelized onions — sumptuously sweet, righteously rich and with a flavor so gloriously complex nothing short of a Byronesque sonnet could justify them with words. But they take a while to caramelize — as long as 40 minutes if you follow Julia Child’s iconic soupe à l’oignon recipe from “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.” Fortunately, baking soda can reduce onion caramelization time to around 10 minutes.

Baking soda’s alkalinity speeds up the Maillard reaction — the chemical process that gives caramelized foods their distinctive taste and aroma, according to Serious Eats. After adding the onions to the pan, sprinkle 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda per pound of onions over them and sauté until golden brown, stirring occasionally.

4. Balance Canned Tomatoes’ Acidity

Unless you can get locally grown tomatoes within a couple days of harvest, canned plum tomatoes, particularly the San Marzano variety, can be an excellent substitute. The acidic consistency of canned plum tomatoes varies from brand to brand, however — and sometimes from can to can, depending on the producer — which inevitably leads to acidic inconsistency in your dishes.

Adding 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda to a tomato-based preparation at the end of cooking effectively tempers excess acidity and alleviates bitterness. This leads to a smooth, uniform taste throughout the dish, according to American Public Radio’s show “The Splendid Table.”

5. Reinvent Ramen — With Angel Hair

Japanese ramen has been known to elicit from foodies a reverence typically reserved for deities. Springy with snap yet tender and absorbent, true ramen-ya noodles — not the 99-cent block-o-ramen you find at convenience stores — have a texture incomparable to spaghetti noodles.

Kansui, the ingredient that gives ramen its yellowish tinge and satisfying mouthfeel, has alkaline elements similar to that of baking soda, according to Serious Eats. To make your own ramen noodles at home, add 2 to 3 teaspoons of baking soda per quart of boiling water, stir in angel hair pasta and cook for 4 minutes after the water returns to a boil.

6. Make Baking Powder From Scratch

Baking powder creates the carbon dioxide bubbles that make quickbreads, such as muffins and cakes, rise. Baking powder produces CO 2 much faster than yeast, hence the general term “quickbread” for any baked good that calls for it.